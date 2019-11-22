The Most Festive Events in Dallas This Holiday Season

What’s your favorite Dallas holiday tradition? For some it’s going to see the massive Christmas tree at the Galleria. Others have to make a visit to see the lights at Vitruvian Park. If you’re looking for some holiday-themed adventures with your friends or just ways to entertain family in town, use this calendar as your guide to some holiday fun.
Explore the winter wonderland at the Gaylord
Friday, November 15 - Sunday, January 5
Gaylord Texan
Whether you’re staying overnight or just there to explore for the evening, the Gaylord during the holidays like nothing you’ve ever seen. The hotel features several activities including gingerbread cookie decorating, ice skating, snow tubing and more. If you’re on a budget, take a stroll through the impressively decorated lobby -- you won’t be disappointed.
Cost: Admission is free to the lobby.
Watch some mini trains go around and around
Starting Saturday, November 16
NorthPark Mall
For more than 30 years, The Trains at Northpark has been a holiday experience for North Texas families. The exhibit features more than 1,600 of miniature train tracks, traveling from the Golden Gate Bridge to New York City. Pro tip: To avoid long lines, try visiting on a weeknight.
Cost: Adult tickets are $7.
Stock up on photo content at this pop-up holiday experience
Thursday, November 21 - Sunday, January 5
The Plaza at Preston Center
Have you ever wanted to walk through a snow globe? Come find out for yourself at the Snowday Dallas Holiday Experience, which features six photo booths among an indoor holiday display filled with art installations. It’s a great experience for kids, or anyone looking for new Instagram photos.
Cost: General admission is $30.
Kick off the holiday season at the Cowboy Christmas Spectacular
Every Friday and Saturday starting Friday, November 22
The Star
Get ready for the holidays with the Dallas Cowboys. The team’s Christmas Spectacular features a 67-foot Christmas tree, and performances by the Cowboys’ cheerleaders, dancers, drumline and rhythm teams, as well as special player appearances.
Cost: Admission is free.
Burn some calories before your Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, November 28
Downtown Dallas
Ease the guilt of holiday overeating with a little jog. Every year thousands of North Texans run through downtown Dallas in the Turkey Trot; some run the 8-mile race, others prefer to walk the 5K. Whatever your speed, it’s a fun way to get active before the feasting.
Cost: Starting from $46.
Explore the arboretum turned into a Christmas village
Friday, November 29 - Tuesday, December 31
Dallas Arboretum
The arboretum is something else during the holidays. For its 12 Days of Christmas event, the gardens feature 12 Victorian-style gazebos that you can explore through. Whether you visit during the day or at night to see the garden light up, it’s a special experience.
Cost: Tickets range from $15 to $20.
Treat yourself to a tea party
Friday, November 29 - Tuesday, December 31
The Adolphus Hotel
Holiday tea parties at the Adolphus have become a bit of a tradition for Dallasites. Put on your favorite outfit and invite a few friends to catch up over tea and tasty bites. Let the Adolphus set the scene for your friends gift exchange or just enjoy a nice afternoon to slow down.
Cost: Prices vary. Reservations are recommended.
See Christmas lights of Highland Park by carriage
Friday, November 29 - Tuesday, December 31
Highland Park
Few neighborhoods in North Texas do Christmas lights the way Highland Park does. Anyone can drive through the area, but if you really want to make a night -- and a memory -- out of it, a carriage ride is the way to go. Take date or take the whole family. Book early because the rides fill up fast.
Cost: Rides start from $152.
See Vitruvian Park dazzled in lights
Friday, November 29 - Wednesday, January 1
Vitruvian Park
Almost a hidden gem in Addison, Vitruvian Park is beautiful all yearlong, but during the holidays, the park looks remarkable when it’s covered in lights from tree to tree. A walk through the park in the evening is perfect to take a special someone or for a family outing.
Cost: Admission is free; parking is $10 during events.
Gaze at this massive Christmas tree
Friday, November 29 - Wednesday, January 1
Galleria Mall
Take a break from the holiday shopping and stand in awe of the Galleria’s 95-foot tall Christmas tree on the ice rink. Whether you’re there to skate or just viewing from the distance the tree, which has more than 450,000 LED lights and 10,000 ornaments, it’s always an impressive sight and makes for some great photo ops.
Cost: Admission is free.
Start your holiday shopping at the farmers market
Sunday, December 1
Dallas Farmers Market
Find some unique gifts you can’t find anywhere else at the Dallas Farmers Market Holiday Market. There you’ll find all sorts of artisan items from selected vendors and local small businesses. When you’re done shopping, stick around for a bite and a drink in the market’s food court.
Cost: Admission is free.
Get into the holiday spirit with your favorite carols
Friday, December 6 - Sunday, December 15
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
What’s your favorite Christmas song? Chances are you’ll probably hear it at the Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops featuring the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas and the Dallas Symphony Chorus. Come ready to sing-along to some carols.
Cost: Tickets start from $46.
Put the spirit in holiday spirit at this Christmas Bar Crawl
Saturday, December 7
Uptown
The 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl is back for its third year. Grab your ugly Christmas sweater or holiday outfit and get ready for some day drinking. Your ticket gets you bus transportation to bars, a Santa hat, a 16-ounce cup, and drink specials at participating bars. Remember to pace yourself.
Cost: Tickets are $16.
Eat your way through Dallas on a motorcoach
Saturdays in December starting Saturday, December 7
Two Corks and a Bottle
Start the evening with a wine tasting and cheese boards. Then munch on some pizza, followed by a delectable desserts and some Christmas lights in Park Cities. Then wrap up the evening with some jazz. Your own private motorcoach will take you from place to place. This event is 21 and up only.
Cost: Tickets are $66.
Take trip through Santa’s Village in Richardson
Saturday, December 7 - Tuesday, December 31
Richardson City Hall
No need to travel to the North Pole to find Santa -- you just need to drive up to Richardson. Every year the city puts on a fun holiday experience made up of 16 mini holiday dwellings, musical performances, photos with Santa, a petting zoo, and more. If you just want to walk around without all the activities, try heading out during the week.
Cost: Admission is free.
Usher in the holidays at the Dallas Holiday Parade
Saturday, December 7
Downtown Dallas
Every year dozens of floats, musicians, dancers line the streets of downtown Dallas during the Dallas Holiday Parade, and thousands come out to cheer along the parade route. Find a spot along on the sidewalk or, if you have friends in offices nearby, see if they’ll let you in to enjoy the view from above.
Cost: Admission is free.
See the Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree light up
Saturday, December 7 - Tuesday, December 31
Klyde Warren Park
In between Uptown and downtown, Klyde Warren Park is always easy on the eyes throughout the year -- a nice place to take a break in the middle of all of the skyscrapers. The park is even more beautiful during the holidays when its trees are covered in lights, with giant Christmas tree in the middle. Come in the evening, take pictures, and enjoy a nice stroll.
Cost: Admission is free.
Get your dance on at the Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza
Saturday, December 14
Majestic Theatre
Put on your ugliest holiday sweater and come ready to party at the Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza. Now in its 17th year, the annual party features music, raffles, drinks, and more. It’s a blast every year, and it’s also the perfect opportunity to explore the historic Majestic Theatre.
Cost: General admission starts from $35.
Go for a spirited workout on the Dallas Jingle Bell Run
Friday, December 20
Downtown Dallas
Workouts don’t have to be something you dread. During the Dallas Jingle Bell, families and friends get together in holiday attire to run through downtown for either a 5k or a single mile. Take this as a way to keep off the holiday weight, or just a chance to get active and do something different.
Cost: Registration starts from $45.
Rock and roll into the holidays with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Sunday, December 22
American Airlines Center
Every year the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tours through Dallas, bringing an epic holiday performance. Come see the fiery performance for yourself, and listen to the orchestra put a rocking spin on your favorite holiday classics.
Cost: Tickets start from $59.
Watch fireworks light up the Dallas skyline
Tuesday, December 31
Reunion Tower
Ring in 2020 with a literal boom: Reunion Tower will be showing off a 360-degree panoramic fireworks show right before midnight. For the best views, consider driving across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and hangout in the Trinity Groves neighborhood.
Cost: Admission is free.
Ring in the New Year with a Gatsby party
Tuesday, December 31
Le Meridien Stoneleigh
We’re about to enter the 2020s, so why not throw it back to the previous century at this Roaring ‘20s-themed party, featuring DJs, two dance floors, five hour of prepaid drinks, and plenty of areas to mingle. Count it down at midnight with a champagne toast, then party into 2020.
Cost: Tickets start from $159.
Sign up here for our daily Dallas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun DFW has to offer.