Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Dallas This Winter

By and Published On 11/29/2016 By And Published On 11/29/2016
perot museum
Perot Museum | Philip Lange/Shutterstock

The weather may not always feel like it, but winter is here, and with the season comes some of the best holidays and events in the city. From spending the night at the Aquarium to brunching on Super Bowl Sunday, these next few months are sure to keep you busy until the spring.

Kolaches
December
Texan Kolaches | Flickr/Jeff Clark
Sunday
Dec 4
Sip bubbly to the tune of jingle bells
Bishop Arts District
Ring in the holiday season and appreciate Texas’ mild winters by walking around the festive Bishop Arts District, mimosa in hand. For $15, you can support the neighborhood’s small businesses, tackle your holiday shopping list, and get a little buzz along the way. Holiday multitasking for the win.
Sunday
Dec 4
Learn how to truly cook like a Texan from the pros
Klyde Warren Park
Join Texas Monthly for a pop-up picnic highlighting the Lone Star State’s best dishes from the region’s best chefs. Snag a $20 ticket to sample the state’s most delicious bites or, for $100, you can indulge in a picnic basket for two complete with mains, sides, and beverages curated by pros from across our great state.
Saturday
Dec 10
Celebrate a faux snow day with a festive bar crawl
Uptown
Everyone loves a snow day, but this one won’t leave you curled up on the couch or shoveling the driveway. Don your Texas snow day attire, be it a Christmas sweater or shorts, and navigate through participating bars for drink specials and holiday jams.
Perot Museum
January
Social Science: Creativity at the Perot Museum | Perot Museum
Saturday
Jan 7
Brush up on your ice skating skills
Fort Worth
Avoid the post-holiday blues with some family friendly fun at Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink, Panther Island Ice. Considering the closest thing Dallasites get to a frozen lake is an iced-over highway, this seasonal oasis is an obvious addition to your winter to-do list.
Friday
Jan 27
Adults-only night at the museum
Perot Museum
Kick off the new year with one of the city’s best events -- Social Science at the Perot Museum. Roam all levels of this world class museum kid-free, with a drink in hand. Explore your creative side by learning about and meeting local artists, scientists, and fashion designers.
Friday
Jan 27
Sleep with the fishes... literally
Fair Park
Grab the family and pack an overnight bag for the coolest sleepover the city has to offer. You and the kids can sleep with thousands of fish in the galleries of the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, participate in arts and crafts, and enjoy midnight snacks and breakfast before one-on-one feedings with sharks and stingrays. Tickets are $50, but the memories (and Instagrams) will be priceless.
Courtesy of Hornitos
Five Sixty
February
Dim Sum at Five Sixty | Five Sixty
Sunday
Feb 5
Take part in Super Bowl Sunday with a super brunch
The Rustic
Although we don’t yet know what two teams will face off for Super Bowl LI, we do know Americans party: win or lose. Stake out a spot in The Rustic’s backyard to watch the big game (or the big halftime show) on a huge inflatable screen and dig into a decadent family-style brunch.
Tuesday
Feb 14
Fall in love with Dallas
Five Sixty
Whether you’re celebrating Singles Awareness Day solo or Valentine’s Day with your boo, there’s one thing all Dallasites love: great food and that iconic skyline view. Ascend to the top of Reunion Tower where you’ll find Wolfgang Puck’s top-tier restaurant, Five Sixty, and indulge in a five-course menu for one or romantic dinner for two. It's impossible to hate this Hallmark holiday with a drink in hand and the perfect view.
Saturday
Feb 18
Two step your way through Mardi Gras
Fair Park
Throw on the boots and beads and grab a beer for a mardi gras party as big and as wild as Texas. With 20 Texas country music acts across five stages, Fair Park is the place to be if you can’t make it to New Orleans for this year’s festivities.
Tater Tots & Beer Festival
March
Tater Tots & Beer Festival
Saturday
Mar 4
Run over your resolutions, and the Trinity River
Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
Don’t give up on those New Year’s resolutions just yet -- join other Dallasites sticking to their resolutions by running either a 5K or 10K across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. With killer views of the skyline, and the fact there are several delicious restaurants waiting for you in Trinity Groves, you should have more than enough motivation to push through a couple of miles.
Saturday
Mar 11
Pour one out for St. Patrick
Greenville Ave
Celebrate the warmer temps and everyone’s favorite Saint by joining in on Dallas’ biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration -- the parade and festival down Greenville Ave. This gets bigger and better every year, so grab your green and your beer, and head to Greenville to party while wearing green. 
Saturday
Mar 11
Get lost in a whole festival dedicated to tater tots and beer
Fair Park
Time to enjoy the pairing you didn’t know you needed in your life -- tater tots and beer. Head to Fair Park to sample dozens of domestic, imported, and craft beer while you nosh on unique tater tot creations. Who knew there was a whole festival dedicated to these two fine delicacies?
Kelsie and Lexi Aziz are the sisters behind the blog Pizza and Champagne. As born and raised Dallasites, they spend most of their free time exploring the Big D and hunting down the best queso. Follow their adventures, whether they’re in the kitchen or another country, on Twitter and Instagram.

