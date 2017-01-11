Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Dallas This Winter

Fair Park

Grab the family and pack an overnight bag for the coolest sleepover the city has to offer. You and the kids can sleep with thousands of fish in the galleries of the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, participate in arts and crafts, and enjoy midnight snacks and breakfast before one-on-one feedings with sharks and stingrays. Tickets are $50, but the memories (and Instagrams) will be priceless.

