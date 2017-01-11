Sponsored
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Dallas This Winter
The weather may not always feel like it, but winter is here, and with the season comes some of the best holidays and events in the city. From spending the night at the Aquarium to brunching on Super Bowl Sunday, these next few months are sure to keep you busy until the spring.
December
Sunday
Dec 4
Bishop Arts District
Ring in the holiday season and appreciate Texas’ mild winters by walking around the festive Bishop Arts District, mimosa in hand. For $15, you can support the neighborhood’s small businesses, tackle your holiday shopping list, and get a little buzz along the way. Holiday multitasking for the win.
Sunday
Dec 4
Klyde Warren Park
Join Texas Monthly for a pop-up picnic highlighting the Lone Star State’s best dishes from the region’s best chefs. Snag a $20 ticket to sample the state’s most delicious bites or, for $100, you can indulge in a picnic basket for two complete with mains, sides, and beverages curated by pros from across our great state.
Saturday
Dec 10
Uptown
Everyone loves a snow day, but this one won’t leave you curled up on the couch or shoveling the driveway. Don your Texas snow day attire, be it a Christmas sweater or shorts, and navigate through participating bars for drink specials and holiday jams.
January
Saturday
Jan 7
Fort Worth
Avoid the post-holiday blues with some family friendly fun at Fort Worth’s outdoor skating rink, Panther Island Ice. Considering the closest thing Dallasites get to a frozen lake is an iced-over highway, this seasonal oasis is an obvious addition to your winter to-do list.
Friday
Jan 27
Perot Museum
Kick off the new year with one of the city’s best events -- Social Science at the Perot Museum. Roam all levels of this world class museum kid-free, with a drink in hand. Explore your creative side by learning about and meeting local artists, scientists, and fashion designers.
Friday
Jan 27
Fair Park
Grab the family and pack an overnight bag for the coolest sleepover the city has to offer. You and the kids can sleep with thousands of fish in the galleries of the Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park, participate in arts and crafts, and enjoy midnight snacks and breakfast before one-on-one feedings with sharks and stingrays. Tickets are $50, but the memories (and Instagrams) will be priceless.
February
Sunday
Feb 5
The Rustic
Although we don’t yet know what two teams will face off for Super Bowl LI, we do know Americans party: win or lose. Stake out a spot in The Rustic’s backyard to watch the big game (or the big halftime show) on a huge inflatable screen and dig into a decadent family-style brunch.
Tuesday
Feb 14
Whether you’re celebrating Singles Awareness Day solo or Valentine’s Day with your boo, there’s one thing all Dallasites love: great food and that iconic skyline view. Ascend to the top of Reunion Tower where you’ll find Wolfgang Puck’s top-tier restaurant, Five Sixty, and indulge in a five-course menu for one or romantic dinner for two. It's impossible to hate this Hallmark holiday with a drink in hand and the perfect view.
Saturday
Feb 18
Fair Park
Throw on the boots and beads and grab a beer for a mardi gras party as big and as wild as Texas. With 20 Texas country music acts across five stages, Fair Park is the place to be if you can’t make it to New Orleans for this year’s festivities.
March
Saturday
Mar 4
Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
Don’t give up on those New Year’s resolutions just yet -- join other Dallasites sticking to their resolutions by running either a 5K or 10K across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. With killer views of the skyline, and the fact there are several delicious restaurants waiting for you in Trinity Groves, you should have more than enough motivation to push through a couple of miles.
Saturday
Mar 11
Greenville Ave
Celebrate the warmer temps and everyone’s favorite Saint by joining in on Dallas’ biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration -- the parade and festival down Greenville Ave. This gets bigger and better every year, so grab your green and your beer, and head to Greenville to party while wearing green.
Saturday
Mar 11
Fair Park
Time to enjoy the pairing you didn’t know you needed in your life -- tater tots and beer. Head to Fair Park to sample dozens of domestic, imported, and craft beer while you nosh on unique tater tot creations. Who knew there was a whole festival dedicated to these two fine delicacies?
