must-dos
Sponsored

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Dallas This Spring

By and Updated On 03/03/2017 at 05:10PM EST By And Updated On 03/03/2017 at 05:10PM EST
perot museum, dinosaur
Perot Museum

More Like This

related

Everything You Must Do in Toronto This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Paris This Spring

related

The Absolute Best Things to Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Spring

Spring has sprung in Dallas, and it's time to map out your seasonal social calendar. The next few months bring festivals galore and plenty of activities for food, music, and art lovers alike. If high culture and culinary adventures aren't your thing, there's an entire afternoon dedicated to margaritas with your name on it. And, if you somehow happen to find free time in that schedule, park yourself on a patio, soak up some Vitamin D, and sip on something cool before summer settles in and melts us all.

More Like This

related

Everything You Must Do in Toronto This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Paris This Spring

related

The Absolute Best Things to Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Miami This Spring
March
crawfish boil
Uptown Crawfish Boil | Flickr/Sarah Laval

March

Thursday
Mar 16
Eat your way around the world in your own backyard
Eat your way around the world in your own backyard
Dallas Arboretum
Kick off food festival season with the first-ever international food and wine festival at the Dallas Arboretum. You can sample cuisine from some of the Metroplex's top chefs, sip on wine and craft beer, and watch the sun set over White Rock Lake.
Saturday
Mar 25
Craw hard or craw home
Craw hard or craw home
The Foundry Bar
Whether you call them crawfish, crawdads, or mudbugs, you have to dig into a big messy, spicy pile of 'em at least once while they're in season. Get your fill of the Southern delicacy and simultaneously contribute to the Salvation Army by attending Echelon DFW's third annual Uptown Crawfish Boil at The Foundry. Pro tip: Don't wear white.
Thursday
Mar 30
Tip your (cowboy) hat to Texas most iconic food
Tip your (cowboy) hat to Texas most iconic food
Watt Arena at Will Rogers Memorial Center
Can you think of a better way to launch the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival than with a barbecue showdown? Attendees will be tasked with the very difficult job of tasting all the 'cue and voting which pitmaster will be crowned the "The Best BBQ of the FWFWF."
Advertisement
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Whether you make shopping an experience, or like to get in and get back out, get your spring look on lock at Nordstrom. Buy online or via the app for in-store pick-up, get free professional second opinions from on-site personal stylists, and take your newly sharp self for a bite and a drink at the restaurant.

April
CultureMap Tastemaker Awards
CultureMap Tastemaker Awards | CultureMap Dallas

April

Friday - Sunday
Apr 7-9
Savor the flavor of the DF-Dub
Savor the flavor of the DF-Dub
Multiple locations
With five events spanning three days, Savor Dallas is serving some serious festival fun and flavor to the Big D. If you must choose one event to check out, head to the Grand Tasting for the ultimate culinary experience with dishes and drinks from notable chefs, wineries, and vendors. And do as food festival-ers should do: Eat until you hate yourself.
Thursday
Apr 20
Taste the best of the best
Taste the best of the best
Sixty Five Hundred
Celebrate the people who make this city so delicious at this year's CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Your ticket gets you samples of some of the best dishes around town, booze (of course), and the whole event benefits one of our favorite local charities, Trigger's Toys, which aids sick children.
Friday
Apr 28
Go on an adult field trip
Go on an adult field trip
The Perot Museum
Social Science at the Perot Museum rolls around every few months, and when it does, it's always on our social calendar. This adults-only evening is the perfect time to explore the museum with a drink in hand, watch some experiments and lectures, and hopefully learn a little something along the way.
May
Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

May

Saturday
May 6
Party like you're at the Derby
Party like you're at the Derby
Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy
Can't make it to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby? Don your favorite and most fabulous hat and head to Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy for the Day at the Races Derby Party. Deck yourself out to the nines for a chance to win the best-dressed and best hat competitions.
Friday - Sunday
May 19-21
Round up the family for the Wildflower Festival
Round up the family for the Wildflower Festival
Richardson
The 25th annual Wildflower Festival offers three days of family-friendly fun and nonstop music from headliners such as the B-52's, X Ambassadors, and The All-American Rejects. Scope out the art at the WF! Marketplace, cool off in the craft beer gardens, and keep the kids entertained in the butterfly tent.
Sunday
May 28
Have a Margarita Meltdown
Have a Margarita Meltdown
West End
An entire festival dedicated to margaritas in the West End -- need we say more? A ticket gets you unlimited samples for three hours, so remember to pace yourself.
June
texas ballet theater
Texas Ballet Theater

June

Friday
Jun 2
Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice
Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice
Winspear Opera House
Watch Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts dance across the stage in the Texas Ballet Theater's performance of Alice in Wonderland. Bring along the little ones for a beautiful intro to the world of ballet.
Saturday
Jun 10
Waste away in Margaritaville
Waste away in Margaritaville
Toyota Stadium
It's hard to decide which part is better when Jimmy Buffett comes to town -- the concert or the weekend-long tailgating. Whether you have a concert ticket or not, head to Frisco to see Toyota Stadium transformed into Margaritaville (seriously) and enjoy one of the best parties you'll ever attend.

Sign up here for our daily Dallas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun DFW has to offer.

Kelsie and Lexi Aziz are the sisters behind the blog Pizza and Champagne. As born-and-raised Dallasites, they spend most of their free time exploring the Big D and hunting down the best queso. Follow their adventures, whether they're in the kitchen or another country, on Twitter and Instagram.