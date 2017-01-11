Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Fall

Fair Park

Are you truly a Texan if you haven’t spent a day with Big Tex and too many questionable fried foods? This year, every Wednesday from September 30th to October 25th, you can bring four cans of food to help stock the North Texas Food Bank and score $4 admission to the fair. Leaving you with more money to spend on fried beer and a Deep Fried Bacon Burger Dog Slider on a Stick (damn, we love this state).

