It's time to celebrate surviving another summer -- even though we know one of those 100-degree days will sneak up on us in October -- by taking advantage of all the fun things Dallas has to do this fall. Head outside to enjoy low(er) temps, and take part in some of the best festivals and events of the year.
Events
Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Fall
Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Fall
September
Saturday
Sep 10
Dallas Farmers Market
Why wouldn’t you attend an event with over 400 beers from around the world? BrewFest brings both local and international brewers together, as well as food from the area and live music. Plus, you get 12 samples with your ticket price. It’s a no-brainer, y’all.
Why wouldn’t you attend an event with over 400 beers from around the world? BrewFest brings both local and international brewers together, as well as food from the area and live music. Plus, you get 12 samples with your ticket price. It’s a no-brainer, y’all.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 15-18
Addison Circle
Time to raise your stein in honor of the world’s most famous beerfest. Put on your dirndl or lederhosen and act (and drink) like you’re in Munich for the real thing. Sample authentic German food while watching Bavarian folk dances, or head to the Chamberlain’s Brau Haus for an exclusive menu.
Time to raise your stein in honor of the world’s most famous beerfest. Put on your dirndl or lederhosen and act (and drink) like you’re in Munich for the real thing. Sample authentic German food while watching Bavarian folk dances, or head to the Chamberlain’s Brau Haus for an exclusive menu.
Sunday
Sep 25
Lee Park
Celebrate Dallas’ best chefs and the farmers that make great food possible at Chefs for Farmers’ main event at Lee Park. Dine on bites from more than 40 chefs and chase it all down with drinks from 50+ wineries, breweries, and distilleries. With chefs like John Tesar, Matt McCallister, and Graham Dodds, you know you’ll be in good hands for the day.
Celebrate Dallas’ best chefs and the farmers that make great food possible at Chefs for Farmers’ main event at Lee Park. Dine on bites from more than 40 chefs and chase it all down with drinks from 50+ wineries, breweries, and distilleries. With chefs like John Tesar, Matt McCallister, and Graham Dodds, you know you’ll be in good hands for the day.
Friday
Sep 30
Surprise location - TBA
Can’t make it to Paris for the original Le Diner en Blanc in front of the Eiffel Tower? No worries, because it’s back in Dallas for the second year. The secret affair, which requires guests to don all-white everything, is the most chic picnic you’ll ever attend. Register online (the earlier the better) to receive your invitation. Once you’ve secured a spot, you’ll head to a designated location to be whisked away to the secret spot, where you’ll set up your picnic, dine, drink, and dance the night away.
Can’t make it to Paris for the original Le Diner en Blanc in front of the Eiffel Tower? No worries, because it’s back in Dallas for the second year. The secret affair, which requires guests to don all-white everything, is the most chic picnic you’ll ever attend. Register online (the earlier the better) to receive your invitation. Once you’ve secured a spot, you’ll head to a designated location to be whisked away to the secret spot, where you’ll set up your picnic, dine, drink, and dance the night away.
Friday - Tuesday
Sep 30-Oct 25
Fair Park
Are you truly a Texan if you haven’t spent a day with Big Tex and too many questionable fried foods? This year, every Wednesday from September 30th to October 25th, you can bring four cans of food to help stock the North Texas Food Bank and score $4 admission to the fair. Leaving you with more money to spend on fried beer and a Deep Fried Bacon Burger Dog Slider on a Stick (damn, we love this state).
Are you truly a Texan if you haven’t spent a day with Big Tex and too many questionable fried foods? This year, every Wednesday from September 30th to October 25th, you can bring four cans of food to help stock the North Texas Food Bank and score $4 admission to the fair. Leaving you with more money to spend on fried beer and a Deep Fried Bacon Burger Dog Slider on a Stick (damn, we love this state).
October
Friday
Oct 14
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
What’s the best way to explore a world-class museum? With a drink in hand, and without bus loads of kids running around. Head to the Perot Museum’s last Social Science of the year to learn more about flight -- everything from mimicking bird calls to experimenting with gravity and creating your own flying machine.
What’s the best way to explore a world-class museum? With a drink in hand, and without bus loads of kids running around. Head to the Perot Museum’s last Social Science of the year to learn more about flight -- everything from mimicking bird calls to experimenting with gravity and creating your own flying machine.
Friday - Saturday
Oct 21-22
Klyde Warren Park
Eat and drink literally everything at one of Dallas’ most impressive food and wine fests. Klyde Warren Park will play host to dozens of A-list chefs, wineries, breweries, and mixologists for this two-day culinary celebration and fundraiser combined -- all set to the backdrop of our city’s skyline.
Eat and drink literally everything at one of Dallas’ most impressive food and wine fests. Klyde Warren Park will play host to dozens of A-list chefs, wineries, breweries, and mixologists for this two-day culinary celebration and fundraiser combined -- all set to the backdrop of our city’s skyline.
November
Friday
Nov 4
Hotel ZaZa
Arguably one of the best charity balls for young professionals, DAB is back for its fourth year at Hotel ZaZa. Buy a ticket, dance, and drink top-shelf booze all night. It’s all for a good cause, so you can feel a little less guilty about your inevitable hangover the next morning.
Arguably one of the best charity balls for young professionals, DAB is back for its fourth year at Hotel ZaZa. Buy a ticket, dance, and drink top-shelf booze all night. It’s all for a good cause, so you can feel a little less guilty about your inevitable hangover the next morning.
Saturday
Nov 5
Klyde Warren Park
The Ultimate Cocktail Experience brings together the state’s best bartenders for a battle of the bars and the most fun fundraiser you’ll ever attend. Each team will create a full-fledged bar concept complete with drinks and aesthetics to represent one of five continents. The service industry sure knows how to throw a party, and how to give back in a huge way -- with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Trigger's Toys.
The Ultimate Cocktail Experience brings together the state’s best bartenders for a battle of the bars and the most fun fundraiser you’ll ever attend. Each team will create a full-fledged bar concept complete with drinks and aesthetics to represent one of five continents. The service industry sure knows how to throw a party, and how to give back in a huge way -- with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Trigger's Toys.
Sunday
Nov 13
Oak Cliff
Dallas’ largest outdoor concert series changes venues from its usual home of Klyde Warren Park to Oak Cliff for a special fall show at The Foundry. Twenty-one and uppers can dance away the Sunday Scaries at one of the best outdoor spots in the OC.
Dallas’ largest outdoor concert series changes venues from its usual home of Klyde Warren Park to Oak Cliff for a special fall show at The Foundry. Twenty-one and uppers can dance away the Sunday Scaries at one of the best outdoor spots in the OC.
December
Thursday
Dec 1
Dallas Arboretum
Kick off the beginning of December with one of the best holiday events in town: the 12 Days of Christmas at the Arboretum. Take your mulled wine to-go, and walk around these larger-than-life, 3D exhibits that tell the story of the classic carol.
Kick off the beginning of December with one of the best holiday events in town: the 12 Days of Christmas at the Arboretum. Take your mulled wine to-go, and walk around these larger-than-life, 3D exhibits that tell the story of the classic carol.
Sign up here for our daily Dallas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun DFW has to offer.