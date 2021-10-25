14 Spooky Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Dallas

This year’s Halloween festivities are much closer to normal than they were in 2020—and by normal, of course, we mean you’ll be getting chased by disemboweled zombies and blood-thirsty vampires in person rather than watching the mayhem from the safety of your couch. In addition to experiencing some of the most elaborate haunted houses in the nation, you can scream while plunging down the first hill of a roller coaster, tap your toes to some ghastly singers and dancers, and rediscover your fear of motels with a classic Hitchcock movie. Here’s a breakdown of all the creepiest, kookiest, spookiest places to wear a mask this Halloween—and we don’t just mean an N95.

J&F House of Terror Now through Halloween

Garland

The J&F House of Terror wraps up its season at Firewheel Mall for select dates through Halloween. Step into the (socially distanced) haunted maze, which this year unleashes some of the most sinister urban legends right before your eyes.

Cost: Tickets run $20 per person

Moxley Manor Now through Sunday, October 31

Bedford

Get more BOO for your buck with three separate attractions for the price of one: Moxley Manor, Regan’s Revenge, and Big Top Terror. (Y’all have fun in that clown one while the rest of us head to the car.) Pro tip: Splurge on a FastPass to reduce your wait time.

Cost: Tickets start at $30 per person

Hitchcocktober Wednesday, October 27 & Sunday, October 31

Mockingbird Station

Catch the end of Angelika Dallas’ Sir Alfred Hitchcock film series with a screening of Strangers on a Train on Wednesday followed by the O.G.slasher great Psycho on Sunday. Tickets include reserved seating and alcohol for purchase.

Cost: Tickets start at $13 per person

Fright Fest Now through Sunday, October 31

Arlington

Six Flags Over Texas transforms into 212 acres of terror in many forms, whether it’s being pursued by a chainsaw-wielding madman while you’re trying to buy a funnel cake or that split-second regret before the Titan’s 255-foot, 85 mph drop into total darkness.

Cost: Tickets start at $39.99 per person

Cutting Edge Haunted House Now through Saturday, November 6

Fort Worth

Looking for the largest haunted attraction in the world? Look no further than this four-time Guinness World Record holder with multiple levels, numerous themes, and some of the most realistic special effects outside of Hollywood. Safety measures include social distancing, a virtual queue line, temperature checks of guests and employees, and required masking.

Cost: Tickets start at $45 per person

The Great Escape Saturday, October 30

Victory Park

Escapology, normally a traditional escape room experience, breaks out of the confines of four walls and invites teams to embark on a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt through Victory Park. Afterward, attend a post-happy hour event for the chance to win prizes (tip: show up in costume and you’ll score an extra pair of raffle tickets).

Cost: Admission runs $5 per person

Pumpkin Plunge Friday, October 29 - Sunday, October 31

Grand Prairie

In lieu of apple-bobbing this year, opt for pumpkin-plunging (way better than toilet-plunging) at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. The concept is simple: Jump into the indoor pool, grab a pumpkin, then head over to decorate it. Before and after, enjoy all the adrenaline-pumping waterslides, surfing, and floating you can handle.

Cost: Tickets start at $34 per person

The Parker House Now through Sunday, October 31

Denton

Kick things off in the house where Mary Parker murdered so many people over the years before venturing through the graveyard, then onto specially equipped zombie assault vehicles where you can shoot the approaching monsters with paintballs.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per person

Downtown McKinney Spooktacular Beer Walk Saturday, October 30

McKinney

It’s trick-or-treating for adults, with 20 stations serving up samples of craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer, plus a costume contest with prizes that we can only hope include even more booze.

Cost: Tickets run $30 per person

Día de Los Muertos Concert Sunday, October 31

Dallas Arts District

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates Día de los Muertos a day early this year with traditional Latin American music and cultural experiences. It’ll be like Coco come to life, except with (probably) fewer encounters with dead relatives.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per person

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park Now through Sunday, October 31

Red Oak

Four times the scares await, including Reindeer Manor’s main attraction, a fraternity-sorority party under attack by a serial killer. Additional haunts include the 13th Street Morgue, the Dungeon of Doom, and The Bunker, where a biochemical outbreak has everyone freaking the f out.

Cost: Tickets start at $35 per person

Dark Hour Haunted House Now through Sunday, October 31

Plano

Somebody forgot to hit the snooze button, because the Coven Awakens this year with 13 witches running amok and wreaking havoc a la a deadly hocus pocus. Want to see the secrets behind the scares? A backstage tour on Halloween Day gives you a glimpse into how they make things go bump in the night.

Cost: Tickets start at $32 per person

Little Shop of Horrors and The Bippy Bobby Boo Show | Photo by Jeffrey Schmidt

Little Shop of Horrors and The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! Now through Sunday, October 31

East Dallas

Keeping plants alive can be hard enough without an extra finicky one that needs human blood to survive. Catch an ’80s-themed musical version of Little Shop of Horrors on an outdoor stage followed by the ghostly variety show, The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: Again! Again! on a second stage. It all goes down at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, where you can bring a picnic, your own wine or beer, and a blanket or lawn chair (chairs are also available to rent) for one or both shows.

Cost: Tickets run $20 per person, per show (enter code DOUBLEFEATURE for $5 off)

Hangman’s House of Horrors Now through Sunday, October 31

Fort Worth

Explore the main haunted attraction, a 45-minute spine-tingling affair, but don’t forget to check out the smaller, Zombie-infested attraction, OUTBREAK (how appropriate). New this year is an interactive horror art exhibit to class up your experience just a tiny bit.

Cost: Tickets run $49 per person