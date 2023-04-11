5 Things to Know About the 2023 Dallas International Film Festival

The 17th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) kicks off April 28 and runs through May 5. It’s the city’s marquee film event, and it draws industry members from across the country and the world for a week’s worth of movies and good times . Naturally, it also draws lots of attendees—maybe even you—who gather to watch those movies, meet the filmmakers, and see the actors. Before DIFF gets underway, here’s what you need to know about the Dallas film festival, from the buzzworthy premieres to the can’t-miss parties and the passes you’ll need to get inside.

What exactly is the Dallas International Film Festival?

The annual Dallas International Film Festival is the signature event of the Dallas Film Society. It was established in 2006 and aims to curate and champion films from diverse, emerging, and underrepresented voices. Since its founding, DIFF has screened more than 2,500 new films from 50 countries, hosted more than 100,000 filmgoers and filmmakers, and issued more than $1.1 million in awards.

This year, DIFF will feature screenings of more than 100 films from nearly 30 countries, as well as Q&A sessions with filmmakers and actors. There will be nightly red carpets, special events throughout the week, and a festival lounge where guests can eat, drink, and hobnob with film industry members and other attendees.

Where’s everything happening for the film festival?

Due to the pandemic, last year DIFF presented its first full, in-person festival since 2019, with screenings taking place at six venues across Dallas. This year, the festival is consolidating its presence in West Village and making the Violet Crown theater its home base. Violet Crown opened its doors late last year after taking over from the Magnolia Theater, which has hosted DIFF events in prior years.

Violet Crown has recliner-style seats, plus a restaurant and bar, so you can sip wine and snack on pizzas, hot dogs, and Avocado Spring Rolls during movies. It will show the majority of the festival’s 100-plus films, and will also be home to filmmaker appearances and Q&As throughout the week. The only other venue hosting screenings is the Texas Theater in Oak Cliff, which is currently on the schedule for April 29 and May 5.

How do DIFF tickets work?

If you want to attend DIFF, you’ll need a pass. Those come in a few varieties, beginning with the basic festival pass ($100 for students and seniors, $200 for everyone else) that provides access to all screenings. The next step up is the $250 Star Pass, which grants holders access to all screenings, plus opening and closing night films, the opening night party, the closing night party, and certain sponsored events and private venues. The $500 Star Plus Pass provides the same benefits as the Star Pass, but it’s good for two people, so you can bring your movie-loving friend or partner along for the ride.