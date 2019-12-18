Dallas' Coolest New Year's Eve Parties and Events

This upcoming New Year's Eve is a big one. We're transitioning into a whole new decade, welcoming a modern version of the Roaring '20s, and Dallas is poised and ready with a cornucopia of exciting events to usher in 2020 -- so you've probably already got your plans sorted out, right?
On the off chance that you don't, though, and you're frantically scrambling to avoid staying home and watching Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on TV, you can breathe a sigh of relief. We've got you covered with a fantastic array of legitimately fun NYE activities, ranging from fireworks watch parties and a bottomless taco feast to throwback jams and a final 2019 workout. Cheers to 2020!
Ring in 2020 at Lone Star NYE Live
Texas Live
What better way to start the new year than by being a part of something new? This will be Texas Live's first year throwing a NYE party, featuring several DJs and live music, a ball drop, fireworks, confetti, party favors, and a champagne toast (obviously).
Cost: Tickets start from $75 and include four drink tickets.
Watch fireworks light up the Dallas skyline
Reunion Tower
Celebrate 2020 with a literal boom as Reunion Tower shows off its 360-degree panoramic fireworks show right before midnight. For the best views, consider driving across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and hangout in the Trinity Groves neighborhood.
Cost: Admission is free.
Take on 2020 with a Gatsby party
Le Meridien Stoneleigh
Throw it back at this '20s-themed party, featuring DJs, two dance floors, five hour of prepaid drinks, and plenty of areas to mingle. Count it down at midnight with a champagne toast, then party into 2020.
Cost: Tickets start from $159.
Get in one last workout to wrap of the year
White Rock Lake
Maybe partying isn’t your thing, but exercise is -- or maybe you like both. If you want to get in one more solid workout to close out 2019, join runners at White Rock Lake for a nine-mile run around the lake. After the race, there will be food, drinks, breakfast, music and more.
Cost: Tickets are $45.
Say goodbye to 2019 at the plaza
Dallas City Hall
This party will have it all: drinks, food trucks and live entertainment. The best part is that from the City Hall Plaza, you’ll have a great view of fireworks from Reunion Tower when the clock strikes midnight. Another added bonus to this party? No cover charge.
Cost: Admission is free.
Chow down at this Taco Tuesday
TNT
Isn’t it perfect that the year ends on a Tacos Tuesday? To celebrate you can enjoy endless tacos at TNT for just $12, including barbecue pork, chicken verde, roasted veggies, and more. There will also be a salsa bar, and a DJ spinning tunes. Come hungry.
Cost: Endless tacos are $12.
Dance the night away with Emerald City rock
Hilton Anatole
Every year the Anatole throws a killer NYE party; Emerald City Band is playing again this time, and their performances do not disappoint. Make sure you get your tickets early, because the Anatole’s NYE parties always sell out.
Cost: Tickets start from $85.
Throw it back at this Roaring '20s party
Old Red Museum
Last year more than 1,400 showed up at this epic bash, and this year's looking to be the same. The party features a casino, dinner, live music, four DJs, an open bar, and four floors of partying. Retro attire is encouraged, and it’s a black tie event so make sure to dress nice.
Cost: Tickets start from $170.
Stick to the suburbs for this party
Sidecar Social
We get it: Uber and Lyft rides can get pricey on New Year’s Eve. If you live in the ‘burbs and don’t want to take an expensive ride to events in downtown, head over to Sidecar Social for a party in Addison. The party will feature a free champagne toast, live music, and goodies at the door.
Cost: Tickets are $50.
Join one of Dallas’ biggest NYE parties
Crowne Plaza Hotel
The Crowne Plaza Hotel has been throwing awesome NYE parties for years. This year that tradition turns 10, and it’s looking better than ever; you’ll find three floors, each playing different types of music. There will also be a casino, and tons of photo ops.
Cost: Ticket start from $50.
Go back in time to the ‘80s at this party
Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park
Ring in 2020 by traveling back to a time when big hair ruled the world. The Spazmatics, an '80s tribute band, will be rocking the Granite Park Hilton to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Along with an awesome show, your ticket also gets you light bites, two drinks, and bubbly at midnight.
Cost: Tickets are $130.
