The Best Outdoor Movies to See in Dallas This Summer

Whether you’re a hardcore cinema junkie or just looking for a fun night of cartoons under the stars, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has plenty of options for those who like their movies outdoors. Grab a blanket, pack some snacks, cover yourself in bug spray, and get ready to catch some of the many delightful al fresco film screenings happening all summer around the metroplex.
Jun 9 Fri
As I Walk Through the Valley This documentary, part of the Oak Cliff Film Festival, will be the best movie featuring wrestling-mask-wearing Tejano punk bands you’ll see this year.
Wild Detectives
Jun 10 Sat
Something Wild The 1986 Jonathan Demme tragicomedy screens for free as part of the Oak Cliff fest.
Better Block
Jun 16 Fri
La La Land The Nasher screens the love letter to the days of old Hollywood glamour as part of its midnight movie series.
Nasher Sculpture Garden
Jun 16 Fri
Hidden Figures The true story of women whose legacy and place in the American space program was overlooked but not forgotten.
Dallas Farmers Market
Jun 27 Tue
The Secret Life of Pets Find out what scrapes, trouble, and shenanigans your pets get into while you're away.
Museum Green at Fair Park
Jun 29 Thu
Despicable Me 3 Catch the latest installment in the animated series from the comfort of your own vehicle.
Coyote Drive-In
Jun 30 Fri
Easy Rider See one of the major cultural touchstones of the ‘60s while lounging next to the Modern's reflecting pool.
Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art
Jul 6 Thu
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Come up with an elaborate, cheeky ruse to get to this free screening.
Main Street Garden Park
Jul 6 Thu
Grease Sing Along You know the words already, so here’s your chance to belt them out along with scores of other fans.
Levitt Pavilion
Jul 21 Fri
Sing Street A heartwarming tale about a kid from Dublin who does what so many boys do to get the attention of a girl -- pick up a guitar.
Nasher Sculpture Garden
Aug 3 Thu
Forrest Gump Run, run to the park to see this screening of the Tom Hanks classic.
Main Street Garden Park
Aug 18 Fri
Catch Me if You Can Identity theft and running from the FBI have never been more heartwarming.
Nasher Sculpture Garden
Sep 7 Thu
Best in Show The Christopher Guest mockumentary gets to be top dog at the park this evening.
Main Street Garden Park
