The Best Outdoor Movies to See in Dallas This Summer

By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:40PM EST By Updated On 06/07/2017 at 06:40PM EST
dallas movies this summer
Nasher Sculpture Center

Whether you’re a hardcore cinema junkie or just looking for a fun night of cartoons under the stars, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has plenty of options for those who like their movies outdoors. Grab a blanket, pack some snacks, cover yourself in bug spray, and get ready to catch some of the many delightful al fresco film screenings happening all summer around the metroplex.

hidden figures
hidden figures | 20th Century Fox

Jun 9 Fri

As I Walk Through the Valley This documentary, part of the Oak Cliff Film Festival, will be the best movie featuring wrestling-mask-wearing Tejano punk bands you’ll see this year.

Wild Detectives

Jun 10 Sat

Moana A film about a pint-sized Polynesian heroine who truly embodies the phrase "girl power."

Downtown Carrollton Square

Jun 10 Sat

Something Wild The 1986 Jonathan Demme tragicomedy screens for free as part of the Oak Cliff fest.

Better Block

Jun 15 Thu

Cars 3 All your four-wheeled friends are back in this third installment of the super popular Pixar franchise.

Coyote Drive-In

Jun 16 Fri

La La Land The Nasher screens the love letter to the days of old Hollywood glamour as part of its midnight movie series.

Nasher Sculpture Garden

Jun 16 Fri

Hidden Figures The true story of women whose legacy and place in the American space program was overlooked but not forgotten.

Dallas Farmers Market

Jun 23 Fri

Sing At this waterpark, you can float in a tube while you and the kids watch this animated singing animal extravaganza.

NRH2O

Jun 27 Tue

The Secret Life of Pets Find out what scrapes, trouble, and shenanigans your pets get into while you're away.

Museum Green at Fair Park

Jun 29 Thu

Despicable Me 3 Catch the latest installment in the animated series from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Coyote Drive-In

Jun 30 Fri

Easy Rider See one of the major cultural touchstones of the ‘60s while lounging next to the Modern's reflecting pool.

Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art

Sing Street
Sing Street | Likely Story

Jul 6 Thu

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Come up with an elaborate, cheeky ruse to get to this free screening.

Main Street Garden Park

Jul 6 Thu

Grease Sing Along You know the words already, so here’s your chance to belt them out along with scores of other fans.

Levitt Pavilion

Jul 21 Fri

Sing Street A heartwarming tale about a kid from Dublin who does what so many boys do to get the attention of a girl -- pick up a guitar.

Nasher Sculpture Garden

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump | Paramount Pictures

Aug 3 Thu

Forrest Gump Run, run to the park to see this screening of the Tom Hanks classic.

Main Street Garden Park

Aug 18 Fri

Catch Me if You Can Identity theft and running from the FBI have never been more heartwarming.

Nasher Sculpture Garden

Best in Show
Best in Show | Castle Rock Entertainment

Sep 7 Thu

Best in Show The Christopher Guest mockumentary gets to be top dog at the park this evening.

Main Street Garden Park

Amanda Cobra is a film nerd who loves nothing more than sitting on a blanket under the stars and criticizing clunky plot devices.

