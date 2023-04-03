8 Springy Things to Do in Dallas This Easter Weekend

Whether you celebrate Easter or not, the holiday weekend brings with it the promise of gorgeous springtime weather (fingers crossed) and a variety of delightful opportunities to gather with friends and family. Brunch is a no-brainer, but we’ve highlighted some of the best things to do in Dallas this Easter weekend, as well as top spots offering easy-prep meals for welcoming people around your own dining table. We’ve also rounded up some adult egg hunts, a Peeps eating contest, and the chance to hear the Dallas Symphony while lounging under a shade tree. In total, we present you with eight different events and activities that’ll put some spring in your step as you step out into Spring.

What to Do in Dallas This Easter Weekend

Celebrate the holiday over Easter brunch with friends and family

Colorful eggs are a staple of Easter celebrations, but so are eggs of the Benedict variety served alongside a spicy Bloody Mary or bubbly mimosa. Make reservations in advance to secure your seat at the table of one of our 10 picks for weekend brunch (click on any of the links to go directly to reservation portals). Can’t-go-wrong options include Commons Club, Pyramid Restaurant and Bar, Rye Dallas, Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, Toro Toro Fort Worth, The Finch, Barcelona Wine Bar, Yardbird, and Chido Taco Lounge. The best thing to do in Dallas for Easter, aside from the obvious, is definitely brunch.

Gather people at your home for a more intimate feast

If heading out to a busy restaurant seems less appealing than a leisurely lunch or dinner in the comfort of your own home, enjoy the best of both worlds by hosting your favorite people and letting someone else do the cooking. Win-win! Several local restaurants are busy smoking hams, roasting turkeys, and whipping potatoes so you can focus on more important tasks such as lively conversation topics and stocking the home bar. To ensure a seamless experience, order ASAP from Norma’s Cafe, Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, One90 Smoked Meats, Dive Coastal Cuisine, and OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ.

After a three-year hiatus, Easter in Turtle Creek Park returns for a lovely afternoon of al fresco enjoyment. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and live DJs provide the soundtrack and you can either kick back on a picnic blanket and savor food and drinks from on-site food trucks and vendors or get in on the action of the Pooch Parade with your cuddly costumed canine companions. The event is free and starts at 1 pm, but we encourage you to get there early to snag a prime piece of lawn.

Peeps—the unnaturally colored, sometimes bizarrely flavored marshmallow treats—have obtained icon status as a symbol of this particular holiday. And now you can engage in an all-you-can-eat showdown at El Chingon Bad Ass Mexican in Fort Worth. There will be two eating competitions on Sunday, April 9 at 1 pm and the other at 4 pm. Win either competition and you’ll be rewarded with same-day bottle service, a $100 El Chingon gift card, and plenty of swag to go along with bragging rights (and probably an upset stomach).