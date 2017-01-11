Every Summer Festival in Dallas, Now in One Calendar

Mary Kay Annual Seminar You can always tell when the Mary Kay Seminar is around the corner. Pink luxury vehicles of all makes and models slowly start to appear on the streets of Dallas and majestic hordes of self-employed cosmetics peddlers sweep across the plains of Downtown Dallas. The people-watching at the hotel bars surrounding the Dallas Convention Center (we're looking at you, Omni) should be impressive as these (mostly) women come to town to network and let loose. Consider yourself warned.

Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center

Mary Kay Annual Seminar Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center You can always tell when the Mary Kay Seminar is around the corner. Pink luxury vehicles of all makes and models slowly start to appear on the streets of Dallas and majestic hordes of self-employed cosmetics peddlers sweep across the plains of Downtown Dallas. The people-watching at the hotel bars surrounding the Dallas Convention Center (we're looking at you, Omni) should be impressive as these (mostly) women come to town to network and let loose. Consider yourself warned.