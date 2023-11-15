Spending Christmas in Grapevine Is Like Being on a Real-Life Hallmark Movie Set

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas. This isn’t a hyperbolic, catchy marketing slogan or even our opinion. The designation comes straight from the Texas Senate, who bestowed the status by official decree in 2009, recognizing the midsize Dallas-Fort Worth town for its outsized holiday celebrations.

This season’s festivities kick off on November 20 with the 35th annual Carol of Lights. The event closes down Main Street for an evening of activities, including the tree-lighting ceremony, fireworks and laser shows, live musical performances, and other festive happenings, like photos with reindeer, bounce houses, and the world’s largest inflatable maze.

If that seems like a lot—and it is a lot—keep in mind that’s just one of 40 straight days of holiday fun, in which 1,400 events and activations will keep locals and visitors occupied until Christmas Day. Plying people with holiday cheer is a responsibility the city takes seriously.

“Grapevine has a long standing history of spectacular Christmas events and celebrations,” says Elizabeth Schrack, the director of communications for the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Since the official designation, Grapevine’s Christmas Capital of Texas celebration has gotten bigger and brighter every year. Everyone in Grapevine takes great pride in being the Christmas Capital of Texas and wants to make sure every visitor feels welcome and at home during the most wonderful time of the year.”