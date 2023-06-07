Deep Ellum Finally Gets Its Own Juneteenth Celebration

Since its formation over 150 years ago, Deep Ellum has been a hub of Black business, culture, and music. While the neighborhood still stands strong, many Deep Ellum frequenters reel over the rapid gentrification taking place within the blocks, as well as the closure of iconic music venues. This upcoming Juneteenth weekend, the Deep Ellum Foundation aims to remind the city of the neighborhood’s significance to the Black community. On Sunday, June 18, the neighborhood will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration, the Juneteenth on Main Block Party.

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, recognizes the emancipation of enslaved peoples. The day is particularly significant in Texas, as this was the day the news reached Galveston, Texas in 1865, and Texas was the last state to become aware of emancipation. It was the first state, however, to advocate for and install Juneteenth as an official holiday in 1980 thanks in a big part to Texan Opal Lee. The tradition of jubilee lives on in Deep Ellum this month.

“In the Black community, we typically would have block parties in our neighborhoods,” says Will Haggins, Deep Ellum Foundation’s events and program manager. “So I wanted to bring that same feeling to Deep Ellum after learning about [the neighborhood’s] Black history.”

Haggins moved to Dallas from Michigan three years ago, and was immediately drawn to Deep Ellum. He notes that the neighborhood was settled by newly emancipated people as a freedman’s town. Part of the block party will include a historical component, by way of a Black History art exhibit.

Juneteenth on Main Block Party will be hosted by Dallas media personality Lady Jade, along with Kenya Moore from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Festivities will kick off at noon and take place on Main Street between Good-Latimer and Crowdus, and will celebrate Black music and business owners based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

There will be over 25 Dallas-Fort Worth-based Black-owned vendors, including a fragrance company called The Blvck Scentrovert and a fashion retailer called Mama Africa’s Apparel.

The Juneteenth on Main Block Party is free to attend, however, attendees can purchase preferred seating. This will include four drink tickets, light bites, private restrooms, a commemorative t-shirt from the inaugural festival, and access to a designated VIP area.