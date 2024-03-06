The 11-Day Music Festival That Proves Indie Music Is Alive and Well

Once upon a less digital time, we discovered music over the radio airwaves. Nowadays, TikTok and Spotify feed you new-to-you sounds through the almighty algorithm. Sure, some indie bands make their way to virgin ears through these channels. And occasionally your friends—your audiophile friends—send links to good tunes. But New New Festival proffers a simple, all too familiar method for music discovery: Just go see some live music. In its third year, New New Festival will showcase musicians of the lesser-known variety from March 8–18 at venues throughout Dallas. If you think the lineup consists of your neighborhood garage bands or your cousin’s after-school jam band, you’d be—un-sadly!—mistaken. New New is bringing over 100 different acts representing 10 countries across six venues.

As the festival has evolved in the years since its launch in 2022, so has the musical landscape. Social media apps have spawned viral moments for artists and helped propel them to the top of the charts. Playlisting on digital music streaming platforms has also been crucial for introducing independent artists to new audiences. But New New founder Harley Jennette aims to hammer one message home: Live performance is the most vital avenue for music discovery. With this in mind, Jennette saw the opportunity to siphon bands performing at SXSW in Austin to Dallas. “These artists are all really eager to get another show in while they're traveling through [Texas],” says Jennette. “The cool thing is international bands that are flying all the way from Japan, Australia, and Europe—they come all the way here and just play some shows in Austin, and then leave.” Jennette recognized that they travel great distances to play a show or two. Perhaps that’s enough for many musicians. “But some of the other ones are really interested in playing more shows while they're here,” he says. “If they have the opportunity to come up to Dallas…we like to give them a place to play another show.”

A New New performance at Desert Racer in 2022. | Courtesy New New Festival

Like SXSW in Austin, New New takes place at venues all over Dallas. Wriggly Tin, Henry’s Majestic, The Pavilion At Pike West Commerce, and White Rock Brewing Co. are just some of the spots hosting these talented musicians this March. “There's just something magical about stumbling upon a new band, seeing them live and having that experience,” says Jennette. “I think that that's something that we, going through the pandemic, really missed. Virtual concerts just weren't the same. The live experience is really awesome, and these bands coming up from Austin are really well rehearsed. They've got their 40-minute set down, and they're really excited to show the world what they've got.” Ticket holders can look forward to performances by local artists like Overshare, Cut Throat Finches, and Chloe Jobin. Also scheduled to perform New New are international act’s, like Chihiro Yamazaki + Route14Band, who hails from Japan, Madrid’s own Beatriz de la Guardia, Norwegian band Fieh, and more.

“If they have the opportunity to come up to Dallas…we like to give them a place to play another show.”

In addition to live musical performances, New New will also host special industry-centric panels and keynotes. On March 11, music lovers can attend a Music Industry Summit. The summit will feature a keynote speech from industry veteran and Sound Diplomacy founder Shain Shapiro during the day portion, and live music performances during the night portion. “The whole point is to energize the artists here to get more involved within their city,” says Jennette. “To garner more funding and talk about how the local government can help support the music world. It goes beyond just music—it affects bars, restaurants, festivals and stuff like that, too.” New New Festival tickets, info, and lineup here. Many shows are free to attend or pay-what-you-can thanks to the festival’s sponsors.

Alex Gonzalez is a Dallas-based journalist and Thrillist contributor.