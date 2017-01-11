8 Things You Must Do in Dallas in August

It is officially DEFCON 1 out there weather-wise, it’s miserably hot, no rain in sight and everything green is fading to a lovely shade of “death brown.” Have no fear though, fellow Dallas dwellers, because although we can’t change the weather, we can at least show you how to have fun while you’re sweating profusely at these eight local events.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 4-9
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: Legends Don’t act like you’re too cool for the circus, these people do things most of us can only dream of and it’s awesome no matter if you're 6 or 60. Let’s not forget either, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are the pinnacle of the circus game, so if you’re going to hit one up, this is it.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: Legends American Airlines Center Don’t act like you’re too cool for the circus, these people do things most of us can only dream of and it’s awesome no matter if you're 6 or 60. Let’s not forget either, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are the pinnacle of the circus game, so if you’re going to hit one up, this is it.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Local Brews, Local Grooves Ten local bands and 18 local breweries will be tickling both your taste buds and your eardrums. Bands will include: The Demigs, Northern National, Kim Nall, and Karyna Micaela. Some of the breweries represented will be Audacity Brew House, Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Rabbit Hole Brewing, and Revolver Brewing.
Local Brews, Local Grooves House of Blues Ten local bands and 18 local breweries will be tickling both your taste buds and your eardrums. Bands will include: The Demigs, Northern National, Kim Nall, and Karyna Micaela. Some of the breweries represented will be Audacity Brew House, Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Rabbit Hole Brewing, and Revolver Brewing.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10-16
DFW Restaurant Week DFW Restaurant Week represents an absolutely amazing event in and around Dallas and also benefits a great cause as well. A large chunk of Dallas and Fort Worth’s high-end restaurants open up their doors to pre-set menus ranging from $35-$45. Proceeds help benefit the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth. The food and cause are incredible and it’s a really special week in the area.
Citywide
DFW Restaurant Week Citywide DFW Restaurant Week represents an absolutely amazing event in and around Dallas and also benefits a great cause as well. A large chunk of Dallas and Fort Worth’s high-end restaurants open up their doors to pre-set menus ranging from $35-$45. Proceeds help benefit the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth. The food and cause are incredible and it’s a really special week in the area.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Beer Yoga First off, don’t worry, this isn’t one of those hot-room yoga things, or yoga outside. This thing goes down in the air conditioning and it costs you $20 for an hour of yoga and two pints. Because let’s be real, if you’re going to pull a hamstring, you’re going to want a few beers to go with it.
Beer Yoga Collective Brewing Project First off, don’t worry, this isn’t one of those hot-room yoga things, or yoga outside. This thing goes down in the air conditioning and it costs you $20 for an hour of yoga and two pints. Because let’s be real, if you’re going to pull a hamstring, you’re going to want a few beers to go with it.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Chalk Art Festival Go out and see both professional and amateur artists do their thing all throughout the West 7th District. Also, three commissioned artists will be doing large pieces to help commemorate this special event. DJ Jason Esquire will be playing for the event and there will be food and beverages available throughout the entire West 7th District.
West 7th District
Chalk Art Festival West 7th District Go out and see both professional and amateur artists do their thing all throughout the West 7th District. Also, three commissioned artists will be doing large pieces to help commemorate this special event. DJ Jason Esquire will be playing for the event and there will be food and beverages available throughout the entire West 7th District.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival A grouping of all things Texas and all things good, this event will feature fine Texas music, cuisine, and, of course, beer. The Old 97’s are headlining, but there will be six other acts as well. The food will include Gilley’s Saloon, Easy Slider, El Come Taco, and What’s Da Scoop ice cream, and you have probably guessed by now, but there will be Lone Star beer. Admission is free, but if you want a guaranteed spot, they are asking for a $25 donation, where 100% of that will help benefit the North Texas Food Bank.
Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival Gilley's Dallas A grouping of all things Texas and all things good, this event will feature fine Texas music, cuisine, and, of course, beer. The Old 97’s are headlining, but there will be six other acts as well. The food will include Gilley’s Saloon, Easy Slider, El Come Taco, and What’s Da Scoop ice cream, and you have probably guessed by now, but there will be Lone Star beer. Admission is free, but if you want a guaranteed spot, they are asking for a $25 donation, where 100% of that will help benefit the North Texas Food Bank.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 27 Thu
Rockin' The River The last installment of Rockin’ The River for 2015 will be taking place with Brandon Jenkins and Chance Anderson taking the stage. If you have been wondering about this event, but haven’t gone out there yet, this is your last chance until June of 2016. You can either bring a chair, blanket, or some type of flotation device and listen to the music on land or in the water, whatever floats your boat. Each concert will end with a fireworks show and they have beer, frozen drinks, and food for your enjoyment as well.
Rockin' The River Panther Island Pavilion The last installment of Rockin’ The River for 2015 will be taking place with Brandon Jenkins and Chance Anderson taking the stage. If you have been wondering about this event, but haven’t gone out there yet, this is your last chance until June of 2016. You can either bring a chair, blanket, or some type of flotation device and listen to the music on land or in the water, whatever floats your boat. Each concert will end with a fireworks show and they have beer, frozen drinks, and food for your enjoyment as well.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 30 Sun
Donut and Beer Pairing This is the most American thing ever, outside of a bald eagle that’s painted red, white, and blue and is singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" with Chuck Norris on its back chugging a beer. Donuts and beer, a combination for the ages, will be brought together in perfect unison at LUCK alongside Glazed Donut Works. The pairings will be as follows: Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Old Fashion w/ Peticolas Brewing Company Royal Scandal, Maple Bacon Lil John w/ Audacity Brew House Sunset, Coconut Almond w/ Chocolate Drizzle w/ Shannon Brewing Company IPA, and Raspberry Glazed w/ Four Bullets Brewery Royal Flush Red. The event is limited to 50 servings, so if you want to be one of the lucky few, make sure to get there a bit early.
Donut and Beer Pairing LUCK at Trinity Groves This is the most American thing ever, outside of a bald eagle that’s painted red, white, and blue and is singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" with Chuck Norris on its back chugging a beer. Donuts and beer, a combination for the ages, will be brought together in perfect unison at LUCK alongside Glazed Donut Works. The pairings will be as follows: Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Old Fashion w/ Peticolas Brewing Company Royal Scandal, Maple Bacon Lil John w/ Audacity Brew House Sunset, Coconut Almond w/ Chocolate Drizzle w/ Shannon Brewing Company IPA, and Raspberry Glazed w/ Four Bullets Brewery Royal Flush Red. The event is limited to 50 servings, so if you want to be one of the lucky few, make sure to get there a bit early.