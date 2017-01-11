8 Things You Must Do in Dallas in August

Sat

Lone Star Beer Texas Heritage Festival Gilley's Dallas A grouping of all things Texas and all things good, this event will feature fine Texas music, cuisine, and, of course, beer. The Old 97’s are headlining, but there will be six other acts as well. The food will include Gilley’s Saloon, Easy Slider, El Come Taco, and What’s Da Scoop ice cream, and you have probably guessed by now, but there will be Lone Star beer. Admission is free, but if you want a guaranteed spot, they are asking for a $25 donation, where 100% of that will help benefit the North Texas Food Bank.