Every Dallas Event Worth Going to This Spring

Flea Style Dallas Fair Park Get your wardrobe and home spring-ready at Flea Style, where you can spend the day nibbling on local bites and shopping from your favorite local vendors.
Get Down with Third Eye Blind Greenville It’s no secret that Lower Greenville is the place to be for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and this year is no different - Third Eye Blind will be performing.
'90s Bar Crawl Uptown Celebrate arguably one of the best decades with a giant bar crawl, featuring drink specials at some of uptown’s best bars, and do so while rocking your best '90s gear - we know you held onto those scrunchies and Dr Martens for a reason.
Big Texas Beer Fest Fair Park Head to the original Dallas beer festival to sample over 500 beers from 120+ breweries, and don’t forget to nosh on bites from local vendors.
Savor Dallas 2016 Downtown Four days of eating and drinking the best DFW has to offer sounds like the perfect way to kick off April. With several events in different locations, including an evening garden party in the arts district, a grand tasting, and a shaken + stirred mixology event, there’s something for everyone.
Scarborough Renaissance Festival Waxahachie This fair is worth the short drive outside of Dallas. Turkey legs, performers, and mini pubs transport you back to the medieval times... did we mention turkey legs? (Weekends only, plus Memorial Day)
at Deep Ellum Brewing Company Deep Ellum Brewing Sip on your favorite Deep Ellum brews while playing with (and maybe even adopting!) puppies from Paws in the City.
Kwestival Klyde Warren Park Klyde Warren Park will be transformed into a giant pop-up, mini Dallas. No joke. All ‘hoods will be represented, allowing you to explore every unique part of Dallas in one afternoon. There will be scavenger hunts, food, drinks, and vendors from 15 different neighborhoods.
at Taco Libre Downtown Chow down on one of the most important Texas food groups, tacos, at an all-day festival with tacos from the best taquerias in town, live music, and yes, lucha libre wrestling.
Homegrown Fest Downtown Spend the night listening to some of the best music to come out of DFW, with live performances from Ghostland Observatory, Bright Light Social Hour, and Wild Child, among others.
Margarita Meltdown West End Celebrate Dallas’ best contribution to the world, the frozen margarita, by tasting and voting for your favorite margarita(s).
at Social Science Downtown Explore a world-class museum with a drink in hand after hours by checking out all the Perot Museum has to offer, and don’t worry about children running around -- this party is adults-only.