Events

Every Dallas Event Worth Going to This Spring

By and Published On 03/01/2016 By And Published On 03/01/2016
perot museum, dinosaur
Perot Museum

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Flea Style Dallas Get your wardrobe and home spring-ready at Flea Style, where you can spend the day nibbling on local bites and shopping from your favorite local vendors.

Fair Park

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Get Down with Third Eye Blind It’s no secret that Lower Greenville is the place to be for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and this year is no different - Third Eye Blind will be performing.

Greenville

Date

Event

Location

Mar 26 Sat

'90s Bar Crawl Celebrate arguably one of the best decades with a giant bar crawl, featuring drink specials at some of uptown’s best bars, and do so while rocking your best '90s gear - we know you held onto those scrunchies and Dr Martens for a reason.

Uptown

flight of beers
Flickr/QuinnDombrowski

Date

Event

Location

Apr 1 Fri

Big Texas Beer Fest Head to the original Dallas beer festival to sample over 500 beers from 120+ breweries, and don’t forget to nosh on bites from local vendors.

Fair Park

Date

Event

Location

Apr 7 Thu

Savor Dallas 2016 Four days of eating and drinking the best DFW has to offer sounds like the perfect way to kick off April. With several events in different locations, including an evening garden party in the arts district, a grand tasting, and a shaken + stirred mixology event, there’s something for everyone.

Downtown

renaissance festival, men dueling on horses
Flickr/mks_s2is

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Sat

Scarborough Renaissance Festival This fair is worth the short drive outside of Dallas. Turkey legs, performers, and mini pubs transport you back to the medieval times... did we mention turkey legs? (Weekends only, plus Memorial Day)

Waxahachie

Add
interior of Deep Ellum Brewing
Deep Ellum Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Apr 9 Sat

at Deep Ellum Brewing Company Sip on your favorite Deep Ellum brews while playing with (and maybe even adopting!) puppies from Paws in the City.

Deep Ellum Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Kwestival Klyde Warren Park will be transformed into a giant pop-up, mini Dallas. No joke. All ‘hoods will be represented, allowing you to explore every unique part of Dallas in one afternoon. There will be scavenger hunts, food, drinks, and vendors from 15 different neighborhoods.

Klyde Warren Park

soft tortilla tacos with beef and chicken
Courtesy of Pizza and Champagne

Date

Event

Location

Apr 30 Sat

at Taco Libre Chow down on one of the most important Texas food groups, tacos, at an all-day festival with tacos from the best taquerias in town, live music, and yes, lucha libre wrestling.

Downtown

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Homegrown Fest Spend the night listening to some of the best music to come out of DFW, with live performances from Ghostland Observatory, Bright Light Social Hour, and Wild Child, among others.

Downtown

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Sun

Margarita Meltdown Celebrate Dallas’ best contribution to the world, the frozen margarita, by tasting and voting for your favorite margarita(s).

West End

exterior of Perod Museum
Perot Museum

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

at Social Science Explore a world-class museum with a drink in hand after hours by checking out all the Perot Museum has to offer, and don’t worry about children running around -- this party is adults-only.

Downtown

