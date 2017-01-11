11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This July

July isn’t all about fireworks, meat, and swimming, it’s just mostly about those things. But, there are still plenty of July festivities worth hitting well after Independence Day, like these events.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Fri
Kaboom Town Kaboom Town is the pinnacle of all things that explode in the sky in DFW. The grand pumba of aerial color displays, it’s where you want to be pre-4th. There truly is nothing more American than sitting on a porch somewhere, having a beverage, and watching colorful things blow up.
Addison
Date
Event
Location
Jul 4 Sat
Fourth of July Fireworks
If you want something more low-key or Addison isn’t your scene, here are some other spots all around DFW that will be putting on a good display. #’Merica:
Fair Park Fourth
2015 Dallas 7K/4K
Old-Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic
2015 Fort Worth’s Fourth
Firewheel Town Center Star-Spangled Spectacular
Four Seasons Resorts Presents Independence Day Celebration
Multiple locations
Date
Event
Location
Jul 5 Sun
CBD Provisions Sunday Suppers Start If you want to expand your culinary horizons this is a great opportunity for you to do so. CBD Provisions is cranking out set family-style menus each Sunday in July that will include a different appetizer, entrée, and dessert each week. It will also have 50% off bottles of wine to be paired with the dinners. To whet your appetite here are a few of the menu items in the coming weeks: gulf fried fish with sweet pepper hush puppies; tomato salad with smoked yogurt, pickled shallots, basil, and crispy pig skin; braised Berkshire pork shoulder with pork-fat rice pilaf, roasted summer vegetables, and a peach & mustard glaze.
CBD Provisions
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Anthony Bourdain: Close to the Bone Bourdain is like a real-life “Most Interesting Man in the World.” The dude travels around all over the world, eats the best/craziest food around, boozes wherever he goes, and exudes awesomeness while doing so. He is gracing the fair city of Dallas to talk about culture, food, and a bit of geography and will also be fielding questions along the way.
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Grapevine Craft Brewery Grand Opening Grapevine Craft Brewery is opening up not only its taproom but also a new beer garden that will help keep you cool in the hot Texas summer. All of its usual beer offerings will be on tap along with several cask beers and special offerings it's been holding for the opening. The brewery will also be unveiling the newest addition to its beer lineup, HopFest United IPA, a 6.5% year-round offering with 10 different hop varietals. It will also be bringing out So-Cal Taco trucks on Friday evening, Ssahm BBQ on Saturday, and Smokin Lo’s Pit Fire Barbecue on Sunday to help celebrate the big event as well.
906 Jean Street, Grapevine
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Steve Martin and Martin Short Two comedy greats, both named Martin, it’s very convenient. They will be taking the stage at Winstar and will undoubtedly be bringing their unique brand of comedy prowess with them.
WinStar World Casino and Resort
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Hugs Café Rocks the Square In a world that is full of negatives, here’s your chance to take part in a feel-good event. Hugs Café is located in McKinney and exists to help adults with special needs be employed and have a place to work where they are welcome. It’s a beautiful mission it's set out on and this event will kick off its crowdfunding. All donations will get you into the concert where two great local bands are taking the stage -- Tyler Rogers Band and The Rhythm and Beards. All money collected will help Hugs Café to be able to open up in downtown McKinney in the (hopefully) near future.
McKinney Performing Arts Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 19 Sun
Christmas in July @ Lonestar Taps and Caps Taps and Caps has already firmly established itself in the few months it has been pouring as one of the premier growler spots/beer bars in all of DFW. To show appreciation for its ever-expanding loyal customer base they are bringing Christmas early by a full five months. Taps and Caps will be featuring a different brewery each day that week with specialty beers being released at different times each day. Since it is Christmas themed, and it’s usually cold during Christmas, it will be focused on big, full-bodied beers like stouts and will probably have a few that will be barrel-aged. A few of the breweries that will be featured are Community, Prairie Artisan Ales, and Founders.
Lonestar Taps and Caps
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Dallas Gaming Expo Bring out your inner child, or inner nerd, or just bring yourself if you’re already one of those on the outside. There will be tournaments, panel discussions, photo ops, trivia, if it’s video game-related it will be happening here. Let’s not forget that you will also be able to play free console and arcade games ALL day, the only downside is your mom won’t be there to bring you any meatloaf.
Crowne Plaza Hotel, Addison
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
Reunion Lawn Party This shindig will be like going to the coolest backyard party you can think of. First off, it’s completely free to get in which is always a win. Secondly, thirdly, and fourthly, it has all the essentials -- live music, check. Food trucks, check. Beer garden, check. Lawn games, check. It’s happening from 6-10pm and will be family-friendly as well, but leave the dog at home.
692 Sports St
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Ron White If your abs aren’t still sore from Steve Martin and Martin Short, or if you have any money left to gamble with, head back out to WinStar and hear your favorite foul-mouthed redneck deliver jokes. If you want to see good ol’ Tater Salad get blitzed on stage and tell you hilarious memoirs, take a trip up North to Oklahoma and make it happen.
WinStar World Casino and Resort
