11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This July

Christmas in July @ Lonestar Taps and Caps Taps and Caps has already firmly established itself in the few months it has been pouring as one of the premier growler spots/beer bars in all of DFW. To show appreciation for its ever-expanding loyal customer base they are bringing Christmas early by a full five months. Taps and Caps will be featuring a different brewery each day that week with specialty beers being released at different times each day. Since it is Christmas themed, and it’s usually cold during Christmas, it will be focused on big, full-bodied beers like stouts and will probably have a few that will be barrel-aged. A few of the breweries that will be featured are Community, Prairie Artisan Ales, and Founders.

