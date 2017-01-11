13 Things You Must Do in Dallas This November

November typically marks one of the best weather months Dallas has, so there’s a solid amount of happenings about town that you’ll want to be a part of. With festivals filled with music and tomato tossing, consider your Thanksgiving pre-game calendar set.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sun
Be a good boy and head to Day of the Dog Eight Bells Alehouse will be slinging Lone Star for three bucks a pint, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue of Texas. Everyone loves dogs and beer, so really this is a win for everyone.
Be a good boy and head to Day of the Dog Eight Bells Ale House Eight Bells Alehouse will be slinging Lone Star for three bucks a pint, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue of Texas. Everyone loves dogs and beer, so really this is a win for everyone.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sun
Forget about the dead and hit Dia de los Puercos The third installment of this annual event and will continue to have all the porky goodness you have come to enjoy. There will be all things pork: pork tacos, whole roasted hog, you name it, and there will be no limits on the deliciousness. A bonus is you get to wash it all down with Four Corners brews.
Forget about the dead and hit Dia de los Puercos Four Corners Brewery The third installment of this annual event and will continue to have all the porky goodness you have come to enjoy. There will be all things pork: pork tacos, whole roasted hog, you name it, and there will be no limits on the deliciousness. A bonus is you get to wash it all down with Four Corners brews.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 4 Wed
Eat amazing food and give back at the Second Annual Chefs and Seeds While a little pricier than many events, Chefs for Seeds is an incredible opportunity to sample fare from some of the top chefs in the city. Better than amazing food, though, is that all proceeds from the event go to Seeds of Africa, an organization whose mission is to educate and nurture children and their families by providing quality education and community development programs in Adama, Ethiopia.
Eat amazing food and give back at the Second Annual Chefs and Seeds Trinity Groves While a little pricier than many events, Chefs for Seeds is an incredible opportunity to sample fare from some of the top chefs in the city. Better than amazing food, though, is that all proceeds from the event go to Seeds of Africa, an organization whose mission is to educate and nurture children and their families by providing quality education and community development programs in Adama, Ethiopia.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 5 Thu
The best type of business is Whiskey Business Here’s what you’ll get for your ticket: a complimentary drink when you walk in the door, participation in a whiskey tasting, hors d’oeuvres and dessert prepared by Richard Triptow of the Dallas Fish Market. Remember though, white button ups and tighty whities are highly discouraged... like they will kick you out.
The best type of business is Whiskey Business Dallas Fish Market Here’s what you’ll get for your ticket: a complimentary drink when you walk in the door, participation in a whiskey tasting, hors d’oeuvres and dessert prepared by Richard Triptow of the Dallas Fish Market. Remember though, white button ups and tighty whities are highly discouraged... like they will kick you out.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
You’re itching to go to The Dallas Flea, aren’t you? Not your ordinary flea market, The Dallas Flea is much cooler, because Dallas, of course. The event will feature over 140 vendors occupying over 40,000sqft selling artisan goods, such as furniture, art, fashion items, home décor, clothing, jewelry, and dog swag. It’s huge, so make sure to give yourself enough time to see it all and don’t go expecting a glorified garage sale.
You’re itching to go to The Dallas Flea, aren’t you? Trinity Groves Not your ordinary flea market, The Dallas Flea is much cooler, because Dallas, of course. The event will feature over 140 vendors occupying over 40,000sqft selling artisan goods, such as furniture, art, fashion items, home décor, clothing, jewelry, and dog swag. It’s huge, so make sure to give yourself enough time to see it all and don’t go expecting a glorified garage sale.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 7 Sat
Not just for breakfast: Pancakes and Booze Art Show There’s a lot of people in the world who wouldn’t necessarily associate themselves with being an artist, or even enjoying art. However, there’s a MUCH smaller sect of people who don’t like pancakes or booze, so whether you’re a burgeoning artist or you just like to eat and drink (‘Merica!), this show will certainly not disappoint. There will be pancakes, and free one’s at that, live music, 50+ artists doing their thing, body painting, and, of course, alcohol. It’s an event like no other, and you have to experience for yourself.
Not just for breakfast: Pancakes and Booze Art Show The Prophet Bar There’s a lot of people in the world who wouldn’t necessarily associate themselves with being an artist, or even enjoying art. However, there’s a MUCH smaller sect of people who don’t like pancakes or booze, so whether you’re a burgeoning artist or you just like to eat and drink (‘Merica!), this show will certainly not disappoint. There will be pancakes, and free one’s at that, live music, 50+ artists doing their thing, body painting, and, of course, alcohol. It’s an event like no other, and you have to experience for yourself.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 13 Fri
Where you’re going you won’t need roads at Back in Time People are losing their minds right now for Back to the Future fan fare: there are bottle of Pepsi being sold for like $500; it’s getting out of control. So, if you want to embrace the craziness, then hop on the train and take in this festival. You’ll get to see the premier for the Back to the Future documentary, Back in Time, that will feature Steven Spielberg, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and many other cast and crew members. After that, The Flux Capacitors will be performing, the DeLorean will be there, yes, THE actual DeLorean used in the film and many other trilogy-themed shenanigans will be taking place.
Where you’re going you won’t need roads at Back in Time Texas Theatre People are losing their minds right now for Back to the Future fan fare: there are bottle of Pepsi being sold for like $500; it’s getting out of control. So, if you want to embrace the craziness, then hop on the train and take in this festival. You’ll get to see the premier for the Back to the Future documentary, Back in Time, that will feature Steven Spielberg, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and many other cast and crew members. After that, The Flux Capacitors will be performing, the DeLorean will be there, yes, THE actual DeLorean used in the film and many other trilogy-themed shenanigans will be taking place.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 13 Fri
Go to a non-government sanctioned drone war Drones aren’t just for creeping anymore, these high tech vehicles at the hands of capable pilots are able to perform some serious maneuvering. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum is opening up one of their hangars to show drones going head to head on a 3-D obstacle course.
Go to a non-government sanctioned drone war Cavanaugh Flight Museum Drones aren’t just for creeping anymore, these high tech vehicles at the hands of capable pilots are able to perform some serious maneuvering. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum is opening up one of their hangars to show drones going head to head on a 3-D obstacle course.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 13 Fri
Enjoy the outdoors for a full day before it gets too cold This is the sixth installment of this event, and while there are many facets of it, it is all good! The two-day event will kick off with a concert Friday evening, which will be free with the purchase of food and drink. Then Saturday morning things kick off early with the 'Stache Dash, then a concert, BBQ tasting, and then BBQ awards will be announced. The events will also benefit both KNON Community Radio and the Movember Foundation.
Enjoy the outdoors for a full day before it gets too cold Kidd Springs Park This is the sixth installment of this event, and while there are many facets of it, it is all good! The two-day event will kick off with a concert Friday evening, which will be free with the purchase of food and drink. Then Saturday morning things kick off early with the 'Stache Dash, then a concert, BBQ tasting, and then BBQ awards will be announced. The events will also benefit both KNON Community Radio and the Movember Foundation.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14 Sat
Unleash your inner need to hurl stuff at the Dallas Tomato Battle This is hands-down one of the most unique events that happens in Dallas. Imagine a day of casually drinking and then all of a sudden the bell tolls and the fields turn red with... tomato juice! There are literal tons, in fact, 20 tons to be exact, of tomatoes that you get to chuck at friends and strangers alike. Now, before you go hugging a tree, getting upset about all the tomatoes that will be hurt that day, all of these tomatoes have been marked to be disposed of and after the event they are cleaned up and turned into fertilizer.
Unleash your inner need to hurl stuff at the Dallas Tomato Battle Fair Park This is hands-down one of the most unique events that happens in Dallas. Imagine a day of casually drinking and then all of a sudden the bell tolls and the fields turn red with... tomato juice! There are literal tons, in fact, 20 tons to be exact, of tomatoes that you get to chuck at friends and strangers alike. Now, before you go hugging a tree, getting upset about all the tomatoes that will be hurt that day, all of these tomatoes have been marked to be disposed of and after the event they are cleaned up and turned into fertilizer.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 20 Fri
Make sure you see Tommy Emmanuel Seeing Tommy Emmanuel is a really special thing. He is one of the best guitar players on earth, and he plays with an incredible amount of emotion. It’s not really just seeing a concert; it is experiencing someone who is at the top of their craft. Whether you know his music or not, you will enjoy every second of his show.
Make sure you see Tommy Emmanuel Majestic Theatre Seeing Tommy Emmanuel is a really special thing. He is one of the best guitar players on earth, and he plays with an incredible amount of emotion. It’s not really just seeing a concert; it is experiencing someone who is at the top of their craft. Whether you know his music or not, you will enjoy every second of his show.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 26 Thu
Try not to be a fatty at Thanksgiving While the term “fun run” is an oxymoron to most, a lot of people enjoy jogging, or “yogging” -- it’s a soft “J”. Also, if you’re going to run, it might as well be before you stuff your face with the most food you will probably eat all year, not for health reasons, but really so you can eat more. If you run enough, you will maybe be able to get thirds instead of seconds this year!
601 N Akard St
Try not to be a fatty at Thanksgiving 601 N Akard St While the term “fun run” is an oxymoron to most, a lot of people enjoy jogging, or “yogging” -- it’s a soft “J”. Also, if you’re going to run, it might as well be before you stuff your face with the most food you will probably eat all year, not for health reasons, but really so you can eat more. If you run enough, you will maybe be able to get thirds instead of seconds this year!
Date
Event
Location
Nov 27 Fri
Decide you want to learn guitar after seeing Monte Montgomery @ The Kessler Apparently November is the unofficial guitar virtuoso month for Dallas, as if Tommy Emmanuel weren't enough, you can also feast your ears on Monte Montgomery, who has been featured as one of the top 50 guitarists of all time. You almost have to see Montgomery to believe the sounds he’s making are coming from just him and his guitar.
Decide you want to learn guitar after seeing Monte Montgomery @ The Kessler Kessler Theater Apparently November is the unofficial guitar virtuoso month for Dallas, as if Tommy Emmanuel weren't enough, you can also feast your ears on Monte Montgomery, who has been featured as one of the top 50 guitarists of all time. You almost have to see Montgomery to believe the sounds he’s making are coming from just him and his guitar.