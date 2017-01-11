13 Things You Must Do in Dallas This November

Fri

Texas Theatre

Where you’re going you won’t need roads at Back in Time Texas Theatre People are losing their minds right now for Back to the Future fan fare: there are bottle of Pepsi being sold for like $500; it’s getting out of control. So, if you want to embrace the craziness, then hop on the train and take in this festival. You’ll get to see the premier for the Back to the Future documentary, Back in Time, that will feature Steven Spielberg, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and many other cast and crew members. After that, The Flux Capacitors will be performing, the DeLorean will be there, yes, THE actual DeLorean used in the film and many other trilogy-themed shenanigans will be taking place.