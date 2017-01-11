Everything You Must Do in Dallas This October

Don your finest spandex and cape Do you look really good in spandex? Of course you do! Well, grab your cape and utility belt and head to the Comic Con Fan Days where all of your wild dreams will come true. Plenty of celebrities from your favorite sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming platforms will be there fielding questions and hanging with their fans. Also, the Karate Kid will be there, so if anyone tries to stop you, make sure to crane kick them.

Las Colinas

