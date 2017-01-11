Everything You Must Do in Dallas This October

Fall is here, football is on the TV, and the smell of BBQ is filling the crisp air. There are plenty of outdoor activities happening and you’re going to want to get out for them during the next month, since that’s the only decent weather Dallas will get until March. Consult this lineup of great October events in the area so you don’t wind up at the Insane Clown Posse concert.
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2 Fri
Eat burgers and drink Burgundy Some of the nation's brightest chefs are joining local chef super hero, John Tesar, to cook up their best burgers and sliders to go alongside a glass of Burgundy. This will certainly be an extremely unique event for the extreme burger lover.
Preston Hollow
Date
Event
Location
Oct 2-4
Find out what Anatole tastes like The first installment of the Taste Of The Anatole is happening this weekend and it’s sure to be filled with a lot of awesomeness. It will be equal parts amazing for foodies, wine aficionados, and jazz music lovers alike. The three-day experience will have everything from tastings to educational classes; the bottom line is there will be a lot of food, booze, and music, so you can’t go wrong.
Market Center
Date
Event
Location
Oct 3-4
Go to a camp you can sneak beer into Sort of like an adult version of Boy Scouts where instead of ghost stories, you sit around listening to music and boozing, telling tales about the greatest beer you ever brewed. If you have a passion for beer or homebrewing this is a must-attend event for you.
Princeton, Texas
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10 Sat
Feast on 80 beers A truly amazing craft beer experience, 50 breweries, and 80 beers await you at Beerfeast. More importantly, there will be special casks of beer that are only available at this event.
Fort Worth
Date
Event
Location
Oct 10-11
Get your bomber jacket ready for Cavanaugh Fall Fly Days Imagine if when you were little, your Hot Wheels and Micro Machines grew to full size -- that’s sort of like what’s happening at the Cavanaugh Flight Museum. Antique planes and tanks will be fired up for demonstrations along with a car show that will be taking place.
Addison
Date
Event
Location
Oct 14 Wed
You don’t need overalls for this hoedown Top local chefs, wineries, farmers, and artisans are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. It’s an amazing event that benefits Dallas Farmers Market Friends. Along with an amazing dining experience, there will be a silent auction and live music.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 15 Thu
Prepare your eyes for Kickstarter Film Fest If indie films are your thing, this is a must for you, as films from Sundance, innovative animation, and one knockout documentary will be screening. All films screening were funded through Kickstarter campaigns.
Oak Cliff
Date
Event
Location
Oct 16-18
Don your finest spandex and cape Do you look really good in spandex? Of course you do! Well, grab your cape and utility belt and head to the Comic Con Fan Days where all of your wild dreams will come true. Plenty of celebrities from your favorite sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming platforms will be there fielding questions and hanging with their fans. Also, the Karate Kid will be there, so if anyone tries to stop you, make sure to crane kick them.
Las Colinas
Date
Event
Location
Oct 17 Sat
You better wear stretchy pants if you plan to visit Tacolandia The only thing better than tacos would be an entire land made of tacos; this is as close to that magical Utopia that you will ever know. Dallas’ best tacos will there for sampling with everything from contemporary to traditional street style. Live music and a cash bar for beer and cocktails will round out the activities. Don’t forget to stick around for the awards following the festivities.
Downtown
Date
Event
Location
Oct 22 Thu
Run a 5k with the Mavs Running is not something to be celebrated; for the most part it is simply a necessary evil so you can go to things like taco and beer festivals. However, this one is exciting because it means that Mavs basketball is right around the corner.
Victory Park
Date
Event
Location
Oct 25 Sun
Don’t forget to buy a present for Luck’s 2 Year Anniversary Party While the full details haven’t emerged just yet, with LUCK’s astounding reputation for great food and beer, you know it's going to have a killer lineup of both. What is known is that it will be showcasing three emerging breweries: The Manhattan Project Beer Company, Mossberg Brewing, and HopFusion Ale Works.
Trinity Groves
Date
Event
Location
Oct 30 Fri
Hit up the Pride of Southside Homebrew Invitational This event is great for many reasons. First off, you get to have your fill on homebrewer’s beer, which you would have no other chance to try outside of competitions like these. The whole event also benefits SiNaCa Studios School of Glass and is put on by Chimera Brewing. There will be a best in show where attendees can vote for their favorite brew, and a commercial brewery tasting, just in case these homebrewers aren’t professionals for a reason. No matter the outcome, it’s a great cause and will be a lot of beer at a small cost.
Fort Worth
