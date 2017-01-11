Events

11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This September

We are in the midst of the transition of summer to fall and you'll get a little taste of both this September. Pool parties, blues festivals, and lots of outdoor drinking are among the 11 events you should hit up this month.

Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival

Sep 4 Fri

Listen to blues and eat lots of meat at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival An epic three-day extravaganza of palate-punching BBQ and ear-tickling blues tunes are going down at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival. Some of the nation's best pitmasters and some highly entertaining blues acts will be taking center stage and you don't want to miss either.

City Hall

Listen to blues and eat lots of meat at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival City Hall An epic three-day extravaganza of palate-punching BBQ and ear-tickling blues tunes are going down at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival. Some of the nation's best pitmasters and some highly entertaining blues acts will be taking center stage and you don’t want to miss either.

Sep 5 Sat

Get carpal tunnel at the 2016 Madden Xbox tournament You can now tell your parents with a straight face that, yes, in fact, playing all those video games does pay the bills. Well, maybe a bill… either way there will be cash prizes for the winners.

Granada Theater

Get carpal tunnel at the 2016 Madden Xbox tournament Granada Theater You can now tell your parents with a straight face that, yes, in fact, playing all those video games does pay the bills. Well, maybe a bill… either way there will be cash prizes for the winners.

Deep Ellum Brewing

Sep 6 Sun

Fall in love with beer at Labor of Love @ Deep Ellum Brewing Fifty of Dallas' finest home brewers will be showcasing their prized beers along with Deep Ellum rolling out some of its own. You can sample all of the beers, listen to live music, have food from Smokin' Jalapeño, Not Just Q, Muscle Maker Grill, and Easy Sliders.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Fall in love with beer at Labor of Love @ Deep Ellum Brewing Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Fifty of Dallas’ finest home brewers will be showcasing their prized beers along with Deep Ellum rolling out some of its own. You can sample all of the beers, listen to live music, have food from Smokin’ Jalapeño, Not Just Q, Muscle Maker Grill, and Easy Sliders.

The Texas Pool

Sep 7 Mon

Cannonball at the Labor Day Texas Pool Party There's nothing more Texan than swimming in a 168,000-gallon Texas-shaped swimming pool on your day off. The pool has two water slides, a diving board, water volleyball, and grills will be going where you can cook some burgers and dogs.

Texas Pool on the Creek

Cannonball at the Labor Day Texas Pool Party Texas Pool on the Creek There’s nothing more Texan than swimming in a 168,000-gallon Texas-shaped swimming pool on your day off. The pool has two water slides, a diving board, water volleyball, and grills will be going where you can cook some burgers and dogs.

Cancer Jam

Sep 11 Fri

Jam away cancer Awesome jams for an awesome cause -- it's truly a win-win for all involved. The mission of the event is to, "provide community support and financial assistance to a local family afflicted by cancer." Andrew Tinker, Brandon Callies, Christi and Dustin Blocker, Jesse Anderson, and many others will be headlining the event. 

Courtyard Theater

Jam away cancer Courtyard Theater Awesome jams for an awesome cause -- it’s truly a win-win for all involved. The mission of the event is to, “provide community support and financial assistance to a local family afflicted by cancer.” Andrew Tinker, Brandon Callies, Christi and Dustin Blocker, Jesse Anderson, and many others will be headlining the event. 

SWIRCA & More Brewfest

Sep 12 Sat

Have Uber ready to pick you up at BrewFest You don't need to know a whole lot about this other than the fact there will be 350 beers, food vendors, and live music. There are tons of beer to go around and you can also jump on the VIP train for early access and some liquor privileges.

Dallas Farmers Market

Have Uber ready to pick you up at BrewFest Dallas Farmers Market You don’t need to know a whole lot about this other than the fact there will be 350 beers, food vendors, and live music. There are tons of beer to go around and you can also jump on the VIP train for early access and some liquor privileges.

Sep 17 Thu

Stomp all the grapes at GrapeFest The 29th installment of the annual GrapeFest in Grapevine will be taking place and you can expect all that you have come to love about the event. Tons of wine, local art, live music, and grape stomping will be happening along with many other activities for all ages. 

Main Street Grapevine

Stomp all the grapes at GrapeFest Main Street Grapevine The 29th installment of the annual GrapeFest in Grapevine will be taking place and you can expect all that you have come to love about the event. Tons of wine, local art, live music, and grape stomping will be happening along with many other activities for all ages. 

Sep 17 Thu

Learn to polka at Addison Oktoberfest According to Forbes and USA Today, the Addison Oktoberfest is one of the most authentic in the country. While we cannot verify that, we can verify that there is beer and polka, so you should go.

Addison Circle Park

Learn to polka at Addison Oktoberfest Addison Circle Park According to Forbes and USA Today, the Addison Oktoberfest is one of the most authentic in the country. While we cannot verify that, we can verify that there is beer and polka, so you should go.

Easy Slider Truck

Sep 19 Sat

Eat at every truck at The Great Texas Food Truck Rally Come to the the lawn of Reunion Tower to sink your teeth into the offerings of 20+ food trucks and enjoy some suds from the beer garden provided by The Nodding Donkey. Along with the beer and myriad food choices, there will also be live bands.  

Reverchon Park

Eat at every truck at The Great Texas Food Truck Rally Reverchon Park Come to the the lawn of Reunion Tower to sink your teeth into the offerings of 20+ food trucks and enjoy some suds from the beer garden provided by The Nodding Donkey. Along with the beer and myriad food choices, there will also be live bands.  

State Fair of Texas

Sep 25 Fri

Don't eat a salad at the State Fair of Texas Truly no introduction is needed -- we just didn't want to be the only publication in all of Dallas that didn't talk about the State Fair. You know the drill, bad parking, giant cowboy, corny dogs, and fried foods. See you there, Dallas. 

3921 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Don’t eat a salad at the State Fair of Texas 3921 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Truly no introduction is needed -- we just didn’t want to be the only publication in all of Dallas that didn’t talk about the State Fair. You know the drill, bad parking, giant cowboy, corny dogs, and fried foods. See you there, Dallas. 

Community Beer Company

Sep 29 Tue

Drink beer and help kids at Hope is Brewing It's not too often in life you get to have your cake and eat it too, but at Hope is Brewing, that can be the case. For the price of what you pay on a normal night out in Dallas, you will get dinner, craft beer provided by Community Beer Company, pub games, prizes, and make a donation to Love146, an organization that works tirelessly to end child trafficking and exploitation. 

Community Beer Company

Drink beer and help kids at Hope is Brewing Community Beer Company It’s not too often in life you get to have your cake and eat it too, but at Hope is Brewing, that can be the case. For the price of what you pay on a normal night out in Dallas, you will get dinner, craft beer provided by Community Beer Company, pub games, prizes, and make a donation to Love146, an organization that works tirelessly to end child trafficking and exploitation. 

