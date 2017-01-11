11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This September

We are in the midst of the transition of summer to fall and you’ll get a little taste of both this September. Pool parties, blues festivals, and lots of outdoor drinking are among the 11 events you should hit up this month.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4 Fri
Listen to blues and eat lots of meat at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival An epic three-day extravaganza of palate-punching BBQ and ear-tickling blues tunes are going down at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival. Some of the nation's best pitmasters and some highly entertaining blues acts will be taking center stage and you don’t want to miss either.
City Hall
Listen to blues and eat lots of meat at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival City Hall An epic three-day extravaganza of palate-punching BBQ and ear-tickling blues tunes are going down at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival. Some of the nation's best pitmasters and some highly entertaining blues acts will be taking center stage and you don’t want to miss either.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 5 Sat
Get carpal tunnel at the 2016 Madden Xbox tournament You can now tell your parents with a straight face that, yes, in fact, playing all those video games does pay the bills. Well, maybe a bill… either way there will be cash prizes for the winners.
Get carpal tunnel at the 2016 Madden Xbox tournament Granada Theater You can now tell your parents with a straight face that, yes, in fact, playing all those video games does pay the bills. Well, maybe a bill… either way there will be cash prizes for the winners.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Sun
Fall in love with beer at Labor of Love @ Deep Ellum Brewing Fifty of Dallas’ finest home brewers will be showcasing their prized beers along with Deep Ellum rolling out some of its own. You can sample all of the beers, listen to live music, have food from Smokin’ Jalapeño, Not Just Q, Muscle Maker Grill, and Easy Sliders.
Fall in love with beer at Labor of Love @ Deep Ellum Brewing Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Fifty of Dallas’ finest home brewers will be showcasing their prized beers along with Deep Ellum rolling out some of its own. You can sample all of the beers, listen to live music, have food from Smokin’ Jalapeño, Not Just Q, Muscle Maker Grill, and Easy Sliders.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 7 Mon
Cannonball at the Labor Day Texas Pool Party There’s nothing more Texan than swimming in a 168,000-gallon Texas-shaped swimming pool on your day off. The pool has two water slides, a diving board, water volleyball, and grills will be going where you can cook some burgers and dogs.
Cannonball at the Labor Day Texas Pool Party Texas Pool on the Creek There’s nothing more Texan than swimming in a 168,000-gallon Texas-shaped swimming pool on your day off. The pool has two water slides, a diving board, water volleyball, and grills will be going where you can cook some burgers and dogs.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 11 Fri
Jam away cancer Awesome jams for an awesome cause -- it’s truly a win-win for all involved. The mission of the event is to, “provide community support and financial assistance to a local family afflicted by cancer.” Andrew Tinker, Brandon Callies, Christi and Dustin Blocker, Jesse Anderson, and many others will be headlining the event.
Jam away cancer Courtyard Theater Awesome jams for an awesome cause -- it’s truly a win-win for all involved. The mission of the event is to, “provide community support and financial assistance to a local family afflicted by cancer.” Andrew Tinker, Brandon Callies, Christi and Dustin Blocker, Jesse Anderson, and many others will be headlining the event.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Have Uber ready to pick you up at BrewFest You don’t need to know a whole lot about this other than the fact there will be 350 beers, food vendors, and live music. There are tons of beer to go around and you can also jump on the VIP train for early access and some liquor privileges.
Have Uber ready to pick you up at BrewFest Dallas Farmers Market You don’t need to know a whole lot about this other than the fact there will be 350 beers, food vendors, and live music. There are tons of beer to go around and you can also jump on the VIP train for early access and some liquor privileges.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Stomp all the grapes at GrapeFest The 29th installment of the annual GrapeFest in Grapevine will be taking place and you can expect all that you have come to love about the event. Tons of wine, local art, live music, and grape stomping will be happening along with many other activities for all ages.
Stomp all the grapes at GrapeFest Main Street Grapevine The 29th installment of the annual GrapeFest in Grapevine will be taking place and you can expect all that you have come to love about the event. Tons of wine, local art, live music, and grape stomping will be happening along with many other activities for all ages.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 17 Thu
Learn to polka at Addison Oktoberfest According to Forbes and USA Today, the Addison Oktoberfest is one of the most authentic in the country. While we cannot verify that, we can verify that there is beer and polka, so you should go.
Addison Circle Park
Learn to polka at Addison Oktoberfest Addison Circle Park According to Forbes and USA Today, the Addison Oktoberfest is one of the most authentic in the country. While we cannot verify that, we can verify that there is beer and polka, so you should go.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Eat at every truck at The Great Texas Food Truck Rally Come to the the lawn of Reunion Tower to sink your teeth into the offerings of 20+ food trucks and enjoy some suds from the beer garden provided by The Nodding Donkey. Along with the beer and myriad food choices, there will also be live bands.
Reverchon Park
Eat at every truck at The Great Texas Food Truck Rally Reverchon Park Come to the the lawn of Reunion Tower to sink your teeth into the offerings of 20+ food trucks and enjoy some suds from the beer garden provided by The Nodding Donkey. Along with the beer and myriad food choices, there will also be live bands.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 25 Fri
Don’t eat a salad at the State Fair of Texas Truly no introduction is needed -- we just didn’t want to be the only publication in all of Dallas that didn’t talk about the State Fair. You know the drill, bad parking, giant cowboy, corny dogs, and fried foods. See you there, Dallas.
3921 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Don’t eat a salad at the State Fair of Texas 3921 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Truly no introduction is needed -- we just didn’t want to be the only publication in all of Dallas that didn’t talk about the State Fair. You know the drill, bad parking, giant cowboy, corny dogs, and fried foods. See you there, Dallas.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 29 Tue
Drink beer and help kids at Hope is Brewing It’s not too often in life you get to have your cake and eat it too, but at Hope is Brewing, that can be the case. For the price of what you pay on a normal night out in Dallas, you will get dinner, craft beer provided by Community Beer Company, pub games, prizes, and make a donation to Love146, an organization that works tirelessly to end child trafficking and exploitation.
Drink beer and help kids at Hope is Brewing Community Beer Company It’s not too often in life you get to have your cake and eat it too, but at Hope is Brewing, that can be the case. For the price of what you pay on a normal night out in Dallas, you will get dinner, craft beer provided by Community Beer Company, pub games, prizes, and make a donation to Love146, an organization that works tirelessly to end child trafficking and exploitation.