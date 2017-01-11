11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This September

Fri

Listen to blues and eat lots of meat at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival An epic three-day extravaganza of palate-punching BBQ and ear-tickling blues tunes are going down at the Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival. Some of the nation's best pitmasters and some highly entertaining blues acts will be taking center stage and you don’t want to miss either.

City Hall

