Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Summer

Well, y’all, the Texas summer is upon us. But there's no better way to take your mind off of the unbearable heat than hitting the city’s best events in the upcoming months. Sure, a few are outdoors (yes to adult summer camp!), but just look at it this way: there's no better personal A/C unit than an ice-cold beer.
June
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Thu
Take your wine for a walk Explore Dallas’ trendiest neighborhood while sipping vino and shopping local. We love Bishop Arts District’s regular wine walks because, well, shopping and drinking are two of our favorite hobbies.
Bishop Arts District
Date
Event
Location
Jun 4 Sat
White out for a great cause Don your best summer whites for the annual White Party fundraiser hosted by the Wilkinson Center Young Friends. Dance and drink the night away -- all for a great cause. Just don’t spill any red wine.
Sixty Five Hundred
Date
Event
Location
Jun 8-11
Fair Park 80th Anniversary Celebration Nothing says Dallas like the Texas State Fair, but sadly that only comes once a year. Lucky for us, Fair Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary in June and open the doors for a rare full-blown three-day fiesta complete with Fletcher's.
Fair Park
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Attend Dallas’ biggest lawn party Party on the lawn of Dallas’ most iconic building with bites from local food trucks and booze from local bars. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy live music and an awesome view of the city.
Reunion Tower
Date
Event
Location
Jun 30 Thu
Jam to live music at the best outdoor setting in the city We all get a little relief when the Texas sun sets on summer nights and the temperature cools at least a few degrees. This sets the perfect stage for the Dallas Arboretum’s summer concert series, where you can bring friends, family, and a blanket, and enjoy live music.
The Dallas Arboretum
July
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
Two-step into July 4th Kickoff July 4th weekend at the world’s largest honky tonk for Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic. With plenty of live music and Turnpike Troubadours headlining the event, the mood will be set for a long weekend of celebrating the USA.
Billy Bob’s
Date
Event
Location
Jul 3 Sun
Celebrate America's birthday at Kaboom Town Ring in our great nation’s birthday at one of Dallas’s best Fourth of July parties: Kaboom Town in Addison. Watch a spectacular firework show, drink, eat, and dance the night away in Addison Circle.
Addison Circle
Date
Event
Location
Jul 14 Thu
More wine, s'il vous plaît Celebrate Bastille Day in one of the city’s most unique areas that also has ties to France: Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff. Purchase tickets online ahead of time to reserve a glass and stroll down Bishop Ave sipping wine and feasting on French food from local vendors.
Bishop Arts District
Date
Event
Location
Jul 23 Sat
Party with the night owls Experience the Dallas Zoo after-hours at the ever-popular Safari Nights. Texas’ largest zoo invites families and friends to stay a little later for craft beer, food from local food trucks, special presentations, and a concert.
The Dallas Zoo
August
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Fri
Take a drinking after-hours museum tour The best way to experience the Perot Museum is with a drink in hand. Explore the world-famous museum after-hours with booze in a kid-free zone.
The Perot Museum
Date
Event
Location
Aug 11-14
This one time at adult summer camp... Go back to the '90s at summer camp, this time adults-only. There'll be all your favorite summer camp activities, but with air-conditioned lodging and unlimited booze.
Camp Cullen
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Stay after-hours at the Nasher Sculpture Center Take date night outdoors at this Dallas oasis of art. The Nasher Sculpture Center will stay open late for a special evening of live music and a showing of the movie Brooklyn. Guests can also reserve a dinner for two from the Nasher Cafe by Wolfgang Puck and indulge in gourmet picnic grub.
Nasher Sculpture Center
