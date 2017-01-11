Events

Everything You Must Do in Dallas This Summer

By and Published On 06/02/2016 By And Published On 06/02/2016
Nasher Sculpture
Courtesy of Nasher Sculpture
More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

related

Everything You Should Absolutely Do in San Diego This Summer, in One Calendar

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Summer

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

Well, y’all, the Texas summer is upon us. But there's no better way to take your mind off of the unbearable heat than hitting the city’s best events in the upcoming months. Sure, a few are outdoors (yes to adult summer camp!), but just look at it this way: there's no better personal A/C unit than an ice-cold beer.

Related

related

The Biggest Concerts Hitting Dallas This Summer

related

Dallas' Best Rooftop Bars for Beating the Heat

related

Local-Approved Dallas Spots for Avoiding Tourists
More Like This

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Houston This Summer

related

Everything You Should Absolutely Do in San Diego This Summer, in One Calendar

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Summer

related

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Boston This Summer

related

The Biggest Concerts Hitting Dallas This Summer
The White Party Dallas
The White Party

June

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Thu

Take your wine for a walk Explore Dallas’ trendiest neighborhood while sipping vino and shopping local. We love Bishop Arts District’s regular wine walks because, well, shopping and drinking are two of our favorite hobbies.

Bishop Arts District

Take your wine for a walk Bishop Arts District Explore Dallas’ trendiest neighborhood while sipping vino and shopping local. We love Bishop Arts District’s regular wine walks because, well, shopping and drinking are two of our favorite hobbies.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

White out for a great cause Don your best summer whites for the annual White Party fundraiser hosted by the Wilkinson Center Young Friends. Dance and drink the night away -- all for a great cause. Just don’t spill any red wine.

Sixty Five Hundred

White out for a great cause Sixty Five Hundred Don your best summer whites for the annual White Party fundraiser hosted by the Wilkinson Center Young Friends. Dance and drink the night away -- all for a great cause. Just don’t spill any red wine.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 8-11

Fair Park 80th Anniversary Celebration Nothing says Dallas like the Texas State Fair, but sadly that only comes once a year. Lucky for us, Fair Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary in June and open the doors for a rare full-blown three-day fiesta complete with Fletcher's.

Fair Park

Fair Park 80th Anniversary Celebration Fair Park Nothing says Dallas like the Texas State Fair, but sadly that only comes once a year. Lucky for us, Fair Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary in June and open the doors for a rare full-blown three-day fiesta complete with Fletcher's.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Attend Dallas’ biggest lawn party Party on the lawn of Dallas’ most iconic building with bites from local food trucks and booze from local bars. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy live music and an awesome view of the city.

Reunion Tower

Attend Dallas’ biggest lawn party Reunion Tower Party on the lawn of Dallas’ most iconic building with bites from local food trucks and booze from local bars. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy live music and an awesome view of the city.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Jam to live music at the best outdoor setting in the city We all get a little relief when the Texas sun sets on summer nights and the temperature cools at least a few degrees. This sets the perfect stage for the Dallas Arboretum’s summer concert series, where you can bring friends, family, and a blanket, and enjoy live music.

The Dallas Arboretum

Jam to live music at the best outdoor setting in the city The Dallas Arboretum We all get a little relief when the Texas sun sets on summer nights and the temperature cools at least a few degrees. This sets the perfect stage for the Dallas Arboretum’s summer concert series, where you can bring friends, family, and a blanket, and enjoy live music.

Add
Kaboom town fourth of july fireworks
Kaboom Town | Flickr/Jenny

July

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Two-step into July 4th Kickoff July 4th weekend at the world’s largest honky tonk for Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic. With plenty of live music and Turnpike Troubadours headlining the event, the mood will be set for a long weekend of celebrating the USA.

Billy Bob’s

Two-step into July 4th Billy Bob’s Kickoff July 4th weekend at the world’s largest honky tonk for Billy Bob’s Fourth of July Picnic. With plenty of live music and Turnpike Troubadours headlining the event, the mood will be set for a long weekend of celebrating the USA.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 3 Sun

Celebrate America's birthday at Kaboom Town Ring in our great nation’s birthday at one of Dallas’s best Fourth of July parties: Kaboom Town in Addison. Watch a spectacular firework show, drink, eat, and dance the night away in Addison Circle.

Addison Circle

Celebrate America's birthday at Kaboom Town Addison Circle Ring in our great nation’s birthday at one of Dallas’s best Fourth of July parties: Kaboom Town in Addison. Watch a spectacular firework show, drink, eat, and dance the night away in Addison Circle.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 14 Thu

More wine, s'il vous plaît Celebrate Bastille Day in one of the city’s most unique areas that also has ties to France: Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff. Purchase tickets online ahead of time to reserve a glass and stroll down Bishop Ave sipping wine and feasting on French food from local vendors.

Bishop Arts District

More wine, s'il vous plaît Bishop Arts District Celebrate Bastille Day in one of the city’s most unique areas that also has ties to France: Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff. Purchase tickets online ahead of time to reserve a glass and stroll down Bishop Ave sipping wine and feasting on French food from local vendors.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 23 Sat

Party with the night owls Experience the Dallas Zoo after-hours at the ever-popular Safari Nights. Texas’ largest zoo invites families and friends to stay a little later for craft beer, food from local food trucks, special presentations, and a concert.

The Dallas Zoo

Party with the night owls The Dallas Zoo Experience the Dallas Zoo after-hours at the ever-popular Safari Nights. Texas’ largest zoo invites families and friends to stay a little later for craft beer, food from local food trucks, special presentations, and a concert.

Add
Camp our way adult summer camp dallas
Courtesy of Camp Our Way

August

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Take a drinking after-hours museum tour The best way to experience the Perot Museum is with a drink in hand. Explore the world-famous museum after-hours with booze in a kid-free zone.

The Perot Museum

Take a drinking after-hours museum tour The Perot Museum The best way to experience the Perot Museum is with a drink in hand. Explore the world-famous museum after-hours with booze in a kid-free zone.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 11-14

This one time at adult summer camp... Go back to the '90s at summer camp, this time adults-only. There'll be all your favorite summer camp activities, but with air-conditioned lodging and unlimited booze.

Camp Cullen

This one time at adult summer camp... Camp Cullen Go back to the '90s at summer camp, this time adults-only. There'll be all your favorite summer camp activities, but with air-conditioned lodging and unlimited booze.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Stay after-hours at the Nasher Sculpture Center Take date night outdoors at this Dallas oasis of art. The Nasher Sculpture Center will stay open late for a special evening of live music and a showing of the movie Brooklyn. Guests can also reserve a dinner for two from the Nasher Cafe by Wolfgang Puck and indulge in gourmet picnic grub.

Nasher Sculpture Center

Stay after-hours at the Nasher Sculpture Center Nasher Sculpture Center Take date night outdoors at this Dallas oasis of art. The Nasher Sculpture Center will stay open late for a special evening of live music and a showing of the movie Brooklyn. Guests can also reserve a dinner for two from the Nasher Cafe by Wolfgang Puck and indulge in gourmet picnic grub.

Add

Sign up here for our daily Dallas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun DFW has to offer.

Kelsie and Lexi Aziz are the sisters behind the blog Pizza and Champagne. As born and raised Dallasites, they spend most of their free time exploring the Big D and hunting down the best queso. Follow their adventures, whether they’re in the kitchen or another country, on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Summer
Leinie_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Everything You Can't Miss This Summer in Nashville
Leinie_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Everything You Should Absolutely Do Around Portland This Summer
Leinie_Apr16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like