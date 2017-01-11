Events

10 Things to Do in Dallas This May

The Brew Mile

Date

Event

Location

May 1 Fri

Brew Mile You run (walk) a quarter mile then drink a beer, run (walk) another quarter mile, drink another beer, and repeat for a mile. After that, over 40 craft beers will be pouring, live music will be playing, and games will be happening.

Fair Park

Panther Island Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

May 9 Sat

Untapped Festival Tons of beer (literally) will be at Untapped this year. Over 70 breweries will be pouring 250+ beers for eight hours while nine bands take the stage, headlined by De La Soul, The Lone Bellow, and Big Data.

Panther Island Pavilion

Eddie Campbell

Date

Event

Location

May 15-16

Addison Fork & Cork The new-and-improved Taste of Addison, Fork & Cork, will be celebrating its second installment this May. This food-centric event will be fueled by Chef Tim Byres (Smoke, Chicken Scratch, and The Foundry) and one of Dallas’ premier bartenders, Eddie "Lucky" Campbell. There will be guest appearances and food & drink aplenty.

Addison Circle Park

Trinity Groves

Date

Event

Location

May 16-17

Dallas Music District Festival With the Dallas skyline as your backdrop and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge next to you, the inaugural Dallas Music District Festival will greet you with 20 bands in a celebration of the burgeoning art scene in Dallas. There will be street performers, an artisan craft market, and food trucks all along the Trinity River Greenbelt. 

Trinity Groves

Cavanaugh Flight Museum

Date

Event

Location

May 16-17

Cavanaugh Flight Museum presents Warbirds Over Addison The Cavanaugh Flight Museum boasts the biggest collection of historic and military aircrafts in the Southwest. However, no matter if vintage aviation is your thing or not, this museum is way cool and you will have the chance to get up-close-and-personal with the planes, even getting to take a ride in some of them.

Cavanaugh Flight Museum

Brew Roit

Date

Event

Location

May 17 Sun

Brew Riot Brew Riot takes place in the Bishop Arts District and is a homebrew competition for 50 different teams. The fine Bishop Arts restaurants will have their doors open for your dining needs. You never know if some of these teams will become the next great brewery in Dallas, so here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor and check out some possible future brewing-icons.

Bishop Arts District

Nitro Circus

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus Live Adrenaline junkies rejoice, Nitro Circus is coming to Dallas -- Toyota Stadium, to be exact. Travis Pastrana is bringing with him 40 of the most talented motocross, BMX, and skate stars on the face of the earth to entertain our fair city. They don’t take themselves too seriously though, so besides awesome tricks on bikes and skates you’ll also see jumps from a Barbie car, tricycles, and even a bathtub.

Toyota Stadium

Jordan Spieth

Date

Event

Location

May 28-31

Byron Nelson Championship During the day, you'll see golfers doing their things, so pick your favorite and follow them throughout the round; then at night, head to the Pavilion After Dark to hear live music -- headlined by Le Freak on Saturday night -- drink cold beer, and enjoy a Texas spring night. Also, hometown hero and Masters Champion Jordan Spieth will be playing.

Four Seasons Resort & Club

Gibson

Date

Event

Location

May 29-31

Dallas International Guitar Festival Thousands of guitars, amps, basses, banjos, mandolins, effects pedals... in fact, most things stringed and musical... will be for sale, trade, or there for your Instagramming pleasure. Some of the finest local musicians will also be playing during the event, along with workshops and instructional clinics. 

Automobile Building - Fair Park

Flickr/aloha75

Date

Event

Location

May 30 Sat

Jimmy Buffett at the Toyota Stadium The king of cheeseburgers and margaritas is coming back to Dallas with the Coral Reefer band. He’s heading to Toyota Stadium, and as always, is sure to wow and entertain (and he'll be joined by Huey Lewis and the News).

Toyota Stadium

