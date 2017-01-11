10 Things to Do in Dallas This May

Sun

Brew Riot Brew Riot takes place in the Bishop Arts District and is a homebrew competition for 50 different teams. The fine Bishop Arts restaurants will have their doors open for your dining needs. You never know if some of these teams will become the next great brewery in Dallas, so here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor and check out some possible future brewing-icons.

Bishop Arts District

Brew Riot Bishop Arts District Brew Riot takes place in the Bishop Arts District and is a homebrew competition for 50 different teams. The fine Bishop Arts restaurants will have their doors open for your dining needs. You never know if some of these teams will become the next great brewery in Dallas, so here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor and check out some possible future brewing-icons.