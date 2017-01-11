Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do (and eat, and drink) in Dallas. That said, once the weekend rolls around it's hard to tell which stuff is truly worth trekking through the heat for instead of staying plastered to the couch. Fortunately, we've got you covered: welcome to your weekly breakdown of the city’s best weekend events for you to eat, drink, and do. This weekend you’ll have the chance to kick off tailgating season, watch an outdoor movie, and show love to some homebrewers (and their beer).
Events
Everything You Need to Do in Dallas This Weekend
September 2-4
Friday
Sep 2
Souk
Join this Mediterranean hotspot from 6pm to 2am as Souk celebrates its third birthday (and the end of summer) with a soiree featuring belly dancers, live music, henna artists, plenty of cocktails, and a camel. Yes, you can take a selfie with the camel (his name is Abraham).
Saturday
Sep 3
Kick off football season with a proper tailgate
AT&T Stadium
We all know college football season is one of the best times of the year, and tailgating is just as important as the games themselves (if not more so). Gear up for the big game between USC and Bama with a giant (free!) tailgate in Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium, from 1-5pm, with activities, live entertainment, and old-school pep rallies.
Saturday
Sep 3
Klyde Warren Park
Enjoy the nicer weather in the city’s best park with a free screening of Iron Man. Pack a picnic, bring your date (or your family), and relax.
Sunday
Sep 4
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
Spend your Sunday celebrating 50+ homebrewers at the fifth annual Labor of Love Homebrew Festival. For only 30 bucks, you get unlimited samples from the homebrewers, plus your favorite DEBC beer. Drink, eat from local food trucks, and vote for your favorite homebrew -- you know what they say, a Sunday well spent brings a week of content.
