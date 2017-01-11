Every Dallas Winter Event Worth Going To

Help Taps and Caps turn one year old! If you’re a fan of beer, then this weeklong event is something you need to plan on attending. Taps and Caps is already one of the best places to grab a pint or fill a growler and for their birthday you are the ones who will actually be getting the presents. A few of the stand out offerings: 903 Barrel Aged Sasquatch, 512 Whiskey Barrel-Aged Double Pecan porter, 2014 Bourbon County stout, Firestone Double DBA, and Founders Canadian Brunch stout. They will be releasing more info as the week goes on, but you can expect a lot of rare tappings and amazing beers all around.

North Dallas

