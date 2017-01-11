Every Dallas Winter Event Worth Going To

These Dallas events will help make the winter months fly by until we get our two weeks of spring, followed by our six months of summer. So, get your jackets (or T-shirts, you never know with Texas) and prepare yourself for some great winter parties, porter-drinking, and polar plunges.
Editor's Note: We'll be updating this throughout the season, so keep checking back to stay up to date on all the best winter happenings.
Dec 3-6
Help Taps and Caps turn one year old! If you’re a fan of beer, then this weeklong event is something you need to plan on attending. Taps and Caps is already one of the best places to grab a pint or fill a growler and for their birthday you are the ones who will actually be getting the presents. A few of the stand out offerings: 903 Barrel Aged Sasquatch, 512 Whiskey Barrel-Aged Double Pecan porter, 2014 Bourbon County stout, Firestone Double DBA, and Founders Canadian Brunch stout. They will be releasing more info as the week goes on, but you can expect a lot of rare tappings and amazing beers all around.
North Dallas
Dec 5 Sat
Unwrap some tastiness at DFW Tamale Festival & Christmas Market They will go over the art of making tamales, featuring different tamale vendors, so you can take home some of these deliciously wrapped treats. It will also take place at the farmers market, so plenty of other goodies will be there for the taking as well.
Downtown
Dec 5 Sat
Don’t let them take your booze away at the Repeal Day party at Victor Tangos Celebrating the day our precious spirits returned to us, bringing much joy to our lips, Victor Tangos is offering 82-cent cocktails in true Prohibition Era fashion. Help them celebrate this momentous day by raising a glass to those who fought for our right to party!
Uptown
Dec 17 Thu
Don’t lick any light posts at A Christmas Story at Granada Theater One of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time, A Christmas Story is a staple to watch each year to welcome the Christmas season. The Granada Theater is embracing this and offering $3 tickets, so grab a friend or a loved one and enjoy the show.
Lower Greenville
Dec 19 Sat
Party with Cobra Brewing for their Two Year Anniversary Cobra is one of the most exciting new breweries in DFW. They have done a great job of pushing the boundaries and experimenting with barrel aging and big bold flavors. Their second anniversary will not disappoint the beer lover as they will be rolling out some really special brews which will include, Witherspoon bourbon barrel aged Kitchen Sink stout, Donut Dunker aged on rum soaked cinnamon sticks, and several other barrel aged beers. There will be live music throughout the event and food will also be available.
Far North Dallas
Dec 31 Thu
Get your freak on at Lights All Night If your idea of ringing in the new year involves dancing, heart stopping bass, black lights, weird clothes, and multicolored strobe lights, then Lights All Night is where you need to be. Headlining this year is Hardwell and Kaskade, but there are several other acts taking the stage to keep your feet moving all night.
Downtown
Dec 31 Thu
Channel your inner Spieth at the Topgolf New Year’s Eve Party If your idea of ringing in the new year has absolutely nothing to do with dancing, bass, or lights, then Topgolf’s New Year’s party might be more your speed. You can practice turning that slice into a respectable swing, but if you fail you can just make it a 2016 resolution and try again.
North Dallas
Jan 10 Sun
Don’t freeze at the 4th Annual Hypnotic Donut Polar Plunge The fourth installment of this craziness is taking place at the FOE pool, which will be pumped full of ice, just to make sure it’s extra cold. There will also be a snow machine going in case the pool didn’t cool you down enough. BUT, the proceeds from ticket sales along with beer sales from Deep Ellum Brewery, and food from Not Just Q BBQ will benefit the Greater Dallas chapter of Alzheimer’s Association. So, you’re not just being an idiot jumping into freezing water, you’re being an idiot for a great cause.
East Dallas
Jan 16 Sat
Get in touch with your artistic side at the 6th Annual Artopia This event is a celebration of all things art, everything from culinary, painting, photography, music, fashion -- it is all encompassing. Music will be played by various acts throughout the day, complimentary food, wine, beer and cocktail samples will be provided, there will be a fashion show and dance performances. No matter what facet of art you enjoy, it will be represented here.
Fair Park
Jan 16 Sat
Pretend you're Mario Andretti at the Fittipaldi Exotic Driving Launch Everyone at some point in time has a desire to drive an exotic sports car, and now you’ll have your chance, and you’ll also get to do it at high speeds. You have your pick of rides between a Lamborghini Superleggera, Porsche 911 Carerra, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, or Nissan GT-R. It’s all happening at the Texas Motor Speedway through Fittipaldi Exotic Driving experience. So, the question is not whether you’re going to do this, but which car are you going to drive?
Jan 30 Sat
Run off your spare tire at the Donut Dash One might think that donuts and running are a weird combination. If you are in this camp, we have good news for you! This event is a 5K with a donut party afterwards; however, you don’t have to do the run in order to enjoy the donuts! If you decide to do the whole thing ,though, your entry will get you: donuts (of course), a chip timer, free parking, t-shirt, finisher medal, beer from Deep Ellum, and coffee from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, plus access to food from various vendors. If you don’t run you get all those same things except for all of the stuff that sounds healthy.
Fair Park
Feb 6 Sat
Run for hot chocolate One of Dallas’ favorite 5/15ks, you can get your run on and then warm up with a nice cup of hot chocolate. You get compensated with a full zip up and finishers medal to commemorate your run.
Fair Park
Feb 13 Sat
Take your crush to Crush at South Side Ballroom Valentine’s eve just got a whole lot better with Crush Dallas, a concert featuring Chainsmokers, Slander, NGHTMRE, and Lost Kings. Bring your crush, or make a new one that night.
South Dallas/Cedars
Feb 19 Fri
See the Blue Man Group at Bass Hall One part musical, one part comedy show, and one part light show equals one impressive experience. Blue Man Group is like no other show out there, so do your eyes and ears a favor and make sure you are there for this performance. You owe it to Tobias Fünke.
Fort Worth
