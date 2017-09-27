Everything You Have to Do in Dallas This Fall

The leaves are falling, football season is everywhere, and sweaters and boots have replaced tank tops and incessant pit stains. It’s well-known that fall is the greatest season of them all. So between sips of your pumpkin spice latte, take in this list of all the awesome things that you can do during this magical, sweat-free season.
Thursday - Sunday
Sep 14-17
Put on your finest pair of lederhosen and throw back a stein of beer at Addison Oktoberfest
Addison Circle Park
Fans of tubas, folk dancing, women dressed like the St. Pauli girl and (most importantly) beer need to make this a priority. Missing this sounds like the wurst idea you’ve had this year.
Cost: Single-day admission is $10, but entry is free Thursday and Sunday.
Friday
Sep 15
Live like J.R. Ewing and dance to the hits of Dallas' heyday at Oil Money
Stoneleigh Hotel Penthouse
DJs Sober and Blake Ward throw down this theme party as a nod to the days of the Ewings from Dallas: big hair, floor length furs and Cadillacs with horns on the hood. Feather that hair, and feather it good.
Cost: $5-$10
Friday
Sep 15
Put your creativity to work downtown at PARK(ing) Day Dallas
Downtown Dallas
For one day a year, downtown Dallas hands its parking spots over to its most creative citizens, turning street parking into beautification projects to encourage civic engagement.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Sep 16
Inhale as many tacos as humanly possible (with Thrillist)
The Foundry
For one day only, Thrillist will host a Taco Takeover at The Foundry. In its courtyard you can enjoy as many margaritas, beer, churros, tequila samples, and tacos as your stomach can take. There will also be a live mariachi band and a nacho-eating contest, if you dare. Join us.
Cost: $45
Saturday
Sep 16
Get weird with a psychedelic cumbia dance party at the Texas Theatre
Texas Theatre
The Wild Detectives will celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Oak Cliff with a trippy cumbia dance party featuring Adan Jodorowsky. It’s sure to get delightfully bizarre in the best kind of way.
Cost: $20
Friday
Sep 22
Meet some beefcakes and drink to the health of good puppy dogs
Deep Ellum Brewing Company
At the Heartthrobs and Hound Dogs calendar launch party, you get a pint glass and beer plus you can get photo booth time with the hunks from Dallas DogRRR’s fundraising beefcake calendar. Hunks and puppies, do you really need to know more?
Cost: $20
Saturday
Sep 23
Stimulate all your senses at Deep Ellum's newest venue
Deep Ellum Art Company
Jazz phenom Thaddeus Ford and his six-piece jazz band will provide trumpeting sounds accompanied by breathtaking visuals -- including a light show and modern dance. A truly eye- and ear-opening experience is guaranteed.
Cost: Free
Friday - Sunday
Sep 29-Oct 22
Get your corny dog fix on opening day at the State Fair of Texas
Fair Park
Come on, you know the drill. Get some coupons, eat your bodyweight in fried novelty foods and try to win a giant stuffed animal. It’s your civic duty.
Cost: $18 for general admission
Friday
Oct 6
Scream your guts out at the World's Largest Haunted Attraction
Cutting Edge Haunted House
This Fort Worth Halloween staple is the holder of two Guinness World Records for World’s Largest Haunted Attraction and Largest Walk Through Haunted House. It technically opens in September, but its first open weekend in October is the perfect time to get your fright going ahead of Halloween season. Wear comfortable shoes and prepare to be scared.
Cost: $33 + fees
Friday - Wednesday
Sep 1-Nov 1
Learn skills that will make Gordon Ramsay weep tears of joy
Sur La Table
With cooking classes covering everything from what to do with all those pumpkins to perfecting the fanciest of French dishes, Sur La Table can turn you into a straight up gourmand, and their schedule for the season is filled out through November. Did we mention that they have one class called “Cooking with Wine?"
Cost: Classes start at $49
Saturday
Oct 14
Learn some flashy moves at the Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival Grand Finale
Kessler Theater
What better place to see the finest in flashy flamenco dancing battle each other for the championship title than in the heart of Oak Cliff? You’ll leave doing the dance of joy.
Cost: $25
Sunday - Tuesday
Oct 1-31
Fill up on unscripted (family-friendly) laughs until your sides hurt
Dallas Comedy House
It's always a good time for improv comedy, and Dallas Comedy House's October schedule is set. Come see ensembles like Friends University, The Rift, and The Cult show you the magic of the Harold. Bring your A-game when it comes to location suggestions for the show.
Cost: Shows start at $5
Saturday
Oct 14
Watch one of the greatest college football rivalries in person
Cotton Bowl
It’s Texas/OU weekend, and as fans of both teams will swarm into town and act a fool. But regardless of which team you support, if any, witnessing the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl once in your life is bucket list material.
Cost: Tickets start at $150, but parking (and, thus, tailgating) costs extra
Saturday
Oct 21
See your favorite 'Drunk History' storyteller in the flesh
Kessler Theater
Jen Kirkman, of Drunk History fame, brings her clever and slightly filthy standup comedy to this beloved Oak Cliff venue. Beware that very hot opinions will be expressed, and that’s what makes her the best.
Cost: $20
Tuesday
Oct 31
The Bomb Factory
Anyone who is familiar with the cult band Ween knows that their fans are known for Grateful Dead-levels of rabid adoration. So a Halloween concert by Ween should be one for the ages, if even for the people-watching alone.
Cost: $55
Saturday - Sunday
Nov 11-12
Stay sexy and don't get murdered at 'My Favorite Murder Live'
Majestic Theatre
The much-beloved true crime podcast, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, has a two-night run at the stately Majestic Theatre. Get those hometown murders ready.
Cost: $35
Sunday
Nov 19
AT&T Stadium
This rivalry has been contentious since the days of Eagles fans pelting the Cowboys with snowballs stuffed with D batteries. A Cowboys-Eagles matchup is always full of football tension in the best possible way.
Cost: $147
