11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This June

By Published On 06/02/2015 By Published On 06/02/2015
Vans Warped Tour

All is right in the world when you can go beer camping, inner-tube drinking, and hit a brewfest all in the span of a month. Here's the 11 events to be on the lookout for in June.

CBD Provisions

Date

Event

Location

Jun 3 Wed

Goats and Grapes Dinner @ CBD Provisions You already know CBD Provisions is the truth when it comes to food and cocktails. Executive Chef Richard Blankenship -- who recently took the reins as top dog in the kitchen -- will be rolling out goat-centric dishes alongside wines from the Duchman Winery, located in Driftwood. The highlight will be a whole roasted goat with peaches, house-made sour cream, sourdough, and chimichurri. There will be five courses with wine pairings for a very reasonable $65 and it will no doubt be worth it.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Beer Camping @ Cedar Creek Brewery Beer and camping go together like lamb and tuna fish. There’s something magical about breathing in some fresh air with a cold beer in one hand and a stogie in the other. Cedar Creek will be providing the beverages for the evening and grub will come in the form of an organic kale salad with a beetroot vinaigrette... just kidding everyone, you’ll get pulled pork sandwiches and chicken poppers, plus snacks and water to rehydrate.

Panther Island Pavilion

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Rockin’ the River season kicks off The Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth for the next three months will be filling the airwaves with live tunes. You’re able to tube the Trinity, drink a beer, and listen to great bands, what’s not to love about that? Prophets & Outlaws and Midnight River Choir will be starting the season of outdoor concerts. Also, at the end of each concert there'll be a fireworks show.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Thu

Oak Cliff Film Festival Different independent films will be playing at various locations throughout Oak Cliff both during the day and evening. Check the schedule to see when and where they’re happening.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival Let’s start with the obvious, there’s going to be food, both traditional and exotic BBQ, craft beer, and lots of it. Texas music will be played and this is all happening on the lake.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Thu

Cool Thursdays: Le Freak The Dallas Arboretum puts on a “Cool Thursdays” concert series during the summer, so there are other shows every Thursday. However, Le Freak is borderline an institution in Dallas and they always put on a fun show.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Fri

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy It doesn’t matter who you are, anything “Cirque”-related is pretty cool. These people train most of their lives to be able to do things with their bodies that most of us can only imagine. So, while you struggle to bend down and tie your shoes, remember there are people like this out there to make you feel really bad about yourself.

Best Little Brewfest in Texas

Date

Event

Location

Jun 20 Sat

Best Little Brewfest in Texas Best Little Brewfest is a pretty unique event in that it’s a 100% charitable beer festival. Tons of local and big-name breweries from all over the good ol’ US of A will be represented, so there will be no shortage of alcohol. Like all good beer festivals there will, of course, be food and music, but also local vendors and a car show.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 22 Mon

Whitesnake in concert This is sort of a joke, but also sort of a serious inclusion. First off, it’s Whitesnake, they have feathered hair and acid-wash jeans. Secondly, they have actually been making new music, their current tour is promoting their third album in the last seven years. Lastly and most importantly, what else are you going to do on a Monday night?

Vans Warped Tour

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Vans Warped Tour You might have gone to this thing when you were in high school, but who’s to say you still can’t rock a pair of Vans and a T-shirt of your favorite “totally underground” band from high school.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

Dirk Nowitzki’s 2015 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game All that really needs to be said is that you’ll get to see Dirk Nowitzki swing a baseball bat and chase around a tiny baseball. But, if that’s not doing it for you, along with Dirk and a few other Mavericks players (Monta Ellis, Chandler Parsons, and Devin Harris), some of the Dallas Cowboys (Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley, and Terrance Williams) will be joining in the fun as well. Also, a blast from all our pasts, Ryan Cabrera will be in attendance, no word yet if he will be singing, but either way it’s a win as long as he brings his hair.

