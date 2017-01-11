11 Things You Must Do in Dallas This June

Wed

Goats and Grapes Dinner @ CBD Provisions You already know CBD Provisions is the truth when it comes to food and cocktails. Executive Chef Richard Blankenship -- who recently took the reins as top dog in the kitchen -- will be rolling out goat-centric dishes alongside wines from the Duchman Winery, located in Driftwood. The highlight will be a whole roasted goat with peaches, house-made sour cream, sourdough, and chimichurri. There will be five courses with wine pairings for a very reasonable $65 and it will no doubt be worth it.

CBD Provisions

