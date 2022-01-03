Openings We’re Looking Forward to in Dallas This Year

We say this every year, but this year it’s especially true: We can’t believe it’s already January, the month-long equivalent to a never-ending Monday. But much like the first day of the week, January also offers the promise of exciting adventures and undiscovered joys in the near future. For Dallas, that translates to a slate of highly anticipated new restaurants, the return of two iconic establishments, plenty of big-name concerts, and welcome additions to the downtown scene. Of course, the thing we’re really wishing for is the end of all these COVID variants and the stress that comes along with the ever-changing pandemic, but in lieu of that, we’ll settle for a giant Frozen Sfuzzi. Read on for the scoop on this and nine other things to be on the lookout for in the new year.

Sfuzzi | Photo by Kathy Tran

Sfuzzi Knox-Henderson

The original Sfuzzi debuted in Dallas in 1987 and quickly became one of the city’s most popular haunts. The brand was rebooted again in 2009, but that didn’t last as long as we hoped. Now, the new owners hope the third time’s a charm, and our love of nostalgia will bring people flocking back for their signature pizzas, Italian staples, and the beloved Bellini-inspired Frozen Sfuzzi.

Anticipated opening date: Early 2022

Rodeo Bar | Photo by Kathy Tran

Rodeo Bar Downtown

The return of another nostalgic favorite will take place inside The Adolphus hotel as Rodeo Bar gets resurrected in a newly restored space that retains the vibe of the ’90s-era staple while simultaneously bringing it into the 21st century. Burgers and beer will be the main draw, but expect plenty of Texas and Tex-Mex classics to appear on the no-frills menu.

Anticipated opening date: Early 2022

Star-studded concerts Various locations

After a cautious 2020 and 2021, several big-name performers are planning to return to Dallas’ stages this year. Among the highlights in every conceivable music category: Elton John in January; All Star Legends of Hip-Hop, Kasey Musgraves, and Tyler, The Creator in February; Juan Luis Guerra, Dua Lipa, Judas Priest, Lyle Lovett, and John Mayer in April; Justin Bieber, They Might Be Giants, New Kids on the Block, and Coldplay in May; Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire in July; Swedish House Mafia in August; Alicia Keys and “Weird Al” Yankovic in September; and Roger Waters in October. And that’s barely scratching the surface.

Photo courtesy of District San Diego

District Addison

The first-ever Texas location of the popular San Francisco-based neighborhood eatery and bar debuts in Addison this year. The restaurant focuses on globally influenced shareables such as pizzas and sliders, but it’s even more well known for its robust whiskey and wine program.

Anticipated opening date: Sometime in 2022

The Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel Downtown

It’s always great when a historic building finds new life, and the circa-1932 Tower Petroleum Building is next up on the list of impeccably adapted renovations. The 23-story upscale hotel will offer spectacular and diverse downtown views from guest rooms, public spaces, and the onsite restaurant.

Anticipated opening date: February 2022

Toussaint Brasserie | Photo by Kevin Marple

Toussaint Brasserie Downtown

When The Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel touches down in February, it will launch with Toussaint Brasserie, a French-inspired restaurant focusing on chic interiors and an approachable, contemporary menu with both French and Asian influences. Chilled seafood platters, Mussels and Frites, and classic cocktails are among the highlights.

Anticipated opening date: February 2022

Frida: Immersive Dream Downtown

The immersive Van Gogh experience continues through the end of February, but that same month, the queen of Mexican art, Frida Kahlo, will get her chance to mesmerize roving crowds. Through multimedia presentations, the famous works come to life in 500,000-cubic-feet of colorful imagination and whimsy.

Anticipated opening date: February 3

Photo courtesy of Red Stix Asian Street Food

Red Stix Asian Street Food Farmers Branch

After testing out her fast-casual, customizable Asian fare concept, celebrity chef Uno Immanivong will present version 2.0 of the original SMU-adjacent eatery. She’ll be introducing several new menu items, including gorgeous salads, as well as rotating frozen drinks (starting with frozen Ranch Water), all of which can be enjoyed to-go or aboard the large outdoor patio that’s also heated and air-conditioned.

Anticipated opening date: January 24

Carpenter Park Downtown

When it opens this year, Carpenter Park will be the largest in the urban center of Dallas at 5.6 acres. Amenities will include a basketball court, doggie park, gardens, an interactive fountain, walking paths, public art, and children’s areas. What’s not to love?

Anticipated opening date: Sometime in 2022

La Stella Cucina Verace | Photo by Kathy Tran

La Stella Cucina Verace Dallas Arts District

Regional Italian dishes will be the focus of this newcomer from Italian chef Luigi Iannuario, who plans to deliver expert culinary delights to rival anything this side of the Atlantic. On the menu, old-world classics mingle alongside modern interpretations, buttressed by an impressive wine list set to pair perfectly with each exquisite dish.

Anticipate opening date: Early 2022