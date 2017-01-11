The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

From Peruvian culture and HowStuffWorks to trapeze and disco, there’s no shortage of horizon-broadening happenings in DC this summer. We’ve rounded up 30 of the best, plus how to get there, for your clickable Metro map to summer self-improvement. Also... Harrison Ford!
May 16 Mon
Source Festival 2015 Pack a lifetime of plays into a few weeks at the Source Festival. Theatregoers with short attention spans will appreciate the 10-minute performances, while die-hard stage junkies will dig the full-length new works, which were selected from more than 130 submitted scripts.
The Source
May 16 Mon
Indiana Jones and the Adventure of Archaeology There’s something about Indiana Jones that makes archeology fly -- especially when the exhibit starts with an audio welcome from Harrison Ford. In addition to learning about archeological mysteries, check out props and models from the Indiana Jones films.
The National Geographic Museum
May 16 Mon
Spirited Republic -- Alcohol in American History Booze has played a big role in American history, starting with the first European settlers. Learn about every era at the Spirited Republic exhibit led by a guy with the job title, Chief Spirits Advisor.
National Archive’s Lawrence F. O’Brien Gallery
May 16 Mon
Sketching: Draw and Discover The Luce Foundation for American Art holds an informal, all-levels-welcome sketching workshop on Tuesday afternoons. Themes run the gamut from landscapes to body parts, some materials are provided, and you can check out thousands of works for inspiration.
Smithsonian American Art Museum
Jun 23 Tue
REI Run Club Fix your heel-striking habit with the help of REI running experts, who’ll analyze your gait over a three-mile run and give pro tips on how to improve its efficiency. You know, so that people don’t stop and point when you hit the road. The only requirement is that you keep at least a 10:00-11:00 minute mile pace.
Metro Stop: NoMa
Jun 24 Wed
Folklife Festival Celebrates the Culture of Peru The biggest cultural celebration of the summer hones in on Peru this year with cooking and craft demonstrations, live music and dance. Try everything from papas a la huancaína and tamales to Inca Kola and Pisco Sour cocktails.
The National Mall
Jun 24 Wed
Washington City Paper Summer Music Showcase The Summer Music Showcase is the perfect opportunity to check out the DC area’s hottest new music venue. See up-and-coming artists like the El Mansouris and Kokayi.
AMP by Strathmore
Jun 26 Fri
Stuff You Should Know Learn something new from the HowStuffWorks guys, Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark. Immediately become be the most interesting person in your social group by dropping knowledge like how bioluminescence works, or what would happen if the earth stopped spinning.
The Lincoln Theater
Jun 27 Sat
History of the Cocktail: The Golden Age of Cocktails Know what you’re talking about the next time you swirl a cocktail by attending this seminar/tasting session on the 19th-century birth of classics like the Martini, Manhattan and Daiquiri.
National Archives Museum
Jun 27 Sat
Rochelle Rice breaks down America’s Most Outrageous Singers You know those songs that make you gasp when they come on the radio? Rochelle Rice will break them down, and provide intel on the singers behind them. The event is free, but reservations are required.
The Mansion
Jun 27 Sat
Summer Open Studios Mingle with artists in their workspaces at one epic open house. There’ll be demos and workshops, and it’s also the perfect place to pick up a new piece for your pad.
52 O Street Studios
Jun 28 Sun
Jazz Brunch Cruise Support local jazz up and comers while hitting the generous buffet table aboard the Odyssey’s Sunday cruises, one per month in June, July, and August.
600 Water Street SW
Jul 1 Wed
Yoga in Luce You’ve done yoga in a studio, obs. Maybe even on the National Mall. But what about at a museum? A Flow Yoga Center instructor will teach the $10 class.
American Art Museum Luce Foundation
Jul 2 Thu
Photos After 5 If you subscribe to the belief that photography is more than a function of your iPhone, join this workshop/exhibition. After learning about lenses, printing processes and other techniques, you’ll peek at the “American Moments” exhibit, try photography-inspired food and drink, and listen to Country & Western music.
The Phillips Collection
Jul 4 Sat
Declaration of Independence Reading Celebrate the 238th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence with C-SPAN host, and emcee, Steve Scully. Historical reenactors will give a suitably dramatic reading, backed by patriotic music.
National Archives Museum
TBA
Flying Trapeze Class Brag to your co-workers that you took on the flying trapeze. It’ll be way better than whatever they did over this summer, not to mention that increased blood flow to the brain = smarter for all that other stuff. Classes are offered daily.
Trapeze School New York™
Jul 9 Thu
Capital Fringe Festival 2015 marks the 10th anniversary of the Fringe Festival, which brings together DC’s creative community for an lengthy festival of memorable, and frequently whacky, performances. Buy the pass that fits, from a six-performance deal for $80 to all-access for $350.
Multiple Locations
Jul 10 Fri
Disco Dance Workshop Up your dance moves with a little disco instruction. It’ll be a major improvement on that “Move It Like Bernie” dance that gets you into trouble at weddings. The two-hour workshop is for all levels.
Metro Stop: Eastern Market
Jul 10 Fri
DC Hip-Hop Theater Festival Raphael Xavier brilliantly combines spoken word, poetry and rap lyrics to tell the story of hip-hop’s role in American culture. Also expect performances from touring artists that capture the beat of the hip-hop generation.
Dance Place
Jul 11 Sat
Capital Wine & Cider Fest Cider’s having a big cultural moment in 2015. Learn about the beverage by trying 50 of the best representations from around the world -- and also 100 wines, if that’s your bag. Expect nibbles, live music and lawn games too.
Dock 5, Union Market
Jul 13 Mon
Dumplings: A Global Wrap & Savory Culinary History Know the difference between dumplings around the world with the help of food expert Barbara Gallani and samples from restaurants like Mari Vanna, Osteria Morini and The Source.
S. Dillon Ripley Center
Jul 16 Thu
History & Hops Head to the former home of DC brewer, Christian Heurich, the third Thursday of every month when the popular series, History & Hops takes over the Victorian mansion. Learn about a local brewery or two, and take a tour.
The Heurich House Museum
Jul 23 Thu
Dinner Lab at the Smithsonian: Surprising Dining in Surprising Places Sign ups will learn the specific location -- somewhere at The Smithsonian -- mere days before the event. Expect to meet new friends at a communal table, enjoy a three-course meal and to ogle your surroundings.
TBD
Jul 31 Fri
Couples Cooking Class: For The Love of Bacon No one will make you hold hands as you make chocolate cake at this three-hour couple’s cooking class, because it’s all about bacon. Think chorizo-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates, and pork belly tacos, among other dishes.
CulinAerieMetro: McPherson Square
Aug 8 Sat
GridLOCK DC A whole weekend dedicated to Sherlock Holmes is calling you. Compare Sherlock to Shakespeare, explore what really happened in the Valley of Fear, and even examine the four Violets as stereotypes of Victorian womanhood. Deerstalker hats are optional but highly recommended… by us.
Hyatt Regent
Aug 14 Fri
Jazz in the Garden -- Origem Brazilian Jazz One of DC’s most beloved traditions -- Jazz in the Garden -- is bringing it’s A-game this summer. Grab some grass and snacks from the Pavilion Café and take in the sounds of Origem Brazilian Jazz.
National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden
Aug 21 Fri
Truckeroo Food Truck Festival More than 20 food trucks will compete for your appetite at this outdoor shindig. Take breaks between bites with corn hole. Admission is free, but food is not, so come hungry and prepared.
Fairgrounds at Nationals Park
TBA
The Newseum’s Pulitzer Prize Winning Photographs Gallery There’s more than meets the eye at The Newseum’s Pulitzer Prize Winning photo gallery. Learn about the people who snapped the most impressive pics ever, and the ethical aftermaths many of them faced.
Newseum
Aug 21 Fri
Comcast Outdoor Film Festival Settle in for three days of outdoor movies in Rockville. This year’s flicks are How to Train Your Dragon 2, Interstellar and Guardians of the Galaxy. The gates open each night at 5pm, and there’s also food and music.
MCPS Board of Education (Parking Lot)
Sep 6 Sun
Labor Day Capitol Concert End the summer to the musical accompaniment of the National Symphony Orchestra, and a patriotic sing-along.
U.S. Capitol Western Lawn
