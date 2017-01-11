The DC Summer Self-Improvement Metro Map

Tue

REI Run Club Fix your heel-striking habit with the help of REI running experts, who’ll analyze your gait over a three-mile run and give pro tips on how to improve its efficiency. You know, so that people don’t stop and point when you hit the road. The only requirement is that you keep at least a 10:00-11:00 minute mile pace.

Metro Stop: NoMa

REI Run Club Metro Stop: NoMa Fix your heel-striking habit with the help of REI running experts, who’ll analyze your gait over a three-mile run and give pro tips on how to improve its efficiency. You know, so that people don’t stop and point when you hit the road. The only requirement is that you keep at least a 10:00-11:00 minute mile pace.