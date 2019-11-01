Everything You Need to Know About the Nationals’ Victory Parade in DC

With a Game 7 win over the Houston Astros, the Nationals took home the franchise’s first-ever World Series trophy. DC is the happiest it’s been in weeks (maybe even years), and fans are ready to celebrate.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is gunning for the world record for largest performance of the “Baby Shark” dance. Ryan Zimmerman, the team’s first baseman and first-ever draft pick, said the celebration will be “absolutely bananas.” And the viral stars of the World Series -- you remember, the guy who took a home run to the chest and the other who has been a fan “since today” -- are vying for a float in the parade.
So get ready. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s World Series victory parade:
When and where will the parade start and end?
The parade will take place on Saturday, and it starts at 2pm.
What is the parade route?
It’s pretty much a straight shot. The parade will start on the corner of Constitution Avenue and 15th Street NW, right outside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History. Then it will head east on Constitution Avenue before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue and wrapping up outside the Capitol Building at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW.
How do I get there?
The city is encouraging attendees to leave their cars at home as many streets will be closed or extremely congested for the parade.
The infamous Metro is gearing up for the festivities, as well. Extra trains will run before and after the parade, and trains will arrive downtown every three to four minutes. The Federal Triangle, Archives, and Judiciary Square stations are all right along the parade route, or you can use Metro Center, Gallery Place, or Union Station and walk a bit further.
If you plan to take a scooter or a bike, be aware that many streets around the route will be closed to vehicles (including those of the two-wheeled variety).
What will the weather be like?
Nats fans clearly aren’t afraid of a little bad weather. They came out in droves to watch the team clinch Game 7 on big screens in Nationals Park on Wednesday in the pouring rain. But luckily they won’t have to worry about that for the parade. As of Friday, it’s projected to clear up with a temperature hovering in the mid-50s just in time for Saturday’s festivities.
What should I wear?
Haters have razzed the Nationals by likening the team’s Curly W to the Walgreens logo. But it’ll be out in full force on Saturday, so throw on as much red and white as you can find. There will also likely be shark costumes aplenty, so you have options.
Where can I pregame?
DC bars pulled out all the stops with tons of drink specials throughout the World Series. If you need a pre-game spot before heading down to the National Mall for the parade, any of the go-to Nationals bars in town are a safe bet. Or you can partake in another DC tradition of bottomless brunch seeing how it’ll be the middle of the day. The players will almost certainly be popping bottles on the parade route, so either way, drinking is highly encouraged.
Will the two social media stars of the Nationals’ World Series run be there?
John Loughney quickly became the viral face of the Nationals’ World Series run when he told a reporter he had been a fan “since today” after the team took the National League title to progress to the World Series.
But as the series rolled on, he was dethroned by Jeff Adams, a fan who took a home run to the gut while protecting $19 worth of Bud Light tallboys that he was double-fisting during Game 5.
Since then, Adams has scored a Bud Light commercial spot and tickets to Games 6 and 7 in Houston courtesy of the beer brand, and he somehow walked away from the incident unscathed.
Now, John “Since Today” Loughney is lobbying to get a float for himself and the new face of Bud Light. No word yet on whether his wish has been granted -- he told me, “it was mostly a joke” -- but Loughney said he canceled plans to leave town for the weekend so he can be front and center for the celebration.
Anything else I should know?
Judging by the crowds during each game, you should brush up on your “Baby Shark” dance skills before heading out to the parade. And don’t be surprised if you see fellow fans scaling light posts or bus drivers pausing during work to celebrate in the streets.
If the parade is anything like the Capitals’ Stanley Cup party last summer, you can expect speeches from players and coaches, lots of merch for sale on the streets, even more beer flowing, and a citywide party. While there were no parade-related arrests the last time a championship trophy came to town, The Washington Post reported that about 180 people were treated for intoxication, dehydration, or fatigue. So needless to say: stay hydrated, people.
But, considering a DC team hasn’t taken home a World Series trophy since 1924, there’s really no precedent for how the town will celebrate this weekend.
