9 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This June

Mon

#NegroniWeek Kick-Off Party The talented bar keeps at the Green Russell are doing something big for Negroni Week: they're hosting a kick-off party where they will unveil the world’s largest barrel-aged version of the classic gin-and-Campari-based cocktail. Just $10 dollars will get you some and benefit charity.

1422 Larimer St, Denver, CO

#NegroniWeek Kick-Off Party 1422 Larimer St, Denver, CO The talented bar keeps at the Green Russell are doing something big for Negroni Week: they're hosting a kick-off party where they will unveil the world’s largest barrel-aged version of the classic gin-and-Campari-based cocktail. Just $10 dollars will get you some and benefit charity.