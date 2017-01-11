Events

9 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This June

We’ve already given you 15 reasons Denver summers dominate all other summers, but if you’re still not convinced... um, you may have problems with reading comprehension. Or you just need to check out these sweet June events:

Green Russell

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Mon

#NegroniWeek Kick-Off Party The talented bar keeps at the Green Russell are doing something big for Negroni Week: they're hosting a kick-off party where they will unveil the world’s largest barrel-aged version of the classic gin-and-Campari-based cocktail. Just $10 dollars will get you some and benefit charity.

1422 Larimer St, Denver, CO

#NegroniWeek Kick-Off Party 1422 Larimer St, Denver, CO The talented bar keeps at the Green Russell are doing something big for Negroni Week: they're hosting a kick-off party where they will unveil the world’s largest barrel-aged version of the classic gin-and-Campari-based cocktail. Just $10 dollars will get you some and benefit charity.

Add
Flickr/Mike

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5 Fri

Cook Street: steak and whiskey The eats teachers at Cook Street Culinary School are showing you the sweetest way to prepare different types of steak, while a representative from a local distillery educates you about whiskey. And more importantly, they'll give you some.

1937 Market St, Denver, CO

Cook Street: steak and whiskey 1937 Market St, Denver, CO The eats teachers at Cook Street Culinary School are showing you the sweetest way to prepare different types of steak, while a representative from a local distillery educates you about whiskey. And more importantly, they'll give you some.

Add
Flickr/Dave Bledsoe

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6 Sat

Culture Jam The folks at Left Hand are throwing a party that also doubles as a charity event at the Longmont brewery with Grammy Award-winning artists, La Santa Celcillia, and a number of other bands performing on the main stage. Local food vendors will provide the eats, and guess which brewery will be pouring suds, all to help earthquake victims in Nepal.

1265 Boston Ave, Longmont, CO

Culture Jam 1265 Boston Ave, Longmont, CO The folks at Left Hand are throwing a party that also doubles as a charity event at the Longmont brewery with Grammy Award-winning artists, La Santa Celcillia, and a number of other bands performing on the main stage. Local food vendors will provide the eats, and guess which brewery will be pouring suds, all to help earthquake victims in Nepal.

Add
Flickr/Ed Donahue

Date

Event

Location

Jun 6-7

Denver Chalk Art Festival For the 13th year in a row, artists from around the world will be taking their art to the streets, literally. Over 200 professionals and amateurs will be descending on Larimer Square and creating massive 12ftx12ft masterpieces that are totally okay to look down upon.

Larimer Square

Denver Chalk Art Festival Larimer Square For the 13th year in a row, artists from around the world will be taking their art to the streets, literally. Over 200 professionals and amateurs will be descending on Larimer Square and creating massive 12ftx12ft masterpieces that are totally okay to look down upon.

Add

Colorado Rapids Soccer Club

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Wed

World Cup of Wine and Beer Get to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the Colorado Rapids’ 7th annual suds-/vino-themed throwdown. Attendees of the event can expect a heavy sampling of local wine and beers supplied by Rapids' partners and area businesses. The event, hosted by players, coaches, and team executives, will kick off at 6pm.

6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO

World Cup of Wine and Beer 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO Get to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for the Colorado Rapids’ 7th annual suds-/vino-themed throwdown. Attendees of the event can expect a heavy sampling of local wine and beers supplied by Rapids' partners and area businesses. The event, hosted by players, coaches, and team executives, will kick off at 6pm.

Add
Flickr/xystance

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12-14

Taste of Fort Collins With summer pretty much in full swing, it’s time for Ft. Collins to host the bash everyone has been waiting for: TFC will kick off Friday and go all weekend long with tons of food trucks, breweries, and live musical performances from Atlas Genius and 2000s anthem singers, Smashmouth.

Old Town Ft. Collins, Ft. Collins, CO

Taste of Fort Collins Old Town Ft. Collins, Ft. Collins, CO With summer pretty much in full swing, it’s time for Ft. Collins to host the bash everyone has been waiting for: TFC will kick off Friday and go all weekend long with tons of food trucks, breweries, and live musical performances from Atlas Genius and 2000s anthem singers, Smashmouth.

Add
Great Divide Brewing Co.

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Sat

Great Divide 21st Anniversary Party Going down at its new location, Great Divide’s 21st Anniversary will be one of the top parties of the summer. $40 for a ticket gets you access to all the live music, food trucks, and special-release beers you can handle.

3395 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Great Divide 21st Anniversary Party 3395 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO Going down at its new location, Great Divide’s 21st Anniversary will be one of the top parties of the summer. $40 for a ticket gets you access to all the live music, food trucks, and special-release beers you can handle.

Add
The Greenway Foundation

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27-28

South Platte RiverFest Hosted by Coors Light, the third annual version of this two-day event will feature the very best riparian rec activities, including paddleboard lessons and demos, kayaking, beer gardens, and food tents. The event, held in the shadow of the REI Downtown, is completely free to the public, so you have no excuse to not get down.

Confluence Park

South Platte RiverFest Confluence Park Hosted by Coors Light, the third annual version of this two-day event will feature the very best riparian rec activities, including paddleboard lessons and demos, kayaking, beer gardens, and food tents. The event, held in the shadow of the REI Downtown, is completely free to the public, so you have no excuse to not get down.

Add

The Big Wonderful

Date

Event

Location

Jun 27 Sat

The Big Wonderful Blending food, a flea market, and entertainment, this weekly outdoor event features a craft beer garden made out of a storage container, beach volleyball, food trucks and live music, this time from the Jaden Carlson Band. It’s going down around noon.

2600 Lawrence St, Denver, CO

The Big Wonderful 2600 Lawrence St, Denver, CO Blending food, a flea market, and entertainment, this weekly outdoor event features a craft beer garden made out of a storage container, beach volleyball, food trucks and live music, this time from the Jaden Carlson Band. It’s going down around noon.

Add

