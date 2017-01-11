Events

Denver’s 11 Best Things to Do This September

Courtesy of Oktoberfest Denver

Sure, we’re sad that summer’s almost over, but that just means our second favorite season, football... errr, fall is about to start, so kick it off right with beer fests, snowboarding on the streets of Mile High, and everything else on our list of 11 things you have to do in Denver this September...

Courtesy of Taste of Colorado

Date

Event

Location

Sep 4-7

Get A Taste of Colorado Make sure you show up hungry for this annual festival where you can sample eats from over 50 local restaurants and food slingers: expect everything from giant turkey legs to chef demos, and live music from artists Kansas and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Civic Center Park

Flickr/Chris Pelliccione

Date

Event

Location

Sep 6 Sun

Celebrate Illegal Pete’s Anniversary Illegal Pete’s is taking over the Red Rocks for a night of revelry featuring music from Lucero, Built to Spill, and local act Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, just so it can celebrate 20 years of SoCal-style burrito slinging.

Red Rocks

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10-13

Get your Scottish/Irish on Time to dig out your best kilt, and get immersed in Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, which takes over the town of Estes Park with jousting, folk music, a strongman challenge, a parade, and more.

Estes Park, CO

Snowboard on the Block

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Snowboard on the Block More than a week before the official last day of summer, snow comes to the Mile High city thanks to this event that features a pro rail-jam competition, snowboard film screenings, and music in the middle of Downtown.

Five Points

Courtesy of New Belgium Brewing

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12 Sat

Take a Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewing’s touring carnival of beer, bikes, and wonderfully bizarre costumes is turning 16, and returning to its home(ish) town to completely change your notions about what a day of drinking beer should be. Not convinced, here are 15 reasons you should go.

City Park

Flickr/Nick Irvine-Fortescue

Date

Event

Location

Sep 12-13

Go: Colorado Chile Fest Celebrate one of Denver’s favorite (and most hotly debated) foods at this new festival where you’ll taste green chiles and salsa from local chefs, restaurants, and home cooks competing for bragging rights. Plus, 100% of the event’s profits will go to a good cause.

Centennial Center Park

Flickr/Lindsey G

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Drink beers at Denver Beer Fest If you were among the masses that couldn’t score tickets to the now sold-out GABF, dry your hop-soaked tears. This festival’s got over 300 other beer-related events going on in Denver including beer tastings and dinners, tap takeovers, brewers’ nights, and a beer street party.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

Sep 18 Fri

Drink even more beers at Oktoberfest Denver The 46th annual Oktoberfest Denver = a stein-hoisting competition, keg bowling, and a bratwurst-eating contest, plus live music and plenty of food for the less-competitive crowd. Weekends only.

Five Points

Flickr/Eric Lumsden

Date

Event

Location

Sep 19 Sat

Hit the Rocky Mountain Showdown Yeah, the Centennial Cup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams is going down, but we’re all about the tailgate, where there will be music, cheerleaders, games, and giveaways happening before the game.

Sports Authority Field

Oriental Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Sep 23 Wed

Drink something Offensively Delicious Warning: mixing brews and comics could lead to general hilarity and good times. Or at least that’s what the organizers of this craft beer comedy show, where you can sample local beers and catch performances from Kyle Kinane, Sam Tallent, etc., are hoping. Don’t worry, they’re right.

The Oriental Theater

Date

Event

Location

Sep 26-27

Get some ink at the Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo The schedule includes live body art modification by over 150 tattoo artists, a custom car show, live graffiti demonstration, pin-up fashion show, pole-dancing competition, lucha libre battles, and more.

The National Western Complex

