Denver’s 11 Best Things to Do This September

Sure, we’re sad that summer’s almost over, but that just means our second favorite season, football... errr, fall is about to start, so kick it off right with beer fests, snowboarding on the streets of Mile High, and everything else on our list of 11 things you have to do in Denver this September...
Date
Event
Location
Sep 4-7
Get A Taste of Colorado Make sure you show up hungry for this annual festival where you can sample eats from over 50 local restaurants and food slingers: expect everything from giant turkey legs to chef demos, and live music from artists Kansas and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Civic Center Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 6 Sun
Celebrate Illegal Pete’s Anniversary Illegal Pete’s is taking over the Red Rocks for a night of revelry featuring music from Lucero, Built to Spill, and local act Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, just so it can celebrate 20 years of SoCal-style burrito slinging.
Red Rocks
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10-13
Get your Scottish/Irish on Time to dig out your best kilt, and get immersed in Celtic culture at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, which takes over the town of Estes Park with jousting, folk music, a strongman challenge, a parade, and more.
Estes Park, CO
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Snowboard on the Block More than a week before the official last day of summer, snow comes to the Mile High city thanks to this event that features a pro rail-jam competition, snowboard film screenings, and music in the middle of Downtown.
Five Points
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12 Sat
Take a Tour de Fat New Belgium Brewing’s touring carnival of beer, bikes, and wonderfully bizarre costumes is turning 16, and returning to its home(ish) town to completely change your notions about what a day of drinking beer should be. Not convinced, here are 15 reasons you should go.
City Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 12-13
Go: Colorado Chile Fest Celebrate one of Denver’s favorite (and most hotly debated) foods at this new festival where you’ll taste green chiles and salsa from local chefs, restaurants, and home cooks competing for bragging rights. Plus, 100% of the event’s profits will go to a good cause.
Centennial Center Park
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Drink beers at Denver Beer Fest If you were among the masses that couldn’t score tickets to the now sold-out GABF, dry your hop-soaked tears. This festival’s got over 300 other beer-related events going on in Denver including beer tastings and dinners, tap takeovers, brewers’ nights, and a beer street party.
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Sep 18 Fri
Drink even more beers at Oktoberfest Denver The 46th annual Oktoberfest Denver = a stein-hoisting competition, keg bowling, and a bratwurst-eating contest, plus live music and plenty of food for the less-competitive crowd. Weekends only.
Five Points
Date
Event
Location
Sep 19 Sat
Hit the Rocky Mountain Showdown Yeah, the Centennial Cup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams is going down, but we’re all about the tailgate, where there will be music, cheerleaders, games, and giveaways happening before the game.
Sports Authority Field
Date
Event
Location
Sep 23 Wed
Drink something Offensively Delicious Warning: mixing brews and comics could lead to general hilarity and good times. Or at least that’s what the organizers of this craft beer comedy show, where you can sample local beers and catch performances from Kyle Kinane, Sam Tallent, etc., are hoping. Don’t worry, they’re right.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 26-27
Get some ink at the Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo The schedule includes live body art modification by over 150 tattoo artists, a custom car show, live graffiti demonstration, pin-up fashion show, pole-dancing competition, lucha libre battles, and more.
