Denver’s 11 Best Things to Do This September

Get A Taste of Colorado Make sure you show up hungry for this annual festival where you can sample eats from over 50 local restaurants and food slingers: expect everything from giant turkey legs to chef demos, and live music from artists Kansas and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Civic Center Park

Get A Taste of Colorado Civic Center Park Make sure you show up hungry for this annual festival where you can sample eats from over 50 local restaurants and food slingers: expect everything from giant turkey legs to chef demos, and live music from artists Kansas and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.