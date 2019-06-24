Where to Watch the 4th of July Fireworks in Denver

Will you be around Denver on the Fourth? Do you like watching synchronized bursts of colorful explosions? Well, allow us to point you in the right direction. Denver and the surrounding towns have plenty of options for full on fireworks extravaganzas. From the explosions in the sky themselves to all of the pre-dark festival fun, we’ve laid out everything you need to make this year’s patriotic partying the best yet.
Where are all the fireworks shows this year?
Creekside Park & Four Mile Park
Glendale
Festival: July 2 at 5pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
Kick off the holiday two days early with the first fireworks show of the summer. People pretty much line the streets for this one so get there early to claim your spot. The Whole Foods parking lot on Colorado is also a popular place to post up. Option B: Grab a $5 ticket ahead of time for the festivities at Four Mile Park, which include live music from That Damn Sasquatch, food trucks, and more.
Coors Field
Ballpark
Game: July 2 and 3 at 6:10pm
Fireworks: After the game ends
The Rockies are taking on the Houston Astros for two nights in a row and one thing’s for sure, both games are gonna end with a boom. If you can score tickets to a game, then you’re assured a great show, but you can also post up nearby at places like Jackson’s or ViewHouse to catch the post-game action, no ticket needed.
Civic Center Park
Civic Center
Festival: July 3 at 4pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
It’s the 10th anniversary of this free crowd-favorite for Independence Eve celebrations. Live music kicks off at 5pm featuring headliners Chris Daniels and the Kings and the Colorado Symphony. It wouldn’t be a proper Colorado celebration without a beer (and wine) garden, and food trucks will be there to keep the hungry masses fed while you wait for the main event, the fireworks display and light show.
Clement Park
Littleton
Festival: July 3 at 5pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
Spend the day in the ‘burbs for some good old fashioned day-before-the-Fourth celebrations. Along with the standards -- beer garden, food trucks, a kid’s zone -- this event’s also got hula instruction and a variety of live performances including The Nacho Men, a group that goes all out with singing, dancing, costume changes, and humor for a show that’s totally worth seeing before the big show in the sky.
Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Sun Valley
Game: July 4 at 7pm
Fireworks: After the game ends
The Mile High’s professional men’s lacrosse team the Denver Outlaws are going up against the Chesapeake Bayhawks on the Fourth and there will be a stadium-worthy fireworks show once the game ends. This one’s great because even if you’re not inside Broncos Stadium, you’ll likely be able to find a good viewing spot nearby.
Cornerstone Park & Belleview Park
Englewood
Festival: July 4 at 3pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
Pack a picnic and settle in for an afternoon of park fun. This free option draws crowds from all over the southeast suburbs so plan ahead or you’ll be spending the Fourth fighting minivans full of kids over possibly illegal parking spots. There will be food trucks and vendors, but this tends to be a pretty relaxed event.
Folsom Field
Boulder
Gates Open: July 4 at 8pm
Fireworks: 9:35pm
Free shuttles from 29th street and Downtown Boulder can get you to this Independence Day celebration. There’s no ticket required so you don’t want to show up late. Once you make it inside the University of Colorado’s stadium, enjoy live performances from School of Rock and more before Boulder County’s biggest fireworks display goes off.
Red Rocks
Morrison
Concert: July 4; Doors open at 4:30
Fireworks: All around you after the concert
Blues Traveler has been playing Red Rocks on the Fourth since basically the beginning of time and that’s not changing this year. While the venue doesn’t do a fireworks display of its own, it does give you a sweeping view of displays all over the Mile High and beyond. The bangs won’t be as loud, but the lights will be plentiful.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City
Game: July 4 at 7pm
Fireworks: After the game ends
Why go to just any fireworks show when you could go to the largest in the state? That’s exactly what you’ll find at the 24th annual 4thFest. While the Colorado Rapids take on the New England Revolution inside the stadium, outside there will be a free fest with live music and tons of interactive entertainment including a mechanical bull, human foosball, a ropes course, and live karaoke.
Aurora Municipal Center
Aurora
Festival: July 4 at 6pm
Fireworks: 9:30pm
In Aurora, live music and local food vendors kick off the free Fourth fun before the fireworks are launched from Bicentennial park after dark. Be sure to pack blankets and chairs for this one so you can claim your viewing spot early.
Stenger Sports Complex
Arvada
Gates open: 7pm
Fireworks: 9pm
The City of Arvada is keeping things classic with a focus on the fireworks. Parking is first come, first served for this one and traffic on W 58th near the complex will be shut down that night at 8pm.
Westminster City Park
Westminster
Festival: July 4 at 4pm
Fireworks: 9:15pm
Spend the afternoon eating and drinking your way through the food vendors and beer garden before settling in for a pre-fireworks performance by Rockslide at 7pm. A free shuttle bus from a variety of areas in Westminster will be available to take you to the event so go ahead and enjoy that second drink at lunch.
How should I get around?
Parking at all of these events is going to be a battle more impressive than that penultimate Game of Thrones episode. And considering Denver’s rampant love for all things craft beverage, you’re probably going to be imbibing. Leave the car at home and opt for Lyft or Uber. For Downtown events, the light rail should be your go-to for easy access. And if you’ve got a short journey, opt for those electric scooters that seem to be on every corner or head to your closest Bcycle station for some two-wheeled transportation.
Where should I pregame?
Take advantage of the weather and head to one of the city’s rooftop bars where you may even score a fireworks view without having to put down your drink. Avanti in particular is the perfect spot for viewing the show at Coors Field on the 2nd and 3rd, plus they’re celebrating on the Fourth with a BBQ celebration and a late night screening of Wet Hot American Summer. For a plethora of mobile eating options in one place, hit up the Truck Stop Rally at Stanley Marketplace on the Fourth. There are also a slew of kid-friendly neighborhood parties and parades to hit up pre-fireworks (including the Highlands, Observatory Park, Park Hill, and Wash Park) but if your pre-game plans are booze-fueled, it’s probably best to avoid them. Drink and food specials will be popping up all over town so keep an eye on your favorites for options like the $10 All-American burger with a side and a Montucky Cold Snack from Spanky’s Roadhouse.
What will the weather be like?
There’s a lot of chatter about the unpredictability of Denver’s weather, but if you’ve lived here long enough you know the summer drill. Hot and sunny with a high chance of afternoon storms rolling off the Rockies. Just to be sure, it never hurts to bring sunscreen and an umbrella no matter what you’re doing. The good news: Any rain that does come through is usually gone long before dark so it typically doesn’t mess with the fireworks shows.
