Everything You Have to Do This Holiday Season in Denver

‘Tis the season to take advantage of all the holiday events in the Mile High. From old school traditions like the Parade of Lights (fair warning: it’s always frigid for that one) to new favorites like the holiday edition of the Denver Flea (it runs for four straight weekends this year!), there are plenty of ways to celebrate the season.
So soak in the extravagant light displays, rock your best ugly Christmas sweater, and drink copious amounts of wassail. It is the most wonderful time of the year, after all.
Shop, and sample German cuisine, at the Christkindl Market
Friday, November 16 - Sunday, December 23
1515 Arapahoe Street
Every year this market named for the traditional fairy-like German Christmas gift-bringer is a destination for those looking to get some holiday shopping done early... with a healthy side of bratwurst eating. You’ll also find live entertainment and refreshments like schnapps and Glühwein.
Cost: Free to attend
Scope out holiday home decor during the L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour
Friday, November 16 & Saturday, November 17
Belcaro and Bonnie Brae
Get inspiration for your own holiday decorations by touring six homes in two historic Denver neighborhoods. Each home is decked out and features floral arrangements and tablescapes from Denver’s top talent. The event is also a fundraiser for the Central City Opera.
Cost: Tickets purchased online are $28
Sip warm cider at Wassail Days
Tuesday, November 20 - Sunday, December 9
Frisco
This annual favorite is all about celebrating wassail, a warm apple cider drink. Over 60 businesses in Frisco will serve up thousands of complimentary cups of the beverage of honor and you can support your favorite version with a vote. The festival also features a breakfast with Santa, free sleigh rides, a tree lighting, the Soup Cup Classic cook-off, and more.
Cost: Many events are free to attend, check out the full schedule for details on ticketed events
Ice skate for free
Tuesday, November 20 - Sunday, February 3
Skyline Park
Taking a lap around the ice rink is a required activity to rein in the holiday… as is falling over almost immediately. So get ready to pull out that leotard (OK, that's not actually required) and show off your spinning skills.
Cost: Skating is free and low-cost rentals are available on site
Watch a holiday theatre performance
Wednesday, November 21 - Monday, December 24
Denver Center for Performing Arts
Three festive favorites are coming to the stage this holiday season. The classic A Christmas Carol (November 21-December 24), Irving Berlin’s musical White Christmas (December 5-December 15), and David Sedaris’ tales from a cynical elf in The Santaland Diaries (November 23-December 24).
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Kick off the season at the Grand Illumination
Friday, November 23
Downtown
Watch the Mile High get lit (quite literally) as holiday light displays make their debut around the city. Civic Center Park and Union station will both be holding lighting ceremonies complete with entertainment, plus you can stroll the streets and check out the displays in Larimer Square, along with 16th Street Mall, and at Skyline Park.
Cost: Free to attend
Shop local for gifts at the Holiday Flea
Weekends starting Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 16
Union Station
With hundreds of local makers, this is your best bet for finding that unique gift that’s just right for all the special people in your life (and your annoying co-worker Tevin who you drew for Secret Santa). This year, the flea’s going big with four weekends of shopping time so you’ve got no excuses for missing out.
Cost: To be announced
See the Gardens at their holiday best during Blossoms of Light
Friday, November 23 - Friday, January 4
Denver Botanic Gardens
Take a nighttime stroll and explore the light displays that illuminate this Denver landmark during the holidays. This year’s event promises more lights than ever with an interactive field filled with sound-reactive, animated LED lights, and a few new surprise features. Carolers will also be providing some holiday tunes on select nights.
Cost: Adult tickets are $16
Spend an evening at the ballet for the Nutcracker
Saturday, November 24-Monday, December 24
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
For the 58th year, this classic holiday tale comes to life with live music accompaniment from the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Get dressed up and treat yourself to a classy night out, ‘cause the holidays are all about treating yourself as well as others.
Cost: Tickets start at $69
Bundle up for the 43rd annual Parade of Lights
Friday, November 30 & Saturday, December, 1
Downtown Denver
Marching bands, illuminated floats, and the big bearded guy himself will all be making their way through Downtown for this annual tradition. Bring a thermos full of hot cocoa (or whatever beverage you prefer to keep warm with) and take in the sights as they pass by.
Cost: Street spots are free; adult grandstand tickets are available for $19
Take a horse and wagon ride at WinterFest
Friday, November 30 & Saturday, December, 1
South Pearl Street
Take a trip back in time at this fest that features old-school holiday traditions. After your horse and wagon ride, browse the holiday market, listen to carolers, visit stores participating in the local merchant open house, get a photo op with Olde World Santa, and pick up your tree from the outdoor lot.
Cost: Free to attend
Go retro at the 1940s Christmas Ball
Saturday, December 1
Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center
This party goes all out when it comes to the 1940s/1950s theme, so this is the time for YOU to go all out with your best retro ensemble for a night of dancing to big band music complete with a Rat Pack tribute. There will also be plenty of sparkling lights, antique cars, and tributes to classic films including a recreation of The Columbia Inn and Novello’s Nightclub from White Christmas and a Bedford Falls High School Charleston Dance-off.
Cost: General admission tickets are $67
Explore 60 acres of light displays at Zoo Lights
Saturday, December 1-Monday, December 31
Denver Zoo
Lions and tigers and sparkling light displays, oh my! The zoo transforms every year for this popular event where light sculptures come to life right alongside the real live animals. Grab a cup of cocoa and spend an evening exploring the zoo in a whole new light (literally).
Cost: Adult tickets start at $13
Show off your best ugly holiday sweater while sipping brews at Festivus
Saturday, December 15
Denver Sports Castle
This beer festival embraces holiday cheer while highlighting Denver (only) breweries. Sip the selections, enjoy some music, and look out for some ‘90s references in honor of Festivus’ rise to fame on Seinfeld.
Cost: General admission tickets are $40
Welcome the new year with a bang at the annual fireworks show
Monday, December 31
Downtown Denver
With two shows, one at 9pm for a family-friendly viewing, and one when the clock strikes midnight, this Denver tradition is a New Year’s Eve can’t-miss. The fireworks can be viewed from many vantage points Downtown but your best bet is to gather along the 16th Street Mall.
Cost: Free Downtown Fireworks
