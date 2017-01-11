Now that the cold weather seems to have made its way into Mile High, it's tempting to spend your days Netflixing the winter away. But before you cover yourself in seven blankets and forgo human interaction, read our list of the best winter events happening this season that are sure to get you out the door and having fun (and be sure to check back for regular updates). Your couch will still be there for you when you get home.
Sponsored
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This Winter
Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This Winter
More Like This
November
Thursday - Friday
Nov 17-Dec 30
Score free beer at Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights
Score free beer at Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights
2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Thousands of lights will be on display along with a s'mores station, holiday tree maze, and a snowball throwing wall. And, again, FREE BEER.
Thousands of lights will be on display along with a s'mores station, holiday tree maze, and a snowball throwing wall. And, again, FREE BEER.
Wednesday - Friday
Nov 30-Apr 7
The Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204
Straight from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibition features iconic outfits from all seven films in the series. You’ll learn about the cultural and historical relevance of the costumes as well.
Straight from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibition features iconic outfits from all seven films in the series. You’ll learn about the cultural and historical relevance of the costumes as well.
Wednesday - Tuesday
Nov 30-Feb 14
Skyline Park
Skate rentals are only $2, so get out there and practice your double axel (or you know, just try not to fall). The rink usually is open from 10am - 10pm on weekends and there will be live musical acts performing throughout the season.
Skate rentals are only $2, so get out there and practice your double axel (or you know, just try not to fall). The rink usually is open from 10am - 10pm on weekends and there will be live musical acts performing throughout the season.
Wednesday - Sunday
Nov 30-Jan 1
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street Denver, CO 80206
The annual Blossoms of Light makes the perfect winter date night. There’s going to be warm drinks, good food, and a large interactive field of animated LED lights.
The annual Blossoms of Light makes the perfect winter date night. There’s going to be warm drinks, good food, and a large interactive field of animated LED lights.
December
Friday - Saturday
Dec 2-3
Downtown
It’s the 42nd annual edition! The (free to see) two mile parade route runs through Downtown Denver and will have appearances by Santa and, of course, Major Waddles the Penguin. Don't forget your hat, gloves, and plenty of layers.
It’s the 42nd annual edition! The (free to see) two mile parade route runs through Downtown Denver and will have appearances by Santa and, of course, Major Waddles the Penguin. Don't forget your hat, gloves, and plenty of layers.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-4
1000 Broadway Street
The Holiday Flea -- with over 200 vendors and plenty of food/drink -- is taking over the old Sports Castle building for a weekend filled with unique, locally made gifts that will be perfect for everyone on your list.
The Holiday Flea -- with over 200 vendors and plenty of food/drink -- is taking over the old Sports Castle building for a weekend filled with unique, locally made gifts that will be perfect for everyone on your list.
Friday - Sunday
Dec 2-Jan 1
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street Denver, CO 80205-4899
The annual Zoo Lights is a Denver tradition filled with zoological exhibits, entertainment, and illuminated animal sculptures that swing through the trees.
The annual Zoo Lights is a Denver tradition filled with zoological exhibits, entertainment, and illuminated animal sculptures that swing through the trees.
Saturday
Dec 3
Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, 11705 Airport Way Broomfield, CO 80021
There'll be dancing, live big band music, and plenty of Christmas cheer. You can even take a sleigh ride but be sure to be dressed in your (grandparents') finest.
There'll be dancing, live big band music, and plenty of Christmas cheer. You can even take a sleigh ride but be sure to be dressed in your (grandparents') finest.
Thursday
Dec 15
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
Learning from your mistakes is more than something your mom always told you. The final installation of FuckUpNights in 2016 will feature stories of failed businesses and projects from Braden Holt of IndiCard, Delanie Holton-Fessler of The Craftsman & Apprentice, and Devon Kerns of FATE.love.
Learning from your mistakes is more than something your mom always told you. The final installation of FuckUpNights in 2016 will feature stories of failed businesses and projects from Braden Holt of IndiCard, Delanie Holton-Fessler of The Craftsman & Apprentice, and Devon Kerns of FATE.love.
Saturday
Dec 17
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd #1, Denver CO 80230
Air your grievances, participate in Feats of Strength, and pay some respect to the Festivus pole while enjoying some of the best beers made within Denver’s city limits.
Air your grievances, participate in Feats of Strength, and pay some respect to the Festivus pole while enjoying some of the best beers made within Denver’s city limits.
Saturday
Dec 31
16th Street Mall
There will be a family-friendly 9pm show so the kiddies don’t have to stay up late and another one at midnight for you night owls. Both are totally free to attend.
There will be a family-friendly 9pm show so the kiddies don’t have to stay up late and another one at midnight for you night owls. Both are totally free to attend.
ADVERTISEMENT BY Hornitos
Try Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila
No matter what you do this winter, shake up your cold-weather cocktail game with this premium aged Añejo that’s been further matured in deep charred oak barrels for four months to get a rich smoky flavor, and another two months in specially toasted barrels that add more depth and distinct complexity.
January
Saturday - Sunday
Jan 7-22
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver CO 80216
Rodeos, horse shows, and mutton bustin'... this event is an annual tradition that brings out Denver's wild west attitude and all of the cowboy hats and dusters in town.
Rodeos, horse shows, and mutton bustin'... this event is an annual tradition that brings out Denver's wild west attitude and all of the cowboy hats and dusters in town.
Thursday
Jan 26
Location TBD
Request an invitation to attend this elegant dining experience that's redefining cannabis culture one marijuana-paired course at a time. And of course there will be music and drinks.
Request an invitation to attend this elegant dining experience that's redefining cannabis culture one marijuana-paired course at a time. And of course there will be music and drinks.
Thursday - Sunday
Jan 26-29
Breckenridge
Sculptures will be ablaze at this uniquely hot art festival that also happens to be going on at the same time as the annual International Snow Sculpture Championships -- making this a 2-for-1 adventure.
Sculptures will be ablaze at this uniquely hot art festival that also happens to be going on at the same time as the annual International Snow Sculpture Championships -- making this a 2-for-1 adventure.
February
Saturday
Feb 25
McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 80202
There will be plenty of partying to keep you warm both before and after this scantily clad one mile fun run. The fun begins at noon and will run until 3:30pm.
There will be plenty of partying to keep you warm both before and after this scantily clad one mile fun run. The fun begins at noon and will run until 3:30pm.
Friday - Sunday
Feb 24-Mar 5
Various Locations
Explore the Mile High's ever-growing dining scene with special tasting menus from hundreds of restaurants at the new tiered pricing options of $25, $35, or $45 per person.
Explore the Mile High's ever-growing dining scene with special tasting menus from hundreds of restaurants at the new tiered pricing options of $25, $35, or $45 per person.
Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.