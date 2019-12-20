Denver’s 10 Best New Year's Eve Parties

This is no ordinary New Year’s Eve. It’s the start of the new 20s, so you know things are going to get wild. Parties will be happening all over the Mile High, but for the very best bubbly, balloon drops, and beer (this is Denver after all), we’ve tracked down the 10 best NYE shindigs. From a rooftop view of the fireworks to an all you can drink craft beer blowout, these are the events you don’t wanna miss. So nail down your plans and secure those tickets, because these NYE extravaganzas are sure to sell out. And the last thing you want is to start the decade with a serious case of FOMO, right?
Dance the decade away at one of the world’s largest NYE festivals
New Year’s Eve Eve & New Year’s Eve
Colorado Convention Center
Decadence is back for two nights of dancing. Transport yourself to a utopia of lights, music, and art installations. The lineup features some of the biggest EDM stars including Bassnectar, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, and Diesel (aka Shaq himself).
Cost: Single night tickets start at $89
Ring in the New Year on a rooftop
New Year’s Eve
The Woods at The Source Hotel + Market Hall
With one of the best views of Downtown Denver, this is the most scenic spot to welcome the new decade. Along with the city lights and front row fireworks view, you’ll enjoy live music from the Quemando salsa band, small bites from The Woods’ kitchen, cocktails, and a midnight toast. You’ll also be able to order up some special items from The Woods’ downstairs neighbor, Safta.
Cost: Tickets are $95
Go fancy at a black tie party with a balloon drop
New Year’s Eve
Mile High Station
If there’s ever a good excuse to break out a tux or gown and feel elegant as f*ck, it’s the dawn of a new decade. Go all in on NYE glam at this party, where your tickets include an open bar, live music and DJ’s, casino games, and 2,000 balloons falling from the ceiling at midnight.
Cost: $100
Hit up a massive dance party with a view of the Downtown fireworks
New Year’s Eve
McNichols Civic Center Building
This party is taking over the three floor McNichols building with DJs, dancing, live music, art installations, and open bars. This is the 11th annual Resolution Denver NYE party and they’re going extra big this year. Bonus: you don’t even have to leave the party to catch the Downtown fireworks show at midnight.
Cost: Tickets start at $99
Drink copious amounts of craft beer at New Beers Eve
New Year’s Eve
The Lobby
Beer fests are pretty much happening every week in Denver, so why should NYE be any different? Opt for the other kind of bubbly this year and spend your night sipping all you can drink craft beer. There’s also an optional three-course dinner, plus a midnight release of a brand new brew (the first beer release of the new decade, and you can be the first to sip it!).
Cost: All you can drink tickets start at $70
Choose from a trio of NYE celebrations at Union Station
New Year’s Eve
Union Station
Union Station is a go-to hub for year round food, dining, and fun so it makes total sense that they’d host not one, but three NYE parties. If your number one priority is dancing into 2020, head to the disco and light show in the Great Hall. Down below, a Roaring Twenties themed speakeasy will pop up with specialty cocktails, bites, and a piano performance. Upstairs, in the Cooper Lounge, you’ll find full on glamour including a midnight champagne toast.
Cost: Great Hall: $80; Roaring Twenties speakeasy: $200; Cooper Lounge: $120
Go gourmet with a six-course meal and champagne cascade
New Year’s Eve
Urban Farmer
There’s no shortage of NYE dining options (more on those below…) but only one place is offering a four hour long, six-course dinner/soiree complete with caviar bumps and a Veuve Clicquot champagne cascade. Stat your night at Urban Farmer’s second annual Soirée in the Parlor with a negroni sour before settling in for plate after plate of indulgent eats.
Cost: $175/person includes dinner, beverage pairings, tax, and gratuity
Dance to retro tunes and do karaoke at Denver Grandest New Year’s Eve Party
New Year’s Eve
Grand Hyatt Denver
Like four parties in one, this NYE extravaganza has all the musical options you could want at one sprawling shindig complete with open bar and dinner buffet. The Nacho Men will be there performing throwback hits from the '50s, '60s and '70s. If that’s not your scene opt for more current tunes from Club X Band. There will also be a silent disco and karaoke in the lobby bar, because what better way to bid farewell to 2019 than with a show-stopping rendition of your favorite ‘90s go-to karaoke song?
Cost: Party only tickets are $171.72
Party Gatsby-style to welcome the 20’s
New Year’s Eve
EXDO Event Center
Welcoming the 2020’s with an ode to the 1920’s is a go-to theme this year. For the best version of this trend, check out The Cottonwood Club. This speakeasy-style experience inspired by the style of the 1920’s is back with a special NYE edition. Dress to impress for this party where you’ll find plenty of bubbly, craft cocktails, and bites along with tons of entertainment like circus performers, comedy, burlesque, and more.
Cost: Tickets start at $100
Eat so much good food at some of the city’s best restaurants
New Year’s Eve
Various locations
All over town, restaurants are rolling out special NYE menus because your last meal of the decade should damn well be a memorable one. Priority number one right now should be making your pre-party reservations. So what are some of the best options? We’ve got three highlights: for $95, Beast + Bottle is doing a musical chairs dinner featuring a four-course “Totally 80s” menu with each dish paired with a different track (example: The Clash’s “Rock The Casbah” with lamb chops and lamb shoulder tagine). Newcomer American Elm is marking their first New Year’s Eve with a five-course dinner for $90 featuring oysters, beer tartare, foie gras, and more. Or, start the celebrations extra early with a special Scandanavian brunch at Annette for $40 which includes items like Æbleskivers (danish donuts), bruleed grapefruit, and a smorgasbord of Scandinavian specialties plus an optional $10 caviar add-on.
Cost: Depends which restaurant you pick
Molly Martin is a freelance writer in Denver who loves a good balloon drop. Follow her Mile High adventures in the new decade @mollydbu on Twitter and Instagram.