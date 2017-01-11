Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Denver, Now in One Calendar

Denverites are what you may call outdoorsy, but that fresh-air activity doesn’t have to be all hiking and biking. In fact, it can be much less physically taxing. Much. Less. Like just sitting around watching a movie in beautiful surroundings, for example. To increase your inactivity even further, we put all of said movies into one calendar.
Editor's Note: Some screening series, like Flicks in the Square, are TBA until their schedules finalize.
Date
Event
Location
May 23 Sat
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jun 1 Mon
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
Big Hero 6 Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 2 Tue
Super Troopers Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheater
Super Troopers Red Rocks Amphitheater Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 9 Tue
The Shining Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Shining Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
101 Dalmatians Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn
101 Dalmatians Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 12 Fri
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Music and kid-friendly flicks. Also, a lot of food.
Centennial Center Park
Big Hero 6 Centennial Center Park Amenities: Music and kid-friendly flicks. Also, a lot of food.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
Night at the Museum Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
Night at the Museum Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 15 Mon
The Princess Bride Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Princess Bride Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 23 Tue
Jurassic Park Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jurassic Park Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 26 Fri
The Goonies Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn
The Goonies Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 29 Mon
Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
Despicable Me 2 Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Wed
Paddington Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Paddington Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 10 Fri
Back to the Future Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn
Back to the Future Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 11 Sat
Leon: The Professional Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Leon: The Professional Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 13 Mon
Princess Bride Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
Princess Bride Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Wed
Mr. Peabody & Shreman Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Mr. Peabody & Shreman Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 18 Sat
Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Grand Budapest Hotel Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Wed
Spongebob: The Movie Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Spongebob: The Movie Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 24 Fri
Cinderella Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn
Cinderella Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli.
Date
Event
Location
Date
Event
Location
Jul 25 Sat
LEGO Movie Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
LEGO Movie Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Jul 27 Mon
How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
How to Train Your Dragon Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 29 Wed
Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Big Hero 6 Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 31 Fri
Pretty Woman Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Pretty Woman Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 1 Sat
Birdman Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Birdman Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 5 Wed
Finding Nemo Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Finding Nemo Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 7 Fri
Into the Woods Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli -- AND this film is an exclusive outdoor screening for Denver!
Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn
Into the Woods Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli -- AND this film is an exclusive outdoor screening for Denver!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 8 Sat
Monty Python & The Holy Grail Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Monty Python & The Holy Grail Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 10 Mon
Remember the Titans Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Infinity Park, Glendale
Remember the Titans Infinity Park, Glendale Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 12 Wed
Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Southland Square, Aurora
Penguins of Madagascar Southland Square, Aurora Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 15 Sat
Tucker & Dale vs Evil Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Tucker & Dale vs Evil Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 22 Sat
The Princess Bride Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
The Princess Bride Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Wed
The Breakfast Club Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Breakfast Club Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 29 Sat
This is Spinal Tap! Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
This is Spinal Tap! Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!
Date
Event
Location
Aug 31 Mon
Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Guardians of the Galaxy Red Rocks Amphitheatre Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about.