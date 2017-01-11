Events

Every Outdoor Movie Screening in Denver, Now in One Calendar

Denverites are what you may call outdoorsy, but that fresh-air activity doesn’t have to be all hiking and biking. In fact, it can be much less physically taxing. Much. Less. Like just sitting around watching a movie in beautiful surroundings, for example. To increase your inactivity even further, we put all of said movies into one calendar.

Editor's Note: Some screening series, like Flicks in the Square, are TBA until their schedules finalize. 

Date

Event

Location

May 23 Sat

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

May 29 Fri

Grease Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli. 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 1 Mon

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 2 Tue

Super Troopers Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheater

Date

Event

Location

Jun 9 Tue

The Shining Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

101 Dalmatians Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli. 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Fri

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Music and kid-friendly flicks. Also, a lot of food. 

Centennial Center Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

Night at the Museum Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jun 15 Mon

The Princess Bride Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Tue

Jurassic Park Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jun 26 Fri

The Goonies Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli. 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Jun 29 Mon

Despicable Me 2 Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Wed

Paddington Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Back to the Future Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli. 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 10 Fri

Epic Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 11 Sat

Leon: The Professional Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Mon

Princess Bride Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Wed

Mr. Peabody & Shreman Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Jul 18 Sat

Grand Budapest Hotel Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Wed

Spongebob: The Movie Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Cinderella Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli. 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Fri

Frozen Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Sat

LEGO Movie Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Mon

How to Train Your Dragon Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Wed

Big Hero 6 Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Fri

Pretty Woman Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 1 Sat

Birdman Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Wed

Finding Nemo Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Fri

Into the Woods Amenities: Live music, raffles, free admission for kids, and sandwiches provided by Heidi’s Deli -- AND this film is an exclusive outdoor screening for Denver! 

Historic Elitch Gardens Lawn

Date

Event

Location

Aug 8 Sat

Monty Python & The Holy Grail Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Mon

Remember the Titans Amenities: Free and a ton of lawn space for the whole family. 

Infinity Park, Glendale

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Wed

Penguins of Madagascar Amenities: Pre-show entertainment and movie-themed costumed contests. 

Southland Square, Aurora

Date

Event

Location

Aug 15 Sat

Tucker & Dale vs Evil Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Aug 22 Sat

The Princess Bride Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Wed

The Breakfast Club Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Sat

This is Spinal Tap! Amenities: More concessions than ever before including food trucks, frozen bananas, popcorn, and smoothies you blend using a bike!

Behind Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Mon

Guardians of the Galaxy Amenities: Always a live musical performance beforehand and plenty of beer/food vendors about. 

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

