10 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Denver This August

You can’t spend the rest of your summer stuffing yourself with Denver’s best new burgers. Okay, you can but then you’d... um, be pretty fat probably, and you’d also miss out on these 10 can’t-miss August events:
Aug 1 Sat
Boulder County Fair Crafts Spirits Festival You’ve been spending too much time at beer fests. Just kidding! But you should probably spare some time for the Boulder County Fair Craft Spirits Festival: local distilleries like Laws, Stranahan's, and Syntax Spirits will be in attendance hosting seminars, educating attendees, and most importantly, doling out samples of their tasty intoxicants.
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont, CO
Aug 1 Sat
Leftapalooza 2015 Hosted by Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, this beer/music fest features a seriously sweet collection of tribute bands battling for a concert at Fox Theater. Bands that pay homage to the Violent Femmes (Dirty Femmes), R.E.M (REMember), and Rush (Rush Archives) start playing at noon while local food and craft brews from Left Hand will be dished out all event long.
Left Hand Brewing, 1265 Boston Ave, Longmont, CO.
Aug 4 Tue
Dumb Friends League: Yappy Hour Gather your dumb friends, no not your roomies or Twitter followers, but your four-legged buddies and head to Lone Tree Brewing for Yappy Hour. Expect drink specials and probably the occasional humped leg from 5:30-7pm.
Lone Tree Brewing 8200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
Aug 5 Wed
National Oyster Day at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Every Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar will be dishing out the first 100 half-dozen hand-shucked oysters for free in honor of this shellfish-based holiday. The shucking starts when the doors open at 4pm.
All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations
Aug 7 Fri
Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience Buddy Holly’s passing was the day the music died, but his music is getting a 48-hour revival thanks to the vocal cords of Billy McGuigan. There will also be a tailgate-style throwdown with food trucks, drinks, and games before the Friday show.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St, Lonetree, CO
Aug 8 Sat
The Big Wonderful feat. Whitewater Ramble This month’s iteration of America's sweetest flea market, The Big Wonderful, will feature Whitewater Ramble paying tribute to the Grateful Dead, as well as the usual food and beverage vendors doing what they do best. The BW starts at noon, while the tunes start in the evening.
2600 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Aug 22 Sat
Boulder Craft Beer Fest Obviously most of Boulder’s best breweries (like Avery, Sanitas, Mountain Sun, etc.) will be in attendance at this suds shindig, but some suds-makers like Left Hand, Oskar Blues, and Fate will be slinging brews as well. And since good food and music go great with beer, expect some quality eats from Taco del Norte and Suburban Wiener, plus tunes from Strange Americans and The Railsplitters.
West Central Park, Boulder, CO
Aug 22 Sat
Star Wars Night at Coors Field The Rockies' Star Wars Night package includes a ticket to the game and a collector’s edition T-shirt, though be warned: some people might find your lack of faith in the Rockies’ ability to actually win the game disturbing.
Coors Field, Denver, CO
Aug 28 Fri
Riot Fest This three-day rock music showcase will be hosted by all-time partier Andrew W.K. and will feature sets by Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, and System of a Down. There will also be plenty of food and beverage stands, plus entertainment by the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow. Try and make it to September.
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO.
Aug 29 Sat
PalletFest Yeah, this is a real thing. The free event is Denver’s first certifiable Green Event that focuses on turning trash into furniture and art. Over 40 upcycling artists and vendors will be in attendance showing off their designs and educating folks on the countless uses of recycled products. Oh, and there will be tunes provided by The Goonies and the Rowdy Shadehouse.
Sculpture Park, Denver, CO
