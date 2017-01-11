10 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Denver This August

Sat

Boulder County Fair Crafts Spirits Festival You’ve been spending too much time at beer fests. Just kidding! But you should probably spare some time for the Boulder County Fair Craft Spirits Festival: local distilleries like Laws, Stranahan's, and Syntax Spirits will be in attendance hosting seminars, educating attendees, and most importantly, doling out samples of their tasty intoxicants.

Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont, CO

