Everything Going Down This Year at Hotel Thrillist: Denver

Every year, we descend on one hotel in one city for the most Thrillist weekend imaginable, complete with local activities, tons of food and drink, and plenty of surprises for the ultimate 48-hour party. This year, we're taking Hotel Thrillist to Denver
With the festivities beginning at the AC Hotel by Marriott Denver Downtown, guests will have a first-class ticket to everything happening in the city.
Sample Denver bites at the ultimate 17-course feast
Let’s be honest -- Hotel Thrillist will have no shortage of delicious eats for every kind of taste bud, all weekend long. Friday evening, though, is when we’ll really kick things off. After a few drinks at 54Thirty Rooftop, the Mile High City’s highest and most Instagram-worthy rooftop lounge, we’ll head down to the ballroom for Hotel Thrillist: A Denver Feast. This massive smorgasbord will feature 17 different dishes from local restaurants that make this city one of the tastiest destinations in the country. Plus, if you’re a Chase Sapphire cardmember, you’ll have access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge at Feast, with even more food and drink options. From Roaming Buffalo BBQ’s pork sandwiches to sweet sundaes from Little Man Ice Cream, the only way to know all the mouthwatering dishes offered at Feast is to be there and come hungry.
Dance the night away in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
The party isn’t stopping after dinner. After our Feast, we’ll head over to Temple Nightclub, situated in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, to dance off everything we just ate. Here, DJ duo Tritonal (Chad Cisneros and David Reed) will be spinning heart-thumping beats all night long, with even more snacks and drinks. Speaking of drinks, be sure to check out our own special cocktail lounge throughout the night, too. Between that and the good tunes, this is an afterparty you won’t want to miss.
Bring out your inner thrill-seeker
Hotel Thrillist is the place to experience the local flavor of cities around the country, and there’s no better way to explore Denver than up in the air. That’s why on Saturday, CLIF is sponsoring a day-long adventure at Castle Rock Adventure Park to give every guest a chance to bring out their inner thrill-seeker. From the 1.5 miles of zip line tours, to bungee jumping from 70-foot platforms, guests will be totally immersed in outdoor experiences that capture the spirit of the Mile High city.
Check out some local street art
The RiNO Art District is a blend of industrial and urban architecture, making it a hub for Denver culture, and Hotels.com will be sponsoring a tour of the whole district -- where you’ll get to see everything this part of town has to offer in one afternoon. Located within the district is Improper City, an open patio that is home to a coffee shop and bar -- the perfect spot for Hotel Thrillist guests to stop and celebrate (and snap some FOMO-inducing photos for social media, too.). Of course, there will be plenty of food and libations along the way too -- with plenty of details to be announced.
Close out the weekend on a Mile High note
Every good party needs a send-off to remember, and we’re capping off the weekend with a live music show at the Ogden Theatre -- Denver’s premier concert venue. With a capacity of 1,600 guests, this former movie theater-turned concert hall is actually Dever’s oldest and most acclaimed dance hall. As for who will be performing, well, that’s a surprise that will be announced as September gets closer, but trust us: this is one show (and Hotel Thrillist weekend) you won’t want to miss.