Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Winter

Rent skates for $2 at Skyline Park Arapahoe & 16th St This rink in the heart of Downtown Denver is a seasonal favorite, not to mention a perfect cheap date idea. It’s open daily, but hours vary so be sure to check the website for more details.
Tour the Botanic Garden’s Blossoms of Light Denver Botanic Gardens It’s like stepping into an urban winter wonderland at this annual event where the gardens are transformed with thousands of holiday lights. Admission varies by season ($11-$13), and lights are illuminated nightly, 5:30-9:30pm.
Explore Denver Zoo Lights Denver Zoo Even the animals at the Denver Zoo are getting into the holiday spirit. With 150 illuminated animal sculptures and 70 acres of light displays, this event gives you a whole new way to go wild this season. Zoo Lights starts daily at 5:30pm and regular admission is $13.
Buy a Winter Warmer Valid at various locations The Denver Passport always sells out fast, so be sure to set a reminder or you may miss out on special two-for-one drink specials all over town. The deals in this $20 pocket-sized booklet will be valid January 1-March 1 and include many exclusive offers like specialty beers and unique cocktails created especially for Passport holders.
Load up on gifts at the #sourcepopup Holiday Market The Source The Source, Denver’s busy artisan market, is a unique place, and so is its holiday shopping experience. Skip the mall and head to this curated market where you’ll find a variety of products from local vendors. The hardest part of hitting up this event will be not keeping your haul for yourself.
Celebrate the local brewing scene at the Denver Beer Festivus Wings Over the Rockies The Mile High is home to a lot of beer festivals, but just this one exclusively represents breweries within the city limits. Hours for the event are 2-5:30pm and tickets start at $40. For an additional $10 you can catch a shuttle to the occasion from several different breweries.
Participate in Denver’s most festive 5K Dick’s Sporting Goods Park At the Ugly Sweater Run, expect hot chocolate aid stations, snow machines, and more along the 5K route. The race starts at 11am and registration costs $40 (or $50 the day of the event), and that includes unlimited hot chocolate, a Sam Adams, and a custom-knit hat.
Hear the holiday classics in a new way at TubaChristmas Skyline Park, Arapahoe St & 17th St Yeah, you’ve heard “Silent Night” a million times, but have you ever heard it played by 300 tubas? Enjoy this unique free concert from 1-2pm and you’ll leave with a new appreciation for the big brass instrument that usually doesn’t get top billing.
Dance 2015 away at Decadence NYE Colorado Convention Center If you’re looking for a NYE party, then this is the biggest in Denver. Tickets start at $99 for this lavish event that features performers, art installations, and big-name DJs to keep you dancing into 2016.
Go Downtown and watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks 16th Street Mall Every year on New Year’s Eve, the sky lights up over Denver with two fireworks displays, one at 9pm and another at midnight so you can welcome 2016 with a bang.
Jam out at String Cheese Incident NYE 1STBANK Center SCI may just be Colorado’s favorite band, and this year they return for another New Year’s Eve celebration. Tickets start at $82.50 per night, but you can also spend all weekend at this “Ultimate Incident,” with special package pricing and VIP offers.
Nurse your hangover at the Evergreen Lake Plunge Evergreen Lake, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Rd, Evergreen There’s nothing that’ll make you forget that headache faster than jumping into a frozen lake. Registration is $35 in advance, $45 the day of the event, and donations raised by plungers go to Drive Smart and the Evergreen Park & Recreation District Special Needs Program.
Put on your boots and head to the National Western Stock Show 4655 Humboldt St Go country at this annual event that includes two weeks of events like professional rodeos, livestock and horse shows, a BBQ throwdown, and more. Everything kicks off with a parade of over 100 Texas longhorn cattle walking through the streets of Denver at noon on January 7th. Ticket prices vary for different events, but all include access to the Stock Show grounds.
Honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Denver’s annual Marade Begins at City Park, E Colfax & Columbine Join what’s become the largest Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally in the United States. The day’s events begin with a 10am program, with the Marade itself beginning at 10:45am and winding through Downtown from City Park to Civic Center Park, a total distance of 5K.
Head to the hills for the 2016 X Games Buttermilk Mountain Once again, Aspen will host this ultimate winter-sports competition as top athletes come together to compete in snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, and more. The weekend is also packed with concerts from acts like Twenty One Pilots and deadmau5. Tickets can be purchased in packages -- or for specific shows -- starting at $25.
Indulge in a boozy brunch The Corner Office The Corner Office brings back its Brewers Brunch series. For $35 per person, you'll enjoy four courses, each paired with a brew from Avery Brewing Company like the Czar stout paired with braised pork nachos.
Be the first the eat at Torchy’s Tacos Torchy's Tacos Denver loves its locally grown favorites, but do we have room for a popular transplant? An Austin, TX favorite is heading to Denver and you can be at the front of the line to get some of that infamous queso and judge for yourself.
Scope out the fashion scene Galvanize Support the non-profit Girls on the Run at this event that's part fashion show, part party featuring live music and gourmet eats.
Enjoy a weekend of bluegrass Northglenn Ramada Plaza At the Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival, you can actually join a jam session, or just go to enjoy the array of both local and national acts performing at this weekend-long event. Single-day tickets start at $25 and all-weekend packages are also available.
Experience Denver’s vibrant art scene City Hall Westword Artopia is an annual celebration of local art, fashion, and culture featuring eight different spaces filled with a variety of exhibits that show off Denver’s diverse creative community. Tickets start at $30.
Get (half) naked at Cupid’s Undie Run Stoney's Bar & Grill This is less about the run and more about the fun. And how could jaunting through Denver with a bunch of other people in only your underwear not be fun? Once the run is over, celebrate with an open bar, and all proceeds go towards a good cause: the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Eat everything during Denver Restaurant Week Various locations In the past year, Denver’s restaurant scene has exploded with new options. This is your chance to finally experience some of them. Hundreds of area restaurants participate in this annual event and a few even offer special, multi-course prix-fixe menus for $30 per person.