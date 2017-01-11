Events

Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Spring

Published On 03/02/2016
Great Chefs of the West Media
Courtesy of Talia Kite

Date

Event

Location

Mar 5 Sat

Indulge in bourbon and bacon Bacon mac and cheese plus a shot of bourbon? Yes, please. Expect plenty of boozy, porky pairings at this can't miss fest.

Fillmore Auditorium

Date

Event

Location

Mar 7 Mon

Dine and drink at a German-style beer hall Ratio, one of Denver's best new breweries, and Rhein Haus, one of the city's best new restaurants, team up to serve you a three course meal with beer pairings.

Rhein Haus

Date

Event

Location

Mar 10 Thu

Sample food from 16 of Denver's best chefs The 33rd annual Great Chefs of the West gala benefits the National Kidney Foundation, and that's a great reason to go. But all that delicious food in one place is also a great reason to go. So get your tix quick.

Denver Marriott Tech Center

Date

Event

Location

Mar 11 Fri

Head to the hills for Frozen Dead Guy Days A frozen salmon toss, coffin races, and ice turkey bowling are just some of the events featured. And yes, there's an actual frozen dead guy that sparked these shenanigans.

Nederland, CO

Date

Event

Location

Mar 12 Sat

Party in green at the St Patrick's Day Parade Kick off your day of green beer drinking at this annual event where traditional Irish dancers, bands (and more) fill downtown with Irish pride.

LoDo

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Hit the slopes for a scavenger hunt Costumes! Clues! Beer! Prizes! Get your team ready for Mountain Adventure, a New Belgium event that benefits the non profit Paradox Sports.

Winter Park Resort

Two Parts, shots, beer
Two Parts

Date

Event

Location

Mar 19 Sat

Drink creative, collaborative brews When breweries come together, magical things happen. Each beer served at Collaboration Fest is the result of two or more breweries coming together to make totally unique creations. Which you can then sample.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Date

Event

Location

Mar 22 Tue

Bring out your inner emo kid If only for a night, you can scream-sing your emo heart out as loud as you want during Taking Back Tuesday.

Marquis Theatre

Date

Event

Location

Mar 24 Thu

Break out your '80s gear and drink beer The New Kids on the Block Festival is an '80s themed party that features unlimited tastings from breweries that are less than two years old.

The Lobby

Date

Event

Location

Apr 2 Sat

Get a second shot at New Belgium's Mountain Adventure Can't make it to this event's stop in Winter Park? No worries. New Belgium's scavenger hunt on the slopes is coming to Loveland, too, with proceeds going to Alliance for Sustainable Colorado.

Loveland Ski Area

Date

Event

Location

Apr 10 Sun

Hit up the symphony for a dose of Harry Potter For those still harboring a love of all things wizarding (yeah, we know you read all the books), this special event put on by the Colorado Symphony will totally have you craving butterbeer.

Boettcher Concert Hall

Date

Event

Location

Apr 16 Sat

Stuff yourself with bacon and beer The Bacon and Beer Classic comes to Denver for the first time bringing plenty of brews and bacon-loaded eats to sample plus games and contests.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Doors Open Denver, Denver skyline
Doors Open Denver

Date

Event

Location

Apr 23 Sat

Explore the city's unique spaces During the annual Doors Open Denver event, sites all around town invite the public in for a chance to see some of the Mile High's most unique architecture and design.

Various locations

Date

Event

Location

May 4 Wed

Party Star Wars-style ART WAR! is a Star Wars themed party featuring over 15 artists creating original pieces for the event. Each ticket gets you 4 drinks and a limited-edition poster. May the fourth be with you.

Point Gallery

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Celebrate Latino culture The 29th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival returns this year with a parade, green chili cookoff, taco eating challenge, Chihuahua races, live music, and more.

Civic Center Park

Date

Event

Location

May 7 Sat

Walk two miles with your four-legged friend All for a good cause. The annual Furry Scurry supports the Dumb Friends League's efforts to provide care and find homes for over 20,000 homeless pets each year.

Wash Park

Colfax Marathon: Denver's Ultimate Urban Tour
Colfax Marathon: Denver's Ultimate Urban Tour

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Get sun drenched with Denver Beer Co. The Sun Drenched Music Fest will bring the beach to Denver with music from Hot Buttered Rum and more, beach volleyball, beach games, and a plenty of beer. 

Denver Beer Co. Canworks

Date

Event

Location

May 14 Sat

Run the "longest, wickedest street in America" The Colfax Marathon course takes runners all over Denver -- including through Mile High Stadium. 26.2 miles too much for you? There are six other race options, too.

Downtown Denver

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Listen to live music in Five Points This area of town was once synonymous with jazz clubs and legendary musicians. Celebrate the history and culture of this Denver neighborhood at the Five Points Jazz Festival.

Five Points

Date

Event

Location

May 21 Sat

Sample unlimited whiskey and doughnuts And get a chance to win doughnuts for life. Yes, for life. The 3rd Annual Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown benefits Minds Matter of Denver, so come out and indulge in two of life's greatest pleasures. 

Cluster Studios, 3881 Steele St, Denver, CO 80205

Date

Event

Location

May 28 Sat

Catch some free shows On the annual Denver Day of Rock benefitting Amp the Cause, bands like Edison and Foxfield Four will rock downtown with free shows on five different stages.

Downtown Denver

