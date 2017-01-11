Events

Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Summer

Published On 05/04/2016
chalk art festival
Chalk Art Festival
The rest of the country thinks of Colorado as a winter vacation destination. Well, that's just fine with us, because we know the truth: when the weather heats up, so does your schedule. From outdoor concerts, to festivals packed with food & entertainment, there's plenty to do, so don't expect a lot of quality couch time this summer.

renaissance fair denver
Colorado Renaissance Festival | Courtesy of the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Chomp on a turkey leg at the People’s Fair This annual tradition brings over 200,000 people to Downtown Denver for a weekend filled with food, art, music, and activities, like a rock-climbing wall and carnival rides.

Civic Center Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Watch sidewalks become art at the Chalk Art Festival Over 200 artists transform Larimer Square one section of concrete at a time as they create colorful, creative masterpieces using only chalk.

Larimer Square

Date

Event

Location

Jun 5-Aug 7

Listen to some jazz in the park On Sunday evenings from 6-8pm, bring your picnic gear and catch a free outdoor concert. Food trucks also line up for this popular event where dogs, frisbees, and (3.2% ABV) beer are also welcome.

City Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Get funky at the LOHI Music Festival Its jam band heaven at this event, whose 2016 acts include Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and the Kyle Hollingsworth Band, and an after-party at Cervantes featuring Everyone Orchestra.

2219 W 32nd Ave

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11-Aug 7

Go back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival 2016 marks the 40th anniversary of this local tradition, where you'll find everything medieval, from jousting to jugglers, for nine summer weekends. Got a full knight costume lying around? This is the time to break it out.

Larkspur

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Geek out at Denver ComicCon Immerse yourself in all things pop culture, from comic books to your favorite TV shows and movies. Expected guests this year include Hayley Atwell (aka TV's Agent Peggy Carter) and comic book legend Stan Lee.

Colorado Convention Center

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Celebrate the LGBT community at Denver PrideFest With three stages of entertainment and a parade, Downtown turns into one big party during this annual event, which also features over 250 vendor booths with food, art, crafts, and more.

Civic Center Park

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Help choose Denver's top taco One night, 45 restaurants, and unlimited tacos and margaritas. Whose will reign supreme? Cast your vote for the People's Choice at this can't-miss mega-fiesta. 

CU Denver Field on Auraria Campus

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

See all the bands at the Westword Music Showcase Over 100 bands take over more than a dozen venues in one Denver neighborhood for an unforgettable concert experience. National headliners this year include Matt & Kim, New Politics, Cold War Kids, Brick + Mortar, and more.

Golden Triangle

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Find locally made treasures at the Denver Flea Held one weekend every season, the Denver Flea just gets bigger and better with each event. At the Flea, expect to find food trucks and over 200 vendors selling locally made products that include everything from cheeky greeting cards to whiskey caramels. Oh, and there's beer, too.

RiNo - exact location TBA

denver country fair
Denver Country Fair

Date

Event

Location

Jul 17 Sun

Have a farm-fresh dinner experience You may have dined at the Squeaky Bean before, but now you can also enjoy a four-course, vegetable-forward meal inside the greenhouse at Bean Acres, a farm on the campus of Warren Tech high school that's managed by Squeaky Bean co-owner Joshua Olsen. You really can't get more "farm-to-table" than this.

13300 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Watch Labyrinth on the Rocks Yes, you should totally be going to at least one music event at Red Rocks this summer, and the Film on the Rocks series gives you another way to experience this magical place. There are nine films slated to show this summer, but since there's Bowie involved, this one's a can't-miss event.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date

Event

Location

Jul 28 Thu

Discover your new favorite band at the Underground Music Festival The key to surviving this weekend of music, with 20 stages and more than 400 indie artists scheduled to perform, is to give it the marathon-like respect it deserves. Pace yourself (at least 'til Sunday).

South Broadway

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Explore the Denver County Fair Who knows what you'll find at this event, which combines classic fair fun, like carnival rides and plenty of fried foods, with the unexpected, like a freak show and a kitten pavilion.

National Western Complex

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

Celebrate the city's Asian communities at the Dragon Boat Festival At this two-day event, you'll find music, games, and a marketplace filled with Asian eats and unique products, but the highlight remains the competitive dragon boat races.

Sloan’s Lake

arise music festival
ARISE Music Festival

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Escape to the mountains for the ARISE Music Festival Picture 100 valley acres of music, dancing, yoga, art, camping, and more. That's what you'll find at this weekend-long festival, where headliners Ziggy Marley and Jurassic 5 will be performing.

Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, CO

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Compete in the Denver Beer Olympics Forget running, cycling, and the rest. Show off your skills at flip cup, beer pong, quarters, and more at this event that benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Civic Center Park

Date

Event

Location

Aug 21 Sun

Sample everything at the Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest What do you get when you combine Mexican-style beer, tequila, and food trucks serving up tacos and more Mexican-style eats? One hell of a party that you won't want to miss.

Mile High Station, 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

