Everything You Absolutely Need to Do in Denver This Summer

The rest of the country thinks of Colorado as a winter vacation destination. Well, that's just fine with us, because we know the truth: when the weather heats up, so does your schedule. From outdoor concerts, to festivals packed with food & entertainment, there's plenty to do, so don't expect a lot of quality couch time this summer.
Chomp on a turkey leg at the People’s Fair Civic Center Park This annual tradition brings over 200,000 people to Downtown Denver for a weekend filled with food, art, music, and activities, like a rock-climbing wall and carnival rides.
Watch sidewalks become art at the Chalk Art Festival Larimer Square Over 200 artists transform Larimer Square one section of concrete at a time as they create colorful, creative masterpieces using only chalk.
Listen to some jazz in the park City Park On Sunday evenings from 6-8pm, bring your picnic gear and catch a free outdoor concert. Food trucks also line up for this popular event where dogs, frisbees, and (3.2% ABV) beer are also welcome.
Get funky at the LOHI Music Festival 2219 W 32nd Ave Its jam band heaven at this event, whose 2016 acts include Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and the Kyle Hollingsworth Band, and an after-party at Cervantes featuring Everyone Orchestra.
Go back in time at the Colorado Renaissance Festival Larkspur 2016 marks the 40th anniversary of this local tradition, where you'll find everything medieval, from jousting to jugglers, for nine summer weekends. Got a full knight costume lying around? This is the time to break it out.
Geek out at Denver ComicCon Colorado Convention Center Immerse yourself in all things pop culture, from comic books to your favorite TV shows and movies. Expected guests this year include Hayley Atwell (aka TV's Agent Peggy Carter) and comic book legend Stan Lee.
Celebrate the LGBT community at Denver PrideFest Civic Center Park With three stages of entertainment and a parade, Downtown turns into one big party during this annual event, which also features over 250 vendor booths with food, art, crafts, and more.
Help choose Denver's top taco CU Denver Field on Auraria Campus One night, 45 restaurants, and unlimited tacos and margaritas. Whose will reign supreme? Cast your vote for the People's Choice at this can't-miss mega-fiesta.
See all the bands at the Westword Music Showcase Golden Triangle Over 100 bands take over more than a dozen venues in one Denver neighborhood for an unforgettable concert experience. National headliners this year include Matt & Kim, New Politics, Cold War Kids, Brick + Mortar, and more.
Find locally made treasures at the Denver Flea RiNo - exact location TBA Held one weekend every season, the Denver Flea just gets bigger and better with each event. At the Flea, expect to find food trucks and over 200 vendors selling locally made products that include everything from cheeky greeting cards to whiskey caramels. Oh, and there's beer, too.
Have a farm-fresh dinner experience 13300 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 You may have dined at the Squeaky Bean before, but now you can also enjoy a four-course, vegetable-forward meal inside the greenhouse at Bean Acres, a farm on the campus of Warren Tech high school that's managed by Squeaky Bean co-owner Joshua Olsen. You really can't get more "farm-to-table" than this.
Watch Labyrinth on the Rocks Red Rocks Amphitheatre Yes, you should totally be going to at least one music event at Red Rocks this summer, and the Film on the Rocks series gives you another way to experience this magical place. There are nine films slated to show this summer, but since there's Bowie involved, this one's a can't-miss event.
Discover your new favorite band at the Underground Music Festival South Broadway The key to surviving this weekend of music, with 20 stages and more than 400 indie artists scheduled to perform, is to give it the marathon-like respect it deserves. Pace yourself (at least 'til Sunday).
Explore the Denver County Fair National Western Complex Who knows what you'll find at this event, which combines classic fair fun, like carnival rides and plenty of fried foods, with the unexpected, like a freak show and a kitten pavilion.
Celebrate the city's Asian communities at the Dragon Boat Festival Sloan’s Lake At this two-day event, you'll find music, games, and a marketplace filled with Asian eats and unique products, but the highlight remains the competitive dragon boat races.
Escape to the mountains for the ARISE Music Festival Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, CO Picture 100 valley acres of music, dancing, yoga, art, camping, and more. That's what you'll find at this weekend-long festival, where headliners Ziggy Marley and Jurassic 5 will be performing.
Compete in the Denver Beer Olympics Civic Center Park Forget running, cycling, and the rest. Show off your skills at flip cup, beer pong, quarters, and more at this event that benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Sample everything at the Tequila, Taco & Cerveza Fest Mile High Station, 2027 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204 What do you get when you combine Mexican-style beer, tequila, and food trucks serving up tacos and more Mexican-style eats? One hell of a party that you won't want to miss.