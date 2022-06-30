How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Denver this Year

Independence Day is fast approaching, and Denver always knows how to celebrate. While the last two years have been small-scale (if existent at all), this year, nearly all of the best Fourth of July happenings in and around the metro area are back and better than ever. From town-wide festivities to parades to fireworks (or even laser light) displays, find your favorite or closest Fourth of July event and get to celebrating.

Celebrate at a Rockies fireworks game July 1 - July 2

Ballpark

A Denver Fourth of July classic, the annual Rockies Independence Day weekend fireworks game is a celebratory frontrunner. After all, what better way to salute America than with its favorite game? That, plus a cold beer, ballpark frank, and an always-incredible fireworks display make for a holiday weekend home run.

Cost: $32 -$195

Westminster Fourth of July Celebration July 4

Westminster City Park

Free to the public and one of the northern metro area’s best fireworks display, the Westminster Fourth of July Celebration is on once again and ready to knock your socks off. In addition to the fireworks, visitors and families can enjoy inflatables and bounce houses, a magic show, and live music.

Cost: Free

Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration July 4

Salisbury Park

Parker is pulling out all the stops this Fourth of July with live music and entertainers plus a whole carnival complete with face painting, bungee jumping, and a ton of food vendors. But instead of traditional fireworks, expect an epic light show courtesy of 150 drones flying through the air, up to 400 feet and visible from up to two miles away.

Cost: Free

Louisville Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations July 4

Louisville

Did someone say free hot dogs and sausages? Get yours while supplies last at Louisville’s Fourth of July celebration, which will also feature bounce houses, face painting, and local tunes from the Boulder Concert Band. And of course, fireworks after the sun goes down.

Cost: Free Englewood Independence Day Celebration July 4

Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park

Englewood’s annual Fourth of July Celebration—which welcomes and encourages residents from Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, and Arapahoe County to attend—is back this year with a myriad of activities for all ages. Expect DJs, face paint, bubble towers, lawn games, and food trucks, plus open batting cages and balloon art, then skedaddle to your nearest fireworks display to cap off the night.

Cost: Free Highlands Ranch Fourth of July fireworks July 4

Highland Heritage Regional Park

While the fireworks show is the obvious draw here, they’ll be accompanied by a selection of food trucks. Or, bring your own food and settle in with your blankets, pillows, and whatever else you need to be comfortable while you watch fireworks light up the sky.

Cost: Free

Glendale Infinity Park fireworks July 1

Infinity Park

In addition to showcasing a fireworks display at a new location, the Glendale Fourth of July festivities will include food trucks, though BYOB (and food) is welcome. Bring a blanket or chairs and get there early, cozy up, and wait for sparks to fly as streets around the area and the park itself shuts down at 7:30, but the show doesn’t begin until 9:30.

Cost: Free

Park Hill Fourth of July parade July 4

Park Hill

Another classic 4th of July event, the Park Hill parade is fun for the whole family and leaves room for your pick of fireworks later in the day. Spend the afternoon watching floats, marching bands, and entertainers in this historic Denver neighborhood.

Cost: Free Aurora Fourth of July Spectacular July 4

Aurora Municipal Center

This Fourth of July celebration is perfect for fans of local music, as it will feature several live performances throughout the evening, leading up to a grand fireworks show starting at 9:30 pm. The Municipal Center’s Great Lawn is going to be your best bet for a good view.

Cost: Free

Independence Day on Larimer Square July 2 - July 3

Larimer Square

Of course one of Denver’s most popular summer hangout spots is having the Fourth of July party of the year. Come for the live music and scavenger hunt, stay for the various artsy offerings, from live chalk art exhibits to face painting to caricature drawings and much more.

Cost: Free Fort Collins Fourth of July Celebration July 2

Fort Collins

Join in on the Fort Collins’ fun on Saturday, July 2nd from sunrise to sunset, starting with an early bird’s golf tournament and 5k and ending with a fireworks display. In-between, enjoy a parade, trolley rides, live music, and a food truck rally to satisfy each one of your senses while you celebrate America’s birthday.

Cost: Free, though the City Park Pool’s special hours requires a $3 admission fee Independence Eve at Civic Center Park July 3

Civic Center

Civic Center Park will feature a variety of local musical performances—including that of the Colorado Symphony—this Fourth of July, as well as more than a dozen food trucks and a fireworks show starting around 9:30 pm. Bring your appetite for food, fun, and fantastic tunes and celebrate America right.

Cost: Free

Independence Celebration at Four Mile Historic Park July 2

Washington Virginia Vale

An abundance of activities await this year at Four Mile Historic Park, like live performances, local artisans, historical re-enactments, prairie games, and all the traditional and timeless fun of the Park. Take your pick of 12 acres to sit down for a picnic or smile for a Fourth of July photo at the photo booth and soak up all the different ways to cheers to Independence Day.

Cost: $8 - $10 or free for Four Mile Historic Park Members Red, White + Views at The Red Barber July 3

RiNo

Looking for the best fireworks spot and special in the city this Fourth? The Red Barber is offering its rooftop up for front row seats to all the Denver fireworks shows you can see to the horizon. While watching, snack on complimentary bar bites and sip cocktails, wine, and beer while provided music soundtracks your night.

Cost: $100 Elitch Gardens fireworks July 3

Auraria

If spending the day getting your thrills from riveting rollercoasters and a refreshing water park and finishing with a spectacular fireworks show is your idea of the perfect Fourth of July celebration, you’re in luck. As you wind down from an exciting day and watch the sun set behind the Rockies, prepare to be impressed at one of the most fun places in Denver.

Cost: Free with the purchase of a daily ticket or season pass