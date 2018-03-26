Everything You Need to Do in Denver This Spring - Cloned

Put away that ski gear and trade it out for hiking shoes and short sleeves. As the snow melts and temperatures rise, your schedule is about to fill up with festivals, events, and plenty of excuses to get outside. Celebrate everything from beer, art, and fashion to one infamous frozen dead guy in Nederland. So get ready to eat, drink, and dance your way through spring because there’s an insane amount of things to do in Denver, a whole lot of sunny days coming our way, and no excuse for skipping out on the good times.
Watch coffin races, polar plunges, and more at Frozen Dead Guy Days
Friday, 3/9 - Sunday, 3/11
Nederland
It’s time once again for Colorado’s quirkiest festival in honor of an actual frozen dead guy that calls this town home. The three-day schedule is packed with music, food and drinks (including a bacon, bourbon, and brews tent) along with plenty of unconventional activities like snowy human foosball and turkey bowling.
Cost: Event viewing and access to the outdoor beer & food garden are free. Music tent access for Saturday and Sunday is $20.
Watch as performers show off their incredible lip-sync skills
Saturday, 3/10
The Studio Boulder
No singing skills required, just a whole lot of enthusiasm -- a great costume helps too. You’ve seen lip sync battles on late night TV, now enjoy the live version featuring locals showing off their best renditions of pop hits. Come to cheer on the contestants, or register to be a performer if you think you have what it takes to win this battle.
Cost: General admission tickets are $20
Let out your inner (beer) nerd
Saturday, 3/10
Wynkoop Brewing Company
Over 30 breweries will be on hand for the annual Day of Dorks celebrating the geekiest beers around. Dress in your nerdy best and sample unlimited brews while trading beer knowledge with fellow craft beer lovers. And don’t forget to bring along some school supplies, they’ll be collecting pens, pencils, notebooks for local schools. No pocket protectors necessary.
Cost: General admission tickets are $30
Celebrate two of Denver's favorite beverages at the Cool Beans Festival
Saturday, 3/10
Ratio Beerworks
The Mile High runs on two things: coffee and craft beer. This festival gives you the chance to indulge in both. Enjoy pour overs from Novo Coffee, Huckleberry Roasters, and Method Roasters along with coffee-infused brews from Ratio, a bloody beer from The Real Dill, eats from Glazed N Confuzed, Bacon Social House and Julep, and other caffeinated extras.
Cost: Tickets are $30
Listen to other people's hilarious high school antics at Mortified
Thursday, 3/15
Oriental Theater
You know that love poem you wrote in ninth grade that’s laying dust-covered in a box in the back of your closet? Imagine digging it out and reading it in front of a crowd for laughs. That’s exactly what Mortified is all about -- reaching back to people’s angsty best in search of laughs. And this edition is more than a good time -- it’s also a fundraiser for the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Cost: $16-$25 (various donation levels)
Eat up for a good cause at Great Chefs of the West
Thursday, 3/15
Exdo Event Center
Show your support for the National Kidney Foundation by attending this annual fundraiser featuring a menu filled with offerings from many of Denver’s best restaurants including Rioja, The Populist, Sushi Den, El Five, Hop Alley, and more. Sample unlimited bites along with signature cocktails, beer, and wine. One chef will get the honor of Best Dish, and the event will also include a live auction.
Cost: Individual tickets are $200
Lay your eyes on the Dead Sea Scrolls
Friday, 3/16- Sunday, 9/23
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
These ancient manuscripts include the oldest known biblical documents, and this is a unique opportunity to see the 2,000+-year-old artifact in person. The exhibit also includes other relics from the Holy Land including weapons, terracotta figures, and more.
Cost: In addition to the regular $16.95 museum general admission, you must also purchase a $9 ticket for a reserved time to see this exhibit
Dine at beast + bottle's five-year anniversary party
Friday, 3/16
beast + bottle
This restaurant from the brother and sister duo of Paul and Aileen Reilly has been serving up farm-to-table, whole animal cuisine in Denver since 2013 and they’re celebrating with an evening of all time favorites and a little help from a lineup of talented guest chefs including Alex Seidel, Jen Jasinski, Brandon Foster, Justin Brunson, and Jamey Fader. The evening will also benefit Project Angel Heart.
Cost: $85 (includes cocktails and passed bites)
Go green at the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Saturday, 3/17
Downtown
Denver gets a little more Irish every year in honor of this holiday, so don your greenest outfit and join the party. The parade kicks off at 9:30am from the Coors Field parking lot before wrapping its way through Downtown. Arrive early to get a good spot, then stick around for all the Downtown bar specials on Jameson and green beer.
Cost: Free
Hear stories of failure from a trio of Chads
Wednesday, 3/21
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Everyone fails. Especially some of the most successful people out there. And F*ckup Nights is the chance to hear those tales of defeat straight from the source in seven-minute speeches that both entertain and inspire. Volume 12 of this event will feature Chad Michael George, co-owner of The Wayback, The Wayward, and American Grind, Chad Fish, owner of Hostel Fish, and comedian/musician Chad Neidt of Video Dude and D-League.
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Hit up a free comedy show featuring Adam Cayton-Holland
Friday, 3/23
Ratio Beerworks
This Denver comedian (and star of TruTV's Those Who Can't) is celebrating with the release of his Comedy Central Album at this party featuring a full line up of local comics. Alongside Cayton-Holland, Caitie Hannan, Greg Baumhauer, Christie Buchele, Kyle Pogue, and Ian Douglas Terry will be serving up jokes.
Cost: The laughs are free but the beers will cost you
Head to the Hops & Handrails Beer Fest + Rail Jam
Saturday, 3/24- Sunday, 3/25
Roosevelt Park, Longmont
This jam-packed event from the Left Hand Brewing Foundation features a beer festival with pours from over 55 breweries along with a 40-foot snowboard ramp and rail jam competition, complete with live music from Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. A sledding and tubing hill will also be set up for plenty of family-friendly fun.
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $40
Enjoy dinner paired with drinks made by a nationally recognized mixologist Monday, 3/26
Frasca Food & Wine
Boulder’s go-to for fine dining is mixing things up in their Monday night dinner series. This edition includes a special guest, journalist, and bartender Jim Meehan. The meal will feature four courses from Frasca’s kitchen each paired with a Meehan-crafted beverage.
Cost: $135/person which includes dinner, beverage pairings, and a signed copy of Meehan’s Bartender’s Manual
Sample unique brews at Collaboration Fest
Saturday 3/31
Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver
For the fifth year, breweries are teaming up to create collaborative beers and you can get unlimited samples of the 100+ choices at this event. Taste the results of creative partnership and celebrate the craft beer community with plenty of sips of brews you won’t be able to find anywhere else.
Cost: General admission tickets are $65
Have a shucking good time at the High West Oyster Fest
Wednesday, 4/4
Exdo Event Center
Jax Fish House puts on this celebration of everyone’s favorite bivalve. The event features plenty of oyster-based eats, an oyster eating competition, and oyster shucking showdown. A live New Orleans brass band and DJ will provide the tunes, all you have to do is come ready to eat.
Cost: $45
Cheer on the Rockies at opening day
Friday, 4/6
Coors Field
A sure sign that spring has arrived, it’s time to take yourself out to the ball game. The hometown team will be taking on the Atlanta Braves at their season home opener, so get on that purple gear and help kick off the season right.
Cost: Tickets start at $110
Practice your putting for the Mule Majors
Saturday, 4/7
Sports Castle
Get your golfing best on for this event that combines mini golf with plenty of food and drink. Sip unlimited pourings of eight different Moscow Mules complete with meal pairings. There will be a prize for best dressed so go all out on the derby hats and plaid vests.
Cost: Early bird general admission tickets are $55
Hit up an art show with a side of pancakes and booze
Saturday, 4/14
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
What other art event boasts a “free pancake bar”? If the call of flapjacks and free-flowing syrup doesn’t get you in the door, the 80+ artists, live art demos, body painting, and booze (duh) should.
Cost: $10 at the door
Shop local at the Spring Flea
Saturday, 4/15 - Sunday, 4/15
Denver Rock Drill
This popular seasonal event is moving to a new location for their latest edition. While the scenery has changed, the good stuff hasn't. There will be plenty of vendors including some new additions, all with unique, locally made goods and eats, along with food trucks, a bar, and live music.
Cost: $5 admission gets you access to both days
Take the plunge at Breckenridge closing day
Sunday, 4/22
Breckenridge
Send off the 2017-2018 ski and snowboard season in style... by flying into some chilly water in front of a crowd. Or just watch the antics as this ski town says goodbye to winter with its annual closing day celebration that features participants attempting to pond skim across water without falling short and taking a soaked plunge instead.
Cost: The plunge is free to watch
See Weird Al live
Tuesday 5/1
Paramount Theatre
This king of the musical comedy will be performing an unusually intimate set in Denver. Catch this rare opportunity to see the four-time Grammy winner performing original (non-parody) songs from throughout his career.
Cost: Tickets start at $45. Meet and greet passes are also available.
Listen to Manchester Orchestra at this year's first On Tap with KBCO event
Sunday, 5/13
Breckenridge Brewery Farmhouse, Littleton
You'll need to act fast to score tickets to this concert which also features the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Phillip Phillips. Tickets are only available by lottery. Sign up for lottery entrance by March 16. You'll be notified starting March 19.
Cost: $37
Be a part of Denver's first full fashion week
Friday, 5/18 - Friday, 5/25
Various locations
303 Magazine has been the force behind the spring and fall fashion weekends in the Mile High for the last 10 years, and now, they’ve expanded the event to a full week. The schedule includes all-time favorites like the hair show, along with new events including a paper fashion show, workshops, kid’s fashion show, and more.
Cost: Tickets individual events start at $20
Get in touch with Denver's history at the Five Points Jazz Fest
Saturday, 5/19
Five Points
This neighborhood is changing fast, but at this festival, it’s all about celebrating the area’s legacy as the “Harlem of the West.” Catch dozens of performers on eight stages along with food and beverage vendors and other family-friendly activities.
Cost: Free
Run the longest, wickedest street in America at the Colfax Marathon
Saturday, 5/19 - Sunday, 5/20
City Park
Start training now, it’s almost time for Denver’s only 26.2-mile marathon. The course will take you through Mile High Stadium, a fire station, and many of the city’s neighborhoods as you make your way from City Park through an urban route with Rocky Mountain views. This is also a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.
Cost: Full marathon registration starts at $114
Vote for your favorite bird at Chicken Fight
Thursday, 5/24
The River North Festiva Grounds
This new festival which had its inaugural event last year is back again with a chicken showdown of epic proportions. Eateries from all over town will be cooking up their best chicken offerings for the chance to win the people’s choice in categories that include best fried, best BBQ, best wings, and more. They get bragging rights, and you get unlimited samples of food and drink, live music, and more.
Cost: General admission tickets are $65
Escape the city at the MeadowGrass Music Festival
Friday, 5/25 - Sunday, 5/27
Black Forest
Head south for Memorial Day weekend for three days of music, camping, yoga, workshops, and outdoor exploration just an hour outside of Denver. This year’s lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but be sure to get your tickets early because prices go up the closer the event gets.
Cost: Weekend passes with tent camping start at $155
