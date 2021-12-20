The Absolute Best Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Denver

Events listed here may be subject to cancelation depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant, please call or check websites before booking.

Another year has come and gone… finally. While a full rotation around the sun makes for great reflection on all the positive things that happened this year, the hardships make for epic celebrations to ring in 365 new days of possibility. Luckily, we’ve seen a lot of openings and reopenings this year (and mask mandates fluctuating) and have… a few more options for New Year’s activities than we did last year. Gather friends and family for a memorable dinner, catch an impressive fireworks display, or party to your heart’s content right up until the clock strikes midnight. Whatever your pleasure, make big plans for saying goodbye to 2021 and hello to all that’s on the way in 2022—fingers crossed that it’s mostly good stuff.

Get your party on For those of you who look forward to this holiday every year because it’s a reason to get super dressed up, drink bubbly, and dance the night away, you're in luck. There are plenty of parties happening across Denver to scratch that itch you’ve been feeling. Mile High Station is throwing its epic Black Tie Party by way of a 5 ½ hour-long open bar, DJs, cover bands, casino games, and so much more. Decadence Colorado at the Colorado Convention Center will be your go-to destination for an electronic, concert-party celebration for the ages. Head to the historic McNichols Civic Center building for Resolution, another premium, Denver New Year’s Eve celebration full of DJs, dancing, audio and visual spectacles, interactive decor and props, and an open bar with over 40 bartenders.

The Big Night Rockies New Year’s Eve Gala is happening for the first time this year at the Gaylord Rockies, serving up food buffets, multiple dance floors, special drink packages, and a silent disco, as is Dazzle’s New Year’s Eve Gala feat. Same Cloth (so many galas and chances to wear ballgowns!) for which the ticket includes a three-course meal, music and dancing, and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Catch The Drop at McGregor Square, because why have just one party when you can have two? The Plaza Party will feature an open bar, DJ, photo booth, and a live viewing of the New York City ball drop on the square’s 66-foot LED, outdoor screen, plus fireworks to cap everything off. Plus, stick around for the Midnight Rally where you can enjoy unlimited bites and drink specials and exclusive entertainment, and a terrace viewing of aforementioned fireworks. Or check out Avanti’s New Year’s Eve Party featuring several VIP drink packages to feel like royalty as you ring in the new year.

Be serenaded as the clock strikes midnight For unforgettable live entertainment, get intimate with the best of the Clocktower Cabaret at its NYE Burlesque Bash in a showcase of the best acts of this year. And don’t forget that Spring Page is releasing her debut album by way of a show-stopping performance at Lucid’s Black Madonna NYE Party, complete with food, drinks, and some serious vocal range. Together Again –A New Year's Gala will feature live performances by artists from Art Song Colorado, Metropolitan State University, Colorado State University, CU Boulder, and more in addition to a heavy selection of hors d'oeuvres and cash bar (and ends early enough for you to get to your next shindig, too). And it’ll be an early night for those attending A Night in Vienna, too—after hearing the sweet sounds of the Littleton Symphony, you can be on your way to watch the ball drop at home or at one of the many parties listed above.

Ring in the new year with other introverts Not everyone is in love with the idea of spending New Year’s Eve in uncomfortable formal clothes at a large and loud social gathering, and that’s cool. Bookbar’s got all you introverts covered this year. Ring in the new year with like-minded folks looking for a cozy night in, complete with board games, coloring, snacks, and of course, a mild-mannered Champagne toast to cheer the new year. Don’t forget your special occasion fuzzy socks.

Crawl your way into the new year Like many other holidays (national and otherwise), New Year’s is a great excuse to bar crawl. Check out the Nasstive bar crawl starting at the Ginn Mill and snaking its way all over LoDo, or hit up the nearby crawl beginning at Celtic on Market and visit local favorites like Gaslamp, The Front Porch, and Zanzibar for a howling good time.

Have yourself a memorable meal There are a ton of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day offerings by way of food. If dancing and drinking isn’t your style, grab some of your favorite people and head to a notable restaurant for the perfect evening (or hangover cure). Enjoy New Year’s Eve en Français with Bistro Vendôme’s regular menu or a special, three-course prix fixe selection at $60 per person. Offerings include camembert crème brûlée, braised pork shank, and passion fruit gateau. On the other side of the coin, Happy Camper will be hosting an open bar and pizza buffet, for all your NYE carb cravings.

Humboldt Kitchen + Bar still has reservations open for its New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring holiday drink specials that will delight, or you can buy a ticket for unlimited sake and sushi at Colorado Sake Company’s Lost in Japan New Year’s Eve event. And, newly opened, The Greenwich is offering a four-course pre-fixe menu for $70 per person with optional wine pairings for $35 per person.

In a power move that we seriously respect, Tamayo invites you to not only dine in on New Year’s Eve but also return for New Year’s Day brunch the following morning. Enjoy a three-course dinner complete with Champagne toast for $70 per person and/or Bottomless Brunch between 11 am - 3 pm on New Year’s Day, with unlimited small plates and “free flowing brunch cocktails” to nurse your NYE hangover—$42 per person.

Make New Year’s Eve a holiday staycation Plenty of local hotels are offering unique NYE packages this year, from discounted rooms to Champagne specials to local restaurant dinners. The newly opened Catbird Hotel is offering a special NYE package that includes overnight accommodations and two tickets to The Red Barber’s rooftop New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party, which will feature a heavy appetizer buffet and premium open bar, plus live entertainment, photo booth, and Champagne fountain.

For a slightly milder night, check into the Sheraton at Downtown Denver and enjoy a signature cocktail experience at BEZEL, with a convenient view of the 16th Street Mall fireworks display. Don’t worry about NYE festivity hangovers—late checkout is already applied and in-room dining is available. And last but certainly not least is the multifaceted experience that is Union Station’s Orient Express to 2022—which you can select to be as all-encompassing or as fleeting as you like. Travel simply in the Main Cabin for $95 per person and sip complementary cocktails as you gaze out the window along your travels from… Venice to Paris. A Champagne toast at midnight is, of course, also on the menu. Or, for the full experience that includes a luxury supper buffet in the dining car, enjoy the complements of the bubbly and cocktails, exceptional meal, and an overnight stay at the Crawford Hotel for a New Year’s Eve to remember.

