TAKE5 and Uber Might Pick You Up in a Hippie Van

You know the deal: you order an Uber, and then get a notification telling you to expect a typical sedan, or a trendy e-car, or maybe an old towncar. And sure, that’ll get you from A to B, but wouldn’t it be nice to switch things up and get driven around in something a bit more exciting?

Thanks to TAKE5 and Uber, this June, you’ll be able to request the unexpected with UberREMIX. Request a ride and your driver might pull up in anything from a classic hot rod, to an old-school hippie van, or a motorbike with a sidecar. So if you’re in Denver on June 17th to 18th, enter the promo code TAKE5REMIX in the Uber app and who knows what’ll pick you up.