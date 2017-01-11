11 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This July

Cherry Creek Arts Festival Think anniversary birthday cakes, interactive “artivities,” DJs, live music, dancing, free cherries (oh, because of Cherry Creek), an award-winning collection of regarded artists from around the world, and a bevy of local and national food vendors to keep your energy high. The main events take place on July 3rd-5th, but show up at 7pm on July 2nd to catch the Artist Preview Event where 27 of the 260 visual artists will be giving sneak peaks 'til 10pm.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival Cherry Creek North from 2nd to 3rd Avenues and Columbine and Steel St Think anniversary birthday cakes, interactive “artivities,” DJs, live music, dancing, free cherries (oh, because of Cherry Creek), an award-winning collection of regarded artists from around the world, and a bevy of local and national food vendors to keep your energy high. The main events take place on July 3rd-5th, but show up at 7pm on July 2nd to catch the Artist Preview Event where 27 of the 260 visual artists will be giving sneak peaks 'til 10pm.