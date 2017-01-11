12 Things You Absolutely Must Do in Denver This November

You can’t spend all of an increasingly chilly November inside your warm, cozy house... well OK, you can... but seriously, don’t. ‘Cause then you’ll miss a ton of bacon and beer, an opening-day party, and even more bacon and beer. Plus all the other stuff on our list of Denver’s best events this month.
Nov 4 Wed
Sample rare wines and continental cuisine Are you ready to taste Spanish octopus and Australian kangaroo? Sit down for five courses at Chef Troy Guard’s flagship restaurant, each paired with a rare, hard-to-find wine from California’s Neyers Vineyards.
Nov 4 Wed
Catch a flick What’s your favorite movie? You may have a new one by the time the Denver Film Festival is over. From big-budget blockbusters to documentaries, shorts, and indies, there are more than 250 films being shown this year.
Various locations
Nov 6 Fri
Celebrate Opening Day Have you taken your first run of the season yet? Whether you’ve made it onto the mountain or not, celebrate the kickoff of ski season with Never Summer and Breckenridge Brewery at their annual Opening Day Party complete with giveaways, live art and music, and more.
Nov 6 Fri
Visit all the museums Satisfy your artsy side during Denver Arts Week: it’s packed with special exhibits, open houses, and special events at galleries and museums all over town. Plus Saturday’s Night at the Museums event means all of ‘em are open for free.
Various locations
Nov 7 Sat
Party with Mockery Brewing Breweries have birthday parties too, and to celebrate its one-year anniversary Mockery Brewing’s having a birthday block party with limited barrel-aged beer releases, bluegrass, food trucks, and free glassware to take home for the first 500 people that show up.
Nov 7 Sat
Gorge on bacon and beer An entire dinner built around two of life’s greatest pleasures? Yeah, you need to be there for these five courses of smoky, porky goodness created by local chefs, each paired with a different beer.
Nov 8 Sun
Gorge on MORE bacon and beer What’s even better than a dinner built around bacon and beer? An entire festival, of course. Spend your afternoon sampling creative bites and beers from local restaurants and breweries. Just be sure to block your schedule for a nap afterwards.
Nov 13-21
Dine out in Boulder We’ve got a few months to wait before Denver Restaurant Week brings dining deals to the Mile High, so this month head to Boulder instead for the 10th annual First Bite. More than 40 area restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $29, so make your reservations soon.
Various restaurants in Boulder
Nov 14 Sat
Take your ‘stache on a run Grow it, make it, buy it -- doesn’t matter. Everyone’s favorite facial accessory is a must at the Mustache Dache, a 5K that supports the charity ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer.
Sloan’s Lake Park
Nov 19 Thu
Get some ski season inspiration Get ready for some serious powder envy. Warren Miller’s latest annual snow-sports film, Chasing Shadows, premieres this month and you can be among the first to see it.
The Paramount Theatre
Nov 24-Feb 15
Lace up your skates You’ve been working on your triple lutz, right? Break out your best ice-skating moves because the rink in Downtown Denver is opening. Bonus: skating is free and skate rentals are just $2.
Skyline Park
Nov 27 Fri
See the city light up If this doesn’t put you in a festive mood, nothing will. Head Downtown for the annual Grand Illumination where buildings all over town will light up the night in their holiday best.
Downtown
