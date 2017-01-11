Pop-Ups, Cornhole & Zombies: The Best Things to Do in Denver This October

Enjoy a Denver tradition before it’s gone Want to to see views of Denver while you barrel down the side of a mountain on a plastic sled? Of course you do. But you better go on one of the weekends this month, because despite the owner’s attempts to keep it open, it looks like this Mile High classic will close for good in the middle of October.

Heritage Square, Golden

