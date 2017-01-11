Events

Pop-Ups, Cornhole & Zombies: The Best Things to Do in Denver This October

You might think this month is all about pumpkins and ghouls and apple cider. And well, it mostly is. And there’s nothing wrong with that, especially when Denver’s got haunted houses, a zombie crawl, and all these other can’t-miss October events to keep you busy 'til Halloween night.

Haunted Field of Screams

Get chased by a guy with a chainsaw Various locations Ready for an adrenaline rush? From local haunted house classics like the 13th Floor and The Asylum to the Haunted Field of Screams, there are enough scary attractions in Denver to keep you screaming with fright all month long.

Warner Bros

Catch all the scary movies Alamo Drafthouse, Littleton Zombies, serial killers, paranormal spirits... think you’ve seen it all? The Mile High Horror Festival is screening thrillers, sci-fi, and a whole lot of horror films from around the world, and giving you a chance to meet with celebrities, artists, tarot readers, etc.

Flickr/Paul Fisher

Be a cornhole champion Pepsi Center, Prius Lot West At the Rocky Mountain Oktoberfest, you can stick to the usual -- beer drinking and brat eating -- but this event is also holding Colorado’s largest cornhole tournament on Oct. 3rd. You’ll be able to buy a lot of sauerkraut with the $10,000 grand prize.

Flickr/Charles Willgren

Enjoy a Denver tradition before it’s gone Heritage Square, Golden Want to to see views of Denver while you barrel down the side of a mountain on a plastic sled? Of course you do. But you better go on one of the weekends this month, because despite the owner’s attempts to keep it open, it looks like this Mile High classic will close for good in the middle of October.

Falling Rock Tap House

Find your new favorite beer Falling Rock Tap House The 10th annual Falling Rock Fresh Hop Festival boasts exclusive brews made with hops that were used in the brewing process less than 24 hours after being harvested. Oh, and your ticket gets you unlimited tastes so you can try them all.

Courtesy of EatDenver

Eat in an urban garden The GrowHaus If you’re gonna eat this week (which, of course you are), this annual pop-up series is where you should do it. Local chefs are hitting the GrowHaus, for six unique meals including a Praise the Lard brunch and the Feast of the Hunters and Gatherers.

Stem Ciders

Party (with) hard (cider) Stem Ciders It’s not that there’s anything wrong with apple cider. It’s just that it’s better with booze, and Stem Ciders’ Harvest Party has it, along with bluegrass, a pig roast, and the release of its seasonal concoction: chili cider.

Flickr/Justin Kern

Visit the Gardens after dark 1007 York St Maybe you’re too old to trick-or-treat (it sucks, we know), but you can get a dose of traditional Halloween festivities thanks to Glow at the Gardens, a new Wednesday-only event that lets you explore the Denver Botanic Gardens while it’s lit by jack-o’-lanterns.

Flickr/Karen Neoh

Grab a beer at a pop-up pub Downtown Denver, 21st St (between Larimer & Blake) Forty taps, four bands, and three amazing chefs are coming together for one day as Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery brings its pop-up pub to Downtown Denver. Even better, 100% of the proceeds will go to Bicycle Colorado.

Denver Zombie Crawl

Join a zombie horde Skyline Park No need to wait for Halloween. Break out your best undead look, and head Downtown for the 10th annual Denver Zombie Crawl… and the after-party.

Flickr/Alex Gonzalez

Get in a show and a workout Downtown Denver Running a marathon isn’t easy (or so we hear… ), but live music probably helps. This year, you can catch headliner Matisyahu, among other bands, playing along the route of the Rock 'n’ Roll Marathon.

Flickr/slack12

Sip some vino Omni Interlocken Hotel, Broomfield Proving that it’s not always about beer (just 99% of the time), the Denver International Wine Festival brings over 400 wines and spirits to town for three days of tastings, pairings, and education. But mostly tasting.

