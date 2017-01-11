14 Things You Have to Do in Denver This Summer

Thu

The McNichols Project #2: Press Play Offering up three levels of entertainment, Press Play will be an immersive and interactive art and drinking experience unlike anything you’ve been to before. Once you grab a libation from the first floor, head to the second where there’ll be live ‘60s-era rock ’n’ roll, and then, after a boogy-woogy (that’s how they talked in the '60s), the third floor lets you get your gamer on with Play, an interactive video game experience.

McNichols Civic Center Building

The McNichols Project #2: Press Play McNichols Civic Center Building Offering up three levels of entertainment, Press Play will be an immersive and interactive art and drinking experience unlike anything you’ve been to before. Once you grab a libation from the first floor, head to the second where there’ll be live ‘60s-era rock ’n’ roll, and then, after a boogy-woogy (that’s how they talked in the '60s), the third floor lets you get your gamer on with Play, an interactive video game experience.