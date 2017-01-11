9 Things You Must Do in Denver This April

So, the whole 300 days of sunshine thing may be a lie, but Denver still has quite a bit of it, and April seems to be the month when it really returns in full force. Take advantage with these nine must-hit events hitting Denver this month:
Date
Event
Location
Apr 3 Fri
Pickle Jam It’s time to take your pickle-game to the next level at this year’s Pickle Jam hosted by the Real Dill and RedCamper. The pickle-focused event will have samples of small-batch pickles, jams, tours, pours, samples by Elevation Organic Ketchup and Backyard Soda Company, and live music.
33 S Fox St
Pickle Jam 33 S Fox St It’s time to take your pickle-game to the next level at this year’s Pickle Jam hosted by the Real Dill and RedCamper. The pickle-focused event will have samples of small-batch pickles, jams, tours, pours, samples by Elevation Organic Ketchup and Backyard Soda Company, and live music.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 3-5
Melt The Ice Sample Sale If you think that ski season ends this month, you're doing it wrong! Icelantic Ski’s Melt the Ice Sample Sale is your best chance to take advantage of some serious discounts on high-quality equipment provided by Icelantic, Fly Low Gear, and NeverSummer Industries -- plus, high-quality beer by Oskar Blues. The three-day event kicks off at 9am Friday.
621 Kalamath
Melt The Ice Sample Sale 621 Kalamath If you think that ski season ends this month, you're doing it wrong! Icelantic Ski’s Melt the Ice Sample Sale is your best chance to take advantage of some serious discounts on high-quality equipment provided by Icelantic, Fly Low Gear, and NeverSummer Industries -- plus, high-quality beer by Oskar Blues. The three-day event kicks off at 9am Friday.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 10 Fri
DAM Uncorked Wine Tasting The 15th Annual Denver Art Museum’s Uncorked Wine Tasting will have more than 300 wines on hand, along with eats from Taylor Catering, because that's a LOT of wine. The first bottle starts pouring at 5pm.
100 W 14th Ave Pkwy
DAM Uncorked Wine Tasting 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy The 15th Annual Denver Art Museum’s Uncorked Wine Tasting will have more than 300 wines on hand, along with eats from Taylor Catering, because that's a LOT of wine. The first bottle starts pouring at 5pm.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 11-12
Crawfish Boil at Mile High Spirits Baseball season's starting today, and nothing says America’s pastime like some boiled shellfish (just go with it). The folks behind Rolling Smoke BBQ are hosting the shindig at Mile High Spirits with fresh cocktails on hand and Mestizo’s Food Truck dishing out Mexican fare. The first crawdad drops in the pot at 1pm and the whole party is open to the public.
2201 Lawrence St
Crawfish Boil at Mile High Spirits 2201 Lawrence St Baseball season's starting today, and nothing says America’s pastime like some boiled shellfish (just go with it). The folks behind Rolling Smoke BBQ are hosting the shindig at Mile High Spirits with fresh cocktails on hand and Mestizo’s Food Truck dishing out Mexican fare. The first crawdad drops in the pot at 1pm and the whole party is open to the public.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 12 Sun
Speed Rack Season 4 If you blink, you might miss the magic. The 4th installment of Denver’s Speed Rack competition hits up the EXDO Event Center this Monday night. Female bartenders will craft drinks at dizzying speeds to see who will be crowned Miss Speed Rack Denver. All proceeds go to breast cancer research, education, and prevention. Do it for the racks!
Speed Rack Season 4 EXDO Event Center If you blink, you might miss the magic. The 4th installment of Denver’s Speed Rack competition hits up the EXDO Event Center this Monday night. Female bartenders will craft drinks at dizzying speeds to see who will be crowned Miss Speed Rack Denver. All proceeds go to breast cancer research, education, and prevention. Do it for the racks!
Date
Event
Location
Apr 15 Wed
Espolòn Cocktail Fight It’s going to get dirty, its going to get intense, and its going to avoid actual roosters. It’s the Espolòn tequila second annual Cocktail Fight. Denver bartenders will assume alter egos/fighting personas to see who slings out the most creative and best-tasting drink with Espolòn tequila. Their pride and your sobriety are on the line!
501 East 17th
Espolòn Cocktail Fight 501 East 17th It’s going to get dirty, its going to get intense, and its going to avoid actual roosters. It’s the Espolòn tequila second annual Cocktail Fight. Denver bartenders will assume alter egos/fighting personas to see who slings out the most creative and best-tasting drink with Espolòn tequila. Their pride and your sobriety are on the line!
Date
Event
Location
Apr 17 Fri
Motown: The Musical This is your last chance to check out this very musical... musical. Surrounding the history and people who influenced this super-popular style of pop music in the '60s, Motown: The Musical will inject some soul into all the parts of you where you need it most. Doors open at 7:30pm.
Motown: The Musical The Buell Theatre This is your last chance to check out this very musical... musical. Surrounding the history and people who influenced this super-popular style of pop music in the '60s, Motown: The Musical will inject some soul into all the parts of you where you need it most. Doors open at 7:30pm.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 18 Sat
Pancakes & Booze Art Show This is a real art show with over 75 emerging local artists, body painting (because why not?), booze, DJs, and of course, all-you-can-eat pancakes. The batter first sizzles at 8pm.
Pancakes & Booze Art Show City Hall Amphitheater This is a real art show with over 75 emerging local artists, body painting (because why not?), booze, DJs, and of course, all-you-can-eat pancakes. The batter first sizzles at 8pm.
Date
Event
Location
Apr 25 Sat
BrüFrou This ticket-only event will showcase over 50 food & beer pairings from the minds of 80 brewers and chefs from Colorado. Some of the featured breweries are Coda, Trinity, and heavy-hitters Avery and Odell. They will be hitching up with local eateries like Harman’s Eat Drink, Kitchen Next Door Union Station, Jax, and TAG. Get your tickets quick.
7711 E Academy Blvd #1
BrüFrou 7711 E Academy Blvd #1 This ticket-only event will showcase over 50 food & beer pairings from the minds of 80 brewers and chefs from Colorado. Some of the featured breweries are Coda, Trinity, and heavy-hitters Avery and Odell. They will be hitching up with local eateries like Harman’s Eat Drink, Kitchen Next Door Union Station, Jax, and TAG. Get your tickets quick.