9 Things You Must Do in Denver This April

Crawfish Boil at Mile High Spirits Baseball season's starting today, and nothing says America’s pastime like some boiled shellfish (just go with it). The folks behind Rolling Smoke BBQ are hosting the shindig at Mile High Spirits with fresh cocktails on hand and Mestizo’s Food Truck dishing out Mexican fare. The first crawdad drops in the pot at 1pm and the whole party is open to the public.

2201 Lawrence St

