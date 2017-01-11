8 Things You Must Do in Denver This May

Fri

Hulk’s Mash debut at 1up Both 1up locations Anyone who is a comic book fan, beer fan, and/or word-play fan, should get to 1up Colfax or 1up Lodo for the tap release of Breckenridge Brewery’s Hulk’s Mash. It's a tasty pale ale with mango purée and Mosaic Hops that pack a worthy punch that even Bruce Banner wouldn’t be ready for. Get it while it lasts, so you don’t get angry when it runs out; you wont like it when you're angry.